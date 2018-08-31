Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Tix Corp.    TIXC

TIX CORP. (TIXC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tix Corporation Notice of Stockholder Written Consent in Lieu of Annual Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 10:56pm CEST

STUDIO CITY, CA, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tix Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCQX: TIXC), a leading provider of discount ticketing services, today announced that on August 31, 2018, it received the written consent of stockholders representing a majority of the Company’s outstanding shares of stock (the “Consenting Stockholders”), reelecting the following individuals to the Company’s Board of Directors: Mitch Francis, Aaron S. Bregman, Norman Feirstein, Andrew Pells and Steven L. Zelinger.  Such elected directors shall serve, effective immediately, for a term expiring at the 2019 annual meeting of stockholders (or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified).  The Consenting Stockholders also ratified the appointment of Weinberg & Company, P.A. as the Company’s independent registered public accountant for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018.  There was no further business to conduct at a 2018 Meeting.  Therefore, as permitted by the Company’s Bylaws (Article II Section 11) such written consent is in lieu of the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders for 2018.  The Company’s annual report for 2017 is available on the Company’s website at www.tixcorp.com.

About Tix Corporation

Tix Corporation (OTCQX: TIXC) provides discount ticketing services. It currently operates nine discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee and two online properties www.tix4tonight.com and www.tix4.com, which offers up to a 50 percent discount for shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers.  Tix4Tonight also serves as the Official Las Vegas Guest Services Partner for Expedia and its other brands. The co-branded Expedia Local Expert service provides both pre-arrival concierge-type services and in-market concierge-type desk services and related customer service support at physical locations in Las Vegas and online, featuring Tix4Tonight's inventory of discount show and attraction tickets, along with discount dining programs.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our future revenues and financial position. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the OTCQX. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. A copy of the Company’s reports for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, can be found on the Company website at www.tixcorp.com or www.otcmarkets.com.

Investor Contacts:

Steve Handy, CFO, (818)761-1002

tix.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TIX CORP.
10:56pTix Corporation Notice of Stockholder Written Consent in Lieu of Annual Meeti..
GL
08/13TIX CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter and First Six Months 2018 Results
AQ
08/08TIX CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter and First Six Months 2018 Results
AQ
08/04TIX : Supply of Valves
AQ
07/25TIX CORPORATION : Points Out to Its Shareholder Haren Bhakta and His Family the ..
AQ
07/24TIX CORPORATION : Points Out to Its Shareholder Haren Bhakta and His Family the ..
AQ
07/23Tix Corporation Points Out to Its Shareholder Haren Bhakta and His Family the..
GL
07/20TIX : Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Tix Corporation
AQ
07/19Tix Corporation Provides Update to Investors
GL
05/15TIX CORPORATION : Reports First Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/08Tix Corporation reports Q2 results 
05/15Tix Corporation reports Q1 results 
03/29Tix Corporation reports Q4 results 
2017Tix Corporation reports Q3 results 
2017Tix Corporation reports Q2 results 
Chart TIX CORP.
Duration : Period :
Tix Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Mitchell Jay Francis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kimberly Sue Simon Chief Operating Officer
Steve D. Handy Chief Financial Officer
Norman Feirstein Independent Director
Andrew Pells Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIX CORP.-2.78%0
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.13.22%38 524
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO., LTD--.--%7 743
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP-1.95%5 521
SONGCHENG PERFORMANCE DEVELOPMENT CO LTD--.--%4 804
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.-18.97%2 980
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.