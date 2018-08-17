Tiziana Life Sciences : PDMR Dealing

Tiziana Life Sciences plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales with company number 09665181)
PDMR dealings
Tiziana Life Sciences plc (LSE: TILS) (the 'Company') announces that on 16 August 2018, Panetta Partners Limited, an entity closely associated with Gabriele Cerrone, Executive Chairman, bought shares in the Company as follows:
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Gabriele Cerrone/Panetta Partners Limited
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification: On market acquisition
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Executive Chairman
|
b)
|
Initial notification /amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer
|
a)
|
Name
|
Tiziana Life Sciences plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800CED47HI8PIOB36
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary Shares of 3p each
|
b)
|
Identification code of the Financial Instrument
|
ISIN for Tiziana Life Sciences plc: GB00BKWNZY55
|
c)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of shares
|
d)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price: £0.451; Volume: 412,914
Price: £0.48; Volume: 23,453
Price: £0.485; Volume: 10,000
Price: £0.503; Volume: 15,000
Price: £0.55; Volume: 8,399
|
e)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
469,766
£214,495
|
f)
|
Date of the transaction
|
16 August 2018
|
g)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
The information set out above is provided in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.
As a result of this transaction Mr Cerrone's interests in the shares of the Company increases from 63,680,404 (50.17%) to 64,150,170 (50.55%). Mr Cerrone's interests in the shares of the Company are based on a holding of 63,680,404 shares held by Planwise Limited and 469,766 shares held by Panetta Partners Limited. Mr Cerrone is considered beneficially interested in the holdings of Panetta Partners Limited and Planwise Limited.
http://www.tizianalifesciences.com
