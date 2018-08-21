Tiziana Life Sciences : PDMR dealings

Tiziana Life Sciences plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales with company number 09665181)
PDMR dealings
Tiziana Life Sciences plc (LSE: TILS) (the 'Company') announces that on 20 August 2018, Dr Shailubhai Kunwar, Chief Executive Officer and Tiziano Lazzaretti, Chief Financial Officer bought shares in the Company as follows :
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dr Shailubhai Kunwar
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification: On market acquisition
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer
|
a)
|
Name
|
Tiziana Life Sciences plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800CED47HI8PIOB36
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary Shares of 3p each
|
b)
|
Identification code of the Financial Instrument
|
ISIN for Tiziana Life Sciences plc: GB00BKWNZY55
|
c)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of shares
|
d)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price: £1.01; Volume: 5,000
|
e)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
5,000
£5,050
|
f)
|
Date of the transaction
|
20 August 2018
|
g)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Tiziano Lazzaretti
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification: On market acquisition
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer
|
a)
|
Name
|
Tiziana Life Sciences plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800CED47HI8PIOB36
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary Shares of 3p each
|
b)
|
Identification code of the Financial Instrument
|
ISIN for Tiziana Life Sciences plc: GB00BKWNZY55
|
c)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of shares
|
d)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price: £0.80; Volume: 2,000
|
e)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
2,000
£1,625
|
f)
|
Date of the transaction
|
20 August 2018
|
g)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
Neither Dr Shailubhai nor Mr Lazzaretti were holders of shares in the Company prior to the acquisitions set out above.
For more information go to http://www.tizianalifesciences.com
Contacts:
|
Tiziana Life Sciences plc
Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman and founder
|
+44 (0)20 7493 2853
|
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP(Nominated adviser)
Liam Murray / Jo Turner
|
+44 (0)20 7213 0883
|
Stockdale Securities (Broker)
Antonio Bossi / Andy Crossley
|
+44 (0)20 7601 6100
Disclaimer
Tiziana Life Sciences plc published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 06:16:04 UTC