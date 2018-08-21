Tiziana Life Sciences : PDMR dealings

Tiziana Life Sciences plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales with company number 09665181)

PDMR dealings

Tiziana Life Sciences plc (LSE: TILS) (the 'Company') announces t hat on 20 August 2018, Dr Shailubhai Kunwar, Chief Executive Officer and Tiziano Lazzaretti, Chief Financial Officer bought shares in the Company as follows :

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated a) Name Dr Shailubhai Kunwar 2. Reason for the notification: On market acquisition a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Tiziana Life Sciences plc b) LEI 213800CED47HI8PIOB36 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of 3p each b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument ISIN for Tiziana Life Sciences plc: GB00BKWNZY55 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: £1.01; Volume: 5,000 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 5,000 £5,050 f) Date of the transaction 20 August 2018 g) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated a) Name Tiziano Lazzaretti 2. Reason for the notification: On market acquisition a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Tiziana Life Sciences plc b) LEI 213800CED47HI8PIOB36 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of 3p each b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument ISIN for Tiziana Life Sciences plc: GB00BKWNZY55 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: £0.80; Volume: 2,000 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 2,000 £1,625 f) Date of the transaction 20 August 2018 g) Place of the transaction XLON

Neither Dr Shailubhai nor Mr Lazzaretti were holders of shares in the Company prior to the acquisitions set out above.

For more information go to http://www.tizianalifesciences.com

Contacts: