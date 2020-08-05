Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  TKH Group N.V.    TWEKA   NL0000852523

TKH GROUP N.V.

(TWEKA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TKH N : Airport Solutions acquires prestigious contract for Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 11:02am EDT
TKH Airport Solutions acquires prestigious contract for Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport

TKH Airport Solutions has been awarded the airfield ground lighting (AGL) contract, based on CEDD® technology, for the second runway at Sabiha Gökçen International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey. The contract includes a hybrid solution, whereby the taxiways and all other addressable light fixtures will be provided in CEDD® AGL technology - TKH's innovative contactless energy and communication technology. The main runway will be equipped with LED airfield ground lighting technology.

Sabiha Gökçen International Airport hosted over 35 million passengers in 2019 and is the second busiest airport of Turkey and Europe's 12th busiest airport. It decided to expand its airfield with a second runway. Sabiha Gökcen's efforts to improve energy efficiency helping reduce carbon emissions resulted in the airport becoming one of the few LEED certified airports in the world earlier this year. The choice for the TKH CEDD® technology is a great fit with the airport's environmentally-conscious vision and eco-friendly implementations and will result in substantial reduction of power consumption compared to traditional LED lighting installations.

Erik Velderman, CEO of TKH Airport Solutions: 'After an extensive process, we are proud to be selected as the supplier of innovative airfield ground lighting for Sabiha Gökçen. Following several successfully implemented AGL projects with CEDD® technology, the selection by Sabiha Gökçen is proof of our unique and distinctive technology for airfields. We look forward to working on this project with AKBA Technology.'

Osman Aksoy, Co-Founder of AKBA Technology & Defense Industry: 'We are delighted that all our hard work to position TKH Airport Solutions with their innovative CEDD® technology at Sabiha Gökçen Airport has resulted in winning one of the most important tenders in Turkey. We now look forward to working on the project with TKH to make it a success and to continuing exploring new opportunities together in Turkey and beyond.'

On-site delivery and installation of the CEDD® AGL system starts with immediate effect. The new runway is scheduled to be open by the end of 2020.

Disclaimer

TKH Group NV published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 15:01:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TKH GROUP N.V.
11:02aTKH N : Airport Solutions acquires prestigious contract for Istanbul Sabiha Gökç..
PU
07/09PARK ASSIST® INTRODUCES ITS NEW CLOU : INX™
BU
07/07TKH N : Webcast interim figures 2020 - 11 August 2020
PU
06/18TKH N : IR-presentation June 2020
PU
06/18TKH N : update (COVID-19 situation and Market Update H1)
PU
06/18TKH N : update
PU
06/18TKH GROUP N.V. : 1st quarter results
CO
05/20TKH N : signs contract for cable supply offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust Zuid
PU
05/11TKH GROUP N.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/07TKH N : Shareholders adopt all resolutions at AGM 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 307 M 1 554 M 1 554 M
Net income 2020 58,3 M 69,4 M 69,4 M
Net Debt 2020 277 M 329 M 329 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
Yield 2020 3,69%
Capitalization 1 426 M 1 679 M 1 696 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 5 980
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart TKH GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
TKH Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TKH GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 42,75 €
Last Close Price 33,96 €
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Marius van der Lof Chief Executive Officer
Antoon de Proft Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elling Dirk de Lange CFO, Head-Organization & Personnel
Philippus Petrus F. Houben Member-Supervisory Board
Rokus L. van Iperen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TKH GROUP N.V.-31.94%1 679
KEYENCE CORPORATION9.66%96 680
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE9.51%63 141
NIDEC CORPORATION11.96%46 467
EATON CORPORATION PLC-0.07%37 869
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-18.79%37 002
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group