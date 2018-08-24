Log in
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
Tiziana Life Sciences : PDMR Dealing

08/24/2018 | 08:12am CEST

Tiziana Life Sciences plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales with company number 09665181)

PDMR dealings

Tiziana Life Sciences plc (LSE: TILS) (the 'Company') announces that on 23 August 2018, Panetta Partners Limited, an entity closely associated with Gabriele Cerrone, Executive Chairman, bought shares in the Company as follows:

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated

a)

Name

Gabriele Cerrone/Panetta Partners Limited

2.

Reason for the notification: On market acquisition

a)

Position / status

Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification /amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Tiziana Life Sciences plc

b)

LEI

213800CED47HI8PIOB36

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of 3p each

b)

Identification code of the Financial Instrument

ISIN for Tiziana Life Sciences plc: GB00BKWNZY55

c)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: £1.08; Volume: 5,000

Price: £1.108; Volume: 5,000

Price: £1.12; Volume: 3,000

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

13,000

£14,300

f)

Date of the transaction

23 August 2018

g)

Place of the transaction

XLON

As a result of this transaction Mr Cerrone's interests in the shares of the Company increases from 64,160,170 (50.56%) to 64,173,170 (50.57%). Mr Cerrone's interests in the shares of the Company are based on a holding of 63,680,404 shares held by Planwise Limited and 492,766 shares held by Panetta Partners Limited. Mr Cerrone is considered beneficially interested in the holdings of Panetta Partners Limited and Planwise Limited.

For more information go to http://www.tizianalifesciences.com

Contacts:

Tiziana Life Sciences plc

Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman and founder

+44 (0)20 7493 2853

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP(Nominated adviser)

Liam Murray / Jo Turner

+44 (0)20 7213 0883

Stockdale Securities (Broker)

Antonio Bossi / Andy Crossley

+44 (0)20 7601 6100

Disclaimer

Tiziana Life Sciences plc published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 06:11:09 UTC
