TKH N : Airport Solutions acquires prestigious contract for Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport

TKH Airport Solutions has been awarded the airfield ground lighting (AGL) contract, based on CEDD® technology, for the second runway at Sabiha Gökçen International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey. The contract includes a hybrid solution, whereby the taxiways and all other addressable light fixtures will be provided in CEDD® AGL technology - TKH's innovative contactless energy and communication technology. The main runway will be equipped with LED airfield ground lighting technology.

Sabiha Gökçen International Airport hosted over 35 million passengers in 2019 and is the second busiest airport of Turkey and Europe's 12th busiest airport. It decided to expand its airfield with a second runway. Sabiha Gökcen's efforts to improve energy efficiency helping reduce carbon emissions resulted in the airport becoming one of the few LEED certified airports in the world earlier this year. The choice for the TKH CEDD® technology is a great fit with the airport's environmentally-conscious vision and eco-friendly implementations and will result in substantial reduction of power consumption compared to traditional LED lighting installations.

Erik Velderman, CEO of TKH Airport Solutions: 'After an extensive process, we are proud to be selected as the supplier of innovative airfield ground lighting for Sabiha Gökçen. Following several successfully implemented AGL projects with CEDD® technology, the selection by Sabiha Gökçen is proof of our unique and distinctive technology for airfields. We look forward to working on this project with AKBA Technology.'

Osman Aksoy, Co-Founder of AKBA Technology & Defense Industry: 'We are delighted that all our hard work to position TKH Airport Solutions with their innovative CEDD® technology at Sabiha Gökçen Airport has resulted in winning one of the most important tenders in Turkey. We now look forward to working on the project with TKH to make it a success and to continuing exploring new opportunities together in Turkey and beyond.'

On-site delivery and installation of the CEDD® AGL system starts with immediate effect. The new runway is scheduled to be open by the end of 2020.