Tix Corporation Notice of Stockholder Written Consent in Lieu of Annual Meeting

STUDIO CITY, CA, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tix Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCQX: TIXC), a leading provider of discount ticketing services, today announced that on August 31, 2018, it received the written consent of stockholders representing a majority of the Company’s outstanding shares of stock (the “Consenting Stockholders”), reelecting the following individuals to the Company’s Board of Directors: Mitch Francis, Aaron S. Bregman, Norman Feirstein, Andrew Pells and Steven L. Zelinger. Such elected directors shall serve, effective immediately, for a term expiring at the 2019 annual meeting of stockholders (or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified). The Consenting Stockholders also ratified the appointment of Weinberg & Company, P.A. as the Company’s independent registered public accountant for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. There was no further business to conduct at a 2018 Meeting. Therefore, as permitted by the Company’s Bylaws (Article II Section 11) such written consent is in lieu of the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders for 2018. The Company’s annual report for 2017 is available on the Company’s website at www.tixcorp.com.

About Tix Corporation

Tix Corporation (OTCQX: TIXC) provides discount ticketing services. It currently operates nine discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee and two online properties www.tix4tonight.com and www.tix4.com, which offers up to a 50 percent discount for shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers. Tix4Tonight also serves as the Official Las Vegas Guest Services Partner for Expedia and its other brands. The co-branded Expedia Local Expert service provides both pre-arrival concierge-type services and in-market concierge-type desk services and related customer service support at physical locations in Las Vegas and online, featuring Tix4Tonight's inventory of discount show and attraction tickets, along with discount dining programs.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our future revenues and financial position. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the OTCQX. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. A copy of the Company’s reports for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, can be found on the Company website at www.tixcorp.com or www.otcmarkets.com.

