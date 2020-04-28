TiVo : What's New on TV | April 27-May 3

Log in
TiVo Corporation

What's New on TV | April 27-May 3

04/28/2020 | 01:17pm EDT
What's New on TV | April 27-May 3
4

Mindy Kaling has a new one for us. Parks and Rec is back, shot from the stars' homes. Technological advances allow humans to choose their own afterlife. And more Rick and Morty, finally. Here's what's hot this week!

And by the way,TiVo Stream 4K is coming in just days, so keep your eye out on our Facebook Page for some very exclusive news!

________

Monday, April 27

Never Have I Ever
The semi-autobiographical series by Mindy Kaling follows Indian-American teen Devi, who is dealing with the unexpected death of her father ('Heroes'' Sendhil Ramamurthy), family challenges with her over-protective mom (Poorna Jagannathan), and with general high school drama.

Comedy/Drama| Netflix | New

________

Wednesday, April 29

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

Netflix explains, 'After 16-year-old Cyntoia Brown is sentenced to life in prison, questions about her past, physiology and the law itself call her guilt into question.'

Documentary |Netflix | Movie

________

Nadiya's Time to Eat

Good food, fast. Nadiya Hussain shares stress-free and tasty recipes that can be cooked in a hurry. During the show Nadiya visits families across the US to share her mouth-watering-yet-time-saving recipes, and shows folks how create delicious meals quickly after a busy day.

Reality | Netflix | New

________ Normal People

A modern love story based on the New York Times Best Seller by Irish author Sally Rooney. Connell is a high school soccer star, Marianne is shy, lonely, and proud. As each of their lives change in unexpected ways, their fascination for each other continues to grow, as does each of their desire to deny this magnetism.

Drama | Hulu | Miniseries

________ A Secret Love

The documentary explores the love and life of a former baseball player who kept her relationship a secret from her family for seven decades, and the additional challenges that comes with coming out later in life.

Documentary | Netflix | Movie

________

Thursday, April 30

Blindspot

It is the fifth and final season of the tale that started with a naked, tattooed, amnesiac woman in Times Square.

Drama | NBC | 10pm | Season 5

________ Council of Dads

A father of five calls on a few friends to step in as back-up dads following a health scare. NBC notes, 'together, they discover that there's more to being a father than anyone could do alone - and more to being a family than they ever thought possible.'

Drama | NBC | 8pm | New

________ A Parks and Recreation Special

The half-hour special, shot from home, will feature the full cast reprising their roles. Starring Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Jim O'Heir.

Comedy | NBC | 8:30pm | Special

________ Dangerous Lies

A wealthy elderly man leaves his estate to his caregiver. A web of lies and murder ensues.

Drama/Thriller |Netflix | Movie

________

Friday, May 1

Betty

HBO explains, 'A diverse group of young women navigate their lives through the male-dominated world of skateboarding in New York City.' Starring Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, and Rachelle Vinberg.

Drama/Comedy | HBO | 11pm

________ All Day and a Night
While serving life in the same prison where his father was locked up, a young man reflects on the system, people, and events that led to his crime.
Starring Jeffrey Wright, Ashton Sanders, and Regina Taylor.

Drama | Netflix

________ The Half of It

A shy, introverted student helps the school jock write a love letter, and in the process two very unexpected things happen: she becomes his friend, and she falls for his crush.

Rom-com | Netflix | Movie

________ Hollywood

Netflix teases, 'In post-World War II Hollywood, aspiring actors and filmmakers will do almost anything to make their showbiz dreams come true.'

Drama| Netflix | Miniseries

________ Upload

It's the near-future, and technological advances allow a man to choose his own afterlife.

Comedy/Sci-fi | Prime Video

________

Sunday, May 3

Billions

Wealth, influence, and corruption in New York City.

Drama | Showtime | 9pm | Season 5

________ Rick and Morty

The final five episodes of the season are finally here, after an almost two-year wait following the airing of the first half of season 4 in 2019.

Animation/Comedy | Adult Swim |11:30pm

________

We'll see you for next week's shows! In the meantime, here is our newest blog on the TiVo Stream 4K: Everything you need to know about the TiVo Stream 4K.

________

© TiVo Inc. All rights reserved. TiVo, the TiVo logo, and the TiVo silhouette logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TiVo Brands LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

TiVo Corporation published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 17:17:01 UTC
