TKH N : Results and Developments Half Year 2020 Presentation

RESULTS AND DEVELOPMENTS HALF YEAR 2020 11 August 2020 CONTENT 1 2 3 4 5 Profile TKH Group Highlights H1 2020 - Business update Developments per Solution H1 2020 Financial performance H1 2020 Outlook FY 2020 2 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020 PROFILE TKH Group NV (TKH) is focused on high-end innovative technologies in high growth markets within three business segments: Telecom, Building and Industrial Solutions. Through a combination of technologies, TKH offers superior solutions that support to increase the efficiency, safety and security of its customers. The technologies are offered together with software to create smart technologies and one-stop-shop solutions with plug-and-play integrated technologies. TKH operates on a global scale. Its growth is concentrated in Europe, North America and Asia. TELECOM BUILDING INDUSTRIAL 3 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020 HIGHLIGHTS - BUSINESS UPDATE H1 2020 4 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020 HIGHLIGHTS - H1 2020 H1 H1 (in million € unless stated otherwise) 2020 2019 in % Turnover 679.0 753.2 - 9.9% EBITA 1) 69.0 77.6 - 11.0% ROS 10.2% 10.3% Net profit before amortization2) and one-off income and expenses attributable to 36.0 45.9 - 21.6% shareholders Earnings per ordinary share € 0.63 € 1.02 ROCE 16.0% 18.7% Before one-off expenses that in H1 2020 relate to costs for restructuring and integrations of € 3.7 million. Amortization of intangible non-current assets related to acquisitions (after tax). Turnover declined 9.9% - organically -7.5%, per segment: Telecom Solutions -7.4% Building Solutions -0.8% Industrial Solutions -16.0% EBITA decreased 11.0% - Gross margin improvement and lower cost level limit decline ROS virtually stable at 10.2% (H1 2019: 10.3%) supported by Building Solutions One-off expenses of € 3.7 million due to costs associated with restructuring and integrations and impairments of € 1.5 million Net profit before amortization and one-off income and expenses attributable to shareholders decreased 21.6% Order book at 30 June 2020 was € 399.2 million and decreased organically with 2.5% compared to 31 December 2019 - Decrease mainly in Industrial Solutions, increase in Building Solutions 5 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020 HIGHLIGHTS - H1 2020 Strategic highlights Good progress strategic development driven by 'Simplify & Accelerate' program, despite COVID-19: Integrations and focus on margin improvement well on track Divestments of ZTC (production of copper data communication-cables in China) and Cruxin (system integration-activities in the Netherlands) Since start of program € 260 million revenue divested Successful introduction and progress of innovations in 3D-vision technology for 5G consumer electronics, UNIXX-tire building technology and Indivion (medicine dosing and dispensing system) - Strong basis for further growth and value creation Substantial orders in subsea and Airfield Ground Lighting (CEDD / AGL) activities Expansion of production capacity for energy cable systems for energy networks due to strong demand - Operational from Q3 2021 COVID-19 situation Numerous measures have been taken to monitor and contain for effects of COVID-19, such as: Measures, in accordance with guidelines of (local) authorities, to ensure safety of our working environment for our employees and to ensure the continuity of the company Where necessary and appropriate, available government support and working time reductions have been used - Effect of government subsidies under COVID-19 on H1 result was limited Increased focus on working capital management, limitations investment levels where possible and cost saving measures COVID-19 had negative effect on turnover and result Major impact of lockdowns in France, Italy and US - As of June, easing of measures, but deliveries not yet at normal levels Activity levels in China have recovered since March - Limited impact Lower productivity in manufacturing companies due to measures taken for safe and healthy working environment Lower market demand caused by limited capacity at customers to realize projects Reduction and postponement of investments in number of market segments - In particular airports, parking garages and industrial sector 6 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020 VERTICAL MARKETS FY FY FY H1 H1 Growth Turnover (in € millions) 2012 2018 2019 2019 2020 scenarios Fibre Optic Networks 80 134 137 71 64 175 200 Parking 20 58 59 28 20 150 200 Tunnel & Infra 30 96 133 67 67 150 200 Marine & Offshore 20 64 54 26 32 150 200 Care 30 57 58 34 26 70 100 Machine Vision 95 129 143 64 91 250 300 Tire Building Industry 175 331 330 171 142 450 550 Growth verticals 450 869 914 461 442 1,395 1,750 Other vertical markets 652 589 576 292 237 450 500 Total 1,102 1,458 1490 753 679 1,845 2,250 The figures for 2018 and 2019 are presented based on 'continued operations' and thus excluding the divested industrial connectivity activities ('discontinued operations'). 3D-vision technology for 5G consumer electronics Tire Building - Roll-out of UNIXX tire building technology Turnover share of vertical growth markets > 65% Due to good progress with 'Simplify & Accelerate' program, we are better positioned to utilize economies of scale and synergies - well on track to achieve targets 7 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020 DEVELOPMENTS PER SOLUTION H1 2020 H1 2020 H1 2019 Telecom Solutions 14.0% 13.6% Building Solutions 50.8% 48.5% Industrial Solutions 35.2% 37.9% 8 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020 TELECOM SOLUTIONS H1 H1 (in million €) 2020 2019 % Turnover 1) 95.1 102.8 - 7.6% EBITA 12.3 16.0 - 23.1% ROS 13.0% 15.6% 1) Organic turnover growth: -7.4% Fibre optic networks Significant negative impact on deliveries from lockdown in Europe, particularly in France Increased demand for bandwidth due to lockdown in combination with demand from 5G - Not yet translated into higher order intake Price pressure on optical fibre in China - Offset by higher share of complementary connectivity portfolio Other markets Growth in broadband products for home offices Number of projects postponed due to COVID-19 In 2020, production of telecom copper cable portfolio will be terminated - Turnover already decreased significantly in recent years 9 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020 BUILDING SOLUTIONS H1 H1 (in million €) 2020 2019 in % Turnover 1) 344.9 364.8 - 5.5% EBITA 2) 36.4 29.1 + 25.2% ROS 10.6% 8.0% Organic turnover growth: -0.8% Before one-off expenses that in H1 2020 relate to costs for restructuring and integrations of € 3.6 million Care Increased market demand for communication technology for care alarms and elderly care - Turnover decreased because of limited installation possibilities at care institutions due to COVID-19 Marine & Offshore Turnover growth due to orders for subsea connectivity systems acquired in 2019 New orders won with Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm and Hollandse Kust Zuid - Increased production utilization in coming quarters Drop in demand from stagnation in construction of cruise ships - More than offset by growth in subsea connectivity systems Tunnel & Infra Turnover remained stable despite restrictions for installers to carry out work Increased investment needs for energy networks by network companies - Expansion of our production capacity - operational from Q3 2021 Airfield Ground Lighting (CEDD / AGL) technology faced COVID-19 effects and related investment constraints at airports - AGL technology is still well positioned - major order for Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport 10 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020 BUILDING SOLUTIONS H1 H1 (in million €) 2020 2019 in % Turnover 1) 344.9 364.8 - 5.5% EBITA 2) 36.4 29.1 + 25.2% ROS 10.6% 8.0% Organic turnover growth: -0.8% Before one-off expenses that in H1 2020 relate to costs for restructuring and integrations of € 3.6 million Parking Main market North America negatively impacted by shutdown of projects and tenders at airports and shopping centers due to COVID-19 Significant reduction of operating costs in anticipation of lower investment level at customers Machine Vision Strong organic growth despite limitations from lockdowns Increased demand for our 3D vision technology for new applications in consumer electronics industry - Significant contribution to turnover and EBITA growth Achievement of cost efficiency through integration of 2D vision activities from last year's measures - Contribution to EBITA and ROS-improvement Other markets Limitations in execution of projects in building & construction market Effect from COVID-19 safety measures on efficiency and output of production 11 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020 INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS H1 H1 Tire building (in million €) 2020 2019 in % Postponement of completion of various projects at customer sites due to Turnover 1) 239.0 285.6 - 16.3% lockdown - Turnover decreased EBITA 27.0 42.0 - 35.7% Drop in demand at tire manufacturers led to postponement of investments ROS 11.3% 14.7% - Lower order intake Development of UNIXX (new tire-building platform) progressing well - 1) Organic turnover growth: -16.0% Completion delayed due to temporary closure of location of launching customer Care Breakthrough in the US for large-scaleroll-out of Indivion technology, high- end automated medicine dosage and dispensing system Other markets Industrial sector is reluctant to invest, particularly machine builders and robot industry - Reduction of inventories - Turnover in industrial connectivity activities decreased 12 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE H1 2020 In accordance with IFRS, the financial figures for H1 2019 are presented based on 'continued operations' and thus excluding the in H2 2019 divested majority industrial connectivity activities ('discontinued operations'). The comparative figures have not been adjusted for the divestment of ZTC and Cruxin in 2020. 13 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020 GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION OF TURNOVER Geographical distribution of turnover (in %) H1 2020 H1 2019 Nederland 24 Nederland 20 Europa (overig) 42 Europa (overig) 43 Azië 19 Azië 21 Noord-Amerika 13 Noord-Amerika 14 Overig 2 Overig 2 14 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020 TURNOVER AND ADDED VALUE (in € million) H1 2020 H1 2019 in % Turnover 679.0 753.2 - 9.9% Raw materials and subcontracted work -343.3 -395.9 Added value 335.7 49.4% 357.3 47.4% - 6.0% Change in turnover (in € million) Organic turnover growth of -7.5% Turnover from acquisitions of 2.9%: Commend AG (1 April 2019) ParkEyes (1 April 2019) SVS-Vistek (1 September 2019) FocalSpec (31 October 2019) Turnover impact divestments of 4.8% ZTC (1 January 2020) Cruxin (1 April 2020) Limited turnover impact from raw material prices and foreign currencies (-0.4%) Gross margin increased to 49.4% (H1 2019: 47.4%) mainly due to: Acquisitions with higher added value Growth in Machine Vision Divestments with lower added value OPERATING EXPENSES AND EBITA (in € million) H1 2020 H1 2019 in % Turnover 679.0 753.2 - 9.9% Raw materials and -343.3 -395.9 subcontracted work Added value 335.7 49.4% 357.3 47.4% - 6.0% Operating expenses 266.7 39.3% 279.7 37.1% - 4.7% EBITA before one-off 69.0 10.2% 77.6 10.3% -11.0% expenses Operating expenses decreased with 4.7%. Acquisitions (+2.5%) Divestments (-1.7%) Decrease of turnover-related operating expenses Cost-saving programs and integrations Working time reduction resulted in savings - Mainly in Germany and France Use of COVID-19 government grants of € 1.3 million Cost to turnover ratio increased from 37.1% to 39.3% mainly due to Divestments Lower productivity level at manufacturing companies ROS virtually stable at 10.2% (H1 2019: 10.3%) supported by Building Solutions - Due to gross margin improvement and lower cost level 16 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020 ITEMS BELOW EBITA (in € million) H1 2020 H1 2019 in % EBITA before one-off expenses 69.0 10.2% 77.6 10.3% -11.0% One-off expenses 3.7 Amortization 27.9 24.2 Impairments 1.5 0.1 Operating result 35.9 53.3 Financial expenses -5.0 -4.5 Result from associates 3.2 0.2 Change in value financial liabilities 0.6 -0.1 Result before taxes 34.7 49.0 Taxes 8.1 11.3 Net profit continuing operations 26.6 3.9% 37.7 5.0% -29.6% Net profit discontinued operations 5.1 Total net profit 26.6 3.9% 42.8 5.7% -38.0% Net profit before amortization and one- off income and 36.0 5.3% 45.9 6.1% -21.6% expenses attributable to shareholders One-off expenses mainly related to 'Simplify & Accelerate' program Increase of amortization due to acquisitions and higher R&D investments in recent years Impairment of € 1.5 million was mainly recognized due to COVID-19 Increase of financial expenses due to higher foreign currency losses (€ 0.7 million), which are partly offset by lower interest charges (€ 0.3 million) Result from associates rose by € 3.0 million due to: Book profit of € 5.6 million from divestments Amortization of purchase price allocations in CCG of € 2.2 million Effective tax rate increased to 25.3% (H1 2019: 23.2%) due to divestments and lower profits from companies with a lower tax rate Net profit from discontinued operations in 2019 related to divestment of majority of our industrial connectivity activities (CCG) 17 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020 BALANCE SHEET 30 JUNE 2020 (in € million) 30-06-202031-12-2019 Intangible non-current assets 585.3 596.4 Tangible non-current assets 224.2 230.9 Right-of-use assets 75.8 80.8 Other associates 26.0 28.6 Receivables 1.9 2.0 Deferred tax assets 19.6 21.0 Total non-current assets 932.8 959.7 Inventories 254.7 238.8 Receivables 189.6 176.5 Contract assets 144.2 115.7 Contract costs 4.3 1.9 Current income tax 1.4 1.6 Cash and cash equivalents 86.3 79.0 Total current assets 680.5 613.5 Assets held for sale 3.0 38.7 Total assets 1,616.3 1,611.9 Cash and cash equivalents includes € 7.9 million (2018: € 10.0 million) that are part of a balance and interest compensation schemes Assets held for sale decreased due to divestments of ZTC and Cruxin Solvency of 40.5% (2019: 43.7%) decreased due to cash dividend of 62.7 million 18 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020 (in € million) 30-06-202031-12-2019 Shareholders' equity 654.2 704.5 Non-controlling interests 0.1 0.3 Total group equity 654.3 704.8 Interest bearing loans and borrowings 463.6 415.8 Deferred tax liabilities 62.0 65.5 Retirement benefit obligation 5.9 5.8 Financial liabilities 4.1 5.0 Provisions 6.1 6.3 Total non-current liabilities 541.7 498.4 Interest bearing loans and borrowings 61.0 54.9 Trade payables and other payables 287.2 257.4 Contract liabilities 38.2 49.2 Current income tax liabilities 8.9 11.8 Financial liabilities 3.4 3.7 Provisions 21.6 19.1 Total current liabilities 420.3 396.1 Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale 0 12.6 Total equity and liabilities 1,616.3 1,611.9 Financial covenants: Net debt, based on financial covenant as agreed with banks, of 357.6 million (2019: € 300.6 million) Net debt/EBITDA of 1.9 (31 December 2019: 1.5), well below agreed covenant of 3.0 WORKING CAPITAL Changes in working capital (in € million) 19 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020 Working capital as percentage of turnover was virtually unchanged (16.6% versus 16.5% at 30 June 2019) Short-term provisions increased due to 'Simplify & Accelerate' with € 8.5 million, which will be settled in H2 2020 COVID-19 effects on working capital included under 'Increase': Deferred tax payments - impact of € -22 million Postponement of delivery and completion of various projects, particularly in Industrial Solutions, due to lock-down - impact of € +40 million Buffer stock to safeguard supply chain Use of non recourse factoring: 30-06-2020 € 42.6 million 31-12-2019 € 38.7 million 30-06-2019 € 50.2 million Use of supply chain finance: 30-06-2020 € 25.3 million 31-12-2019 € 24.8 million 30-06-2019 € 43.4 million NET DEBT DEVELOPMENT Change in net debt (in € million) Positive cash flow from operations of € 52.5 million, although impacted by an increase in working capital Investments in tangible and intangible assets (€ 29.8 million), mainly: Investments in R&D Expansion, replacement and upgrade of production capacity Cash flow from divestments (€ 21.2 million) does not include dividend paid out to TKH before transaction date Cash dividend of € 1.50 paid per (depositary receipt of) ordinary share 20 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020 FREE CASH FLOW (in € million) H1 2020 H1 2019 H1 2018 Operating result from continued operations 35.9 53.3 66.2 Operating result from discontinued operations 7.2 7.8 Operating result 1) 35.9 60.5 74.0 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 52.4 48.2 32.6 EBITDA adjusted 88.3 108.7 106.6 Change in working capital -40.2 -39.0 -85.9 Taxes paid -11.5 -11.9 -15.8 Other 4.5 2.2 1.1 Cash flow from operations before interest 41.1 60.0 6.0 Payment of lease liabilities -8.8 -8.4 Capital expenditure (tangible) -12.1 -17.6 -18.1 Capital expenditure (intangible) -17.7 -19.4 -16.9 Free Cash Flow ('FCF') 2.5 14.6 -29.0 EBITDA to FCF conversion 2.8% 13.4% -27.2% FCF-conversion traditionally low in the first half year FCF additionally impacted by decrease in result and increase in working capital Payments for acquisitions and proceeds from divestments have not been included in FCF 1) Including one-off expenses and impairments. 21 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020 OUTLOOK 22 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020 OUTLOOK Macro-economic uncertainties have increased since the outbreak of the Industrial Solutions COVID-19 virus. We expect this to have an impact on our operations in the second half of 2020, as it did in the first half of the year. Barring unforeseen circumstances and an escalation in the aforementioned situations, we expect the following developments per business segment for the second half of 2020. Telecom Solutions Some recovery expected in demand for fibre optic networks in Europe - TKH's expect to benefit due to strong market positions in Europe Turnover and result are expected remain stable compared to H1 2020 Building Solutions Turnover in Marine & Offshore and Tunnel & Infra will be higher compared to H1 due to well-filled order book Growth in Machine Vision is expected to level off after strong H1 On balance, turnover and result are expected to remain stable compared to H1 2020 Turnover in Tire Building will decline due to postponed deliveries of existing contracts and reluctance to invest by tire manufacturers - Also have an effect on expected order intake in H2 In other markets, modest recovery is expected, as effects of inventory reduction will be more limited On balance, turnover and result are expected to decrease compared to H1 2020 The current economic uncertainties have had an impact on TKH's operations activities and we expect this to continue in the second half of 2020. However, partly due to its solid financial position, TKH is also optimally positioned to benefit from the opportunities associated with its numerous innovations. On balance, TKH expects, subject to unforeseen circumstances, a net profit for the full year 2020 from continuing activities, before amortization and one-off income and expenses attributable to shareholders, between € 63 million and € 69 million. 23 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020 Disclaimer Statements included in this press release that are not historical facts (including any statements concerning investment objectives, other plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and are not guarantees. Actual events or the results of our operations could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. 