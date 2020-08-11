TKH N : Results and Developments Half Year 2020 Presentation
0
08/11/2020 | 11:09am EDT
RESULTS AND DEVELOPMENTS HALF YEAR 2020
11 August 2020
CONTENT
1
2
3
4
5
Profile TKH Group
Highlights H1 2020 - Business update
Developments per Solution H1 2020
Financial performance H1 2020
Outlook FY 2020
2 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020
PROFILE
TKH Group NV (TKH) is focused on high-end innovative technologies in high growth markets within three business segments: Telecom, Building and Industrial Solutions.
Through a combination of technologies, TKH offers superior solutions that support to increase the efficiency, safety and security of its customers. The technologies are offered together with software to create smart technologies and one-stop-shop solutions with plug-and-play integrated technologies.
TKH operates on a global scale. Its growth is concentrated in Europe, North America and Asia.
TELECOM
BUILDING
INDUSTRIAL
3 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020
HIGHLIGHTS - BUSINESS UPDATE H1 2020
4 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020
HIGHLIGHTS - H1 2020
H1
H1
(in million € unless stated otherwise)
2020
2019
in %
Turnover
679.0
753.2
- 9.9%
EBITA 1)
69.0
77.6
- 11.0%
ROS
10.2%
10.3%
Net profit before amortization2) and one-off
income and expenses attributable to
36.0
45.9
- 21.6%
shareholders
Earnings per ordinary share
€ 0.63
€ 1.02
ROCE
16.0%
18.7%
Before one-off expenses that in H1 2020 relate to costs for restructuring and integrations of € 3.7 million.
Amortization of intangible non-current assets related to acquisitions (after tax).
ROS virtually stable at 10.2% (H1 2019: 10.3%) supported by Building Solutions
One-off expenses of € 3.7 million due to costs associated with restructuring and integrations and impairments of € 1.5 million
Net profit before amortization and one-off income and expenses attributable to shareholders decreased 21.6%
Order book at 30 June 2020 was € 399.2 million and decreased organically with 2.5% compared to 31 December 2019 - Decrease mainly in Industrial Solutions, increase in Building Solutions
5 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020
HIGHLIGHTS - H1 2020
Strategic highlights
Good progress strategic development driven by 'Simplify & Accelerate' program, despite COVID-19:
Integrations and focus on margin improvement well on track
Divestments of ZTC (production of copper data communication-cables in China) and Cruxin (system integration-activities in the Netherlands)
Since start of program € 260 million revenue divested
Successful introduction and progress of innovations in 3D-vision technology for 5G consumer electronics, UNIXX-tire building technology and Indivion (medicine dosing and dispensing system) - Strong basis for further growth and value creation
Substantial orders in subsea and Airfield Ground Lighting (CEDD / AGL) activities
Expansion of production capacity for energy cable systems for energy networks due to strong demand - Operational from Q3 2021
COVID-19 situation
Numerous measures have been taken to monitor and contain for effects of COVID-19, such as:
Measures, in accordance with guidelines of (local) authorities, to ensure safety of our working environment for our employees and to ensure the continuity of the company
Where necessary and appropriate, available government support and working time reductions have been used - Effect of government subsidies under COVID-19 on H1 result was limited
Increased focus on working capital management, limitations investment levels where possible and cost saving measures
COVID-19 had negative effect on turnover and result
Major impact of lockdowns in France, Italy and US - As of June, easing of measures, but deliveries not yet at normal levels
Activity levels in China have recovered since March - Limited impact
Lower productivity in manufacturing companies due to measures taken for safe and healthy working environment
Lower market demand caused by limited capacity at customers to realize projects
Reduction and postponement of investments in number of market segments
- In particular airports, parking garages and industrial sector
6 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020
VERTICAL MARKETS
FY
FY
FY
H1
H1
Growth
Turnover (in € millions)
2012
2018
2019
2019
2020
scenarios
Fibre Optic Networks
80
134
137
71
64
175
200
Parking
20
58
59
28
20
150
200
Tunnel & Infra
30
96
133
67
67
150
200
Marine & Offshore
20
64
54
26
32
150
200
Care
30
57
58
34
26
70
100
Machine Vision
95
129
143
64
91
250
300
Tire Building Industry
175
331
330
171
142
450
550
Growth verticals
450
869
914
461
442
1,395
1,750
Other vertical markets
652
589
576
292
237
450
500
Total
1,102
1,458
1490
753
679
1,845
2,250
The figures for 2018 and 2019 are presented based on 'continued operations' and thus excluding the divested industrial connectivity activities ('discontinued operations').
Growth target verticals: € 300 - € 500 million coming 3-5 years
Divestment non-vertical markets: € 300 - € 350 million revenue - growth at GDP within non-verticals
Key developments and innovations offer strong basis for growth and further value creation:
Fibre Optic Networks - Increased demand for bandwidth and 5G roll-out
Parking - Addressable market increased due to new technology smaller garages
Tunnel & Infra - Major CEDD /AGL order for Tier-1 Airport - Increased market demand energy infra projects
Marine & Offshore - Demand subsea market increased and substantial orders won
Care - Successful breakthrough Indivion (high grade medicine dosage and dispensing system)
Machine vision - Growth with 3D-vision technology for 5G consumer electronics
Tire Building - Roll-out of UNIXX tire building technology
Turnover share of vertical growth markets > 65%
Due to good progress with 'Simplify & Accelerate' program,
we are better positioned to utilize economies of scale and synergies - well on track to achieve targets
7 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020
DEVELOPMENTS
PER SOLUTION
H1 2020
H1 2020
H1 2019
Telecom Solutions
14.0%
13.6%
Building Solutions
50.8%
48.5%
Industrial Solutions
35.2%
37.9%
8 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020
TELECOM SOLUTIONS
H1
H1
(in million €)
2020
2019
%
Turnover 1)
95.1
102.8
- 7.6%
EBITA
12.3
16.0
- 23.1%
ROS
13.0%
15.6%
1) Organic turnover growth: -7.4%
Fibre optic networks
Significant negative impact on deliveries from lockdown in Europe, particularly in France
Increased demand for bandwidth due to lockdown in combination with demand from 5G - Not yet translated into higher order intake
Price pressure on optical fibre in China - Offset by higher share of complementary connectivity portfolio
Other markets
Growth in broadband products for home offices
Number of projects postponed due to COVID-19
In 2020, production of telecom copper cable portfolio will be terminated - Turnover already decreased significantly in recent years
9 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020
BUILDING SOLUTIONS
H1
H1
(in million €)
2020
2019
in %
Turnover 1)
344.9
364.8
- 5.5%
EBITA 2)
36.4
29.1
+ 25.2%
ROS
10.6%
8.0%
Organic turnover growth: -0.8%
Before one-off expenses that in H1 2020 relate to costs for restructuring and integrations of € 3.6 million
Care
Increased market demand for communication technology for care alarms and elderly care - Turnover decreased because of limited installation possibilities at care institutions due to COVID-19
Marine & Offshore
Turnover growth due to orders for subsea connectivity systems acquired in 2019
New orders won with Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm and Hollandse Kust Zuid - Increased production utilization in coming quarters
Drop in demand from stagnation in construction of cruise ships - More than offset by growth in subsea connectivity systems
Tunnel & Infra
Turnover remained stable despite restrictions for installers to carry out work
Increased investment needs for energy networks by network companies - Expansion of our production capacity - operational from Q3 2021
Airfield Ground Lighting (CEDD / AGL) technology faced COVID-19 effects and related investment constraints at airports - AGL technology is still well positioned - major order for Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport
10 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020
BUILDING SOLUTIONS
H1
H1
(in million €)
2020
2019
in %
Turnover 1)
344.9
364.8
- 5.5%
EBITA 2)
36.4
29.1
+ 25.2%
ROS
10.6%
8.0%
Organic turnover growth: -0.8%
Before one-off expenses that in H1 2020 relate to costs for restructuring and integrations of € 3.6 million
Parking
Main market North America negatively impacted by shutdown of projects and tenders at airports and shopping centers due to COVID-19
Significant reduction of operating costs in anticipation of lower investment level at customers
Machine Vision
Strong organic growth despite limitations from lockdowns
Increased demand for our 3D vision technology for new applications in consumer electronics industry - Significant contribution to turnover and EBITA growth
Achievement of cost efficiency through integration of 2D vision activities from last year's measures - Contribution to EBITA and ROS-improvement
Other markets
Limitations in execution of projects in building & construction market
Effect from COVID-19 safety measures on efficiency and output of production
11 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020
INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS
H1
H1
Tire building
(in million €)
2020
2019
in %
Postponement of completion of various projects at customer sites due to
Turnover 1)
239.0
285.6
- 16.3%
lockdown - Turnover decreased
EBITA
27.0
42.0
- 35.7%
Drop in demand at tire manufacturers led to postponement of investments
ROS
11.3%
14.7%
- Lower order intake
Development of UNIXX (new tire-building platform) progressing well -
1) Organic turnover growth: -16.0%
Completion delayed due to temporary closure of location of launching
customer
Care
Breakthrough in the US for large-scaleroll-out of Indivion technology, high- end automated medicine dosage and dispensing system
Other markets
Industrial sector is reluctant to invest, particularly machine builders and robot industry - Reduction of inventories - Turnover in industrial connectivity activities decreased
12 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020
FINANCIAL
PERFORMANCE
H1 2020
In accordance with IFRS, the financial figures for H1 2019 are presented based on 'continued operations' and thus excluding the in H2 2019 divested majority industrial connectivity activities ('discontinued operations').
The comparative figures have not been adjusted for the divestment of ZTC and Cruxin in 2020.
13 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION OF TURNOVER
Geographical distribution of turnover (in %)
H1 2020
H1 2019
Nederland
24
Nederland
20
Europa (overig)
42
Europa (overig)
43
Azië
19
Azië
21
Noord-Amerika
13
Noord-Amerika
14
Overig
2
Overig
2
14 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020
TURNOVER AND ADDED VALUE
(in € million)
H1 2020
H1 2019
in %
Turnover
679.0
753.2
- 9.9%
Raw materials and subcontracted work
-343.3
-395.9
Added value
335.7
49.4%
357.3
47.4%
- 6.0%
Change in turnover (in € million)
Organic turnover growth of -7.5%
Turnover from acquisitions of 2.9%:
Commend AG (1 April 2019)
ParkEyes (1 April 2019)
SVS-Vistek (1 September 2019)
FocalSpec (31 October 2019)
Turnover impact divestments of 4.8%
ZTC (1 January 2020)
Cruxin (1 April 2020)
Limited turnover impact from raw material prices and foreign currencies (-0.4%)
Gross margin increased to 49.4% (H1 2019: 47.4%) mainly due to:
Acquisitions with higher added value
Growth in Machine Vision
Divestments with lower added value
OPERATING EXPENSES AND EBITA
(in € million)
H1 2020
H1 2019
in %
Turnover
679.0
753.2
- 9.9%
Raw materials and
-343.3
-395.9
subcontracted work
Added value
335.7
49.4%
357.3
47.4%
- 6.0%
Operating expenses
266.7
39.3%
279.7
37.1%
- 4.7%
EBITA before one-off
69.0
10.2%
77.6
10.3%
-11.0%
expenses
Operating expenses decreased with 4.7%.
Acquisitions (+2.5%)
Divestments (-1.7%)
Decrease of turnover-related operating expenses Cost-saving programs and integrations
Working time reduction resulted in savings - Mainly in Germany and France
Use of COVID-19 government grants of € 1.3 million
Cost to turnover ratio increased from 37.1% to 39.3% mainly due to
Divestments
Lower productivity level at manufacturing companies
ROS virtually stable at 10.2% (H1 2019: 10.3%) supported by Building Solutions - Due to gross margin improvement and lower cost level
16 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020
ITEMS BELOW EBITA
(in € million)
H1 2020
H1 2019
in %
EBITA before one-off expenses
69.0
10.2%
77.6
10.3%
-11.0%
One-off expenses
3.7
Amortization
27.9
24.2
Impairments
1.5
0.1
Operating result
35.9
53.3
Financial expenses
-5.0
-4.5
Result from associates
3.2
0.2
Change in value financial liabilities
0.6
-0.1
Result before taxes
34.7
49.0
Taxes
8.1
11.3
Net profit continuing operations
26.6
3.9%
37.7
5.0%
-29.6%
Net profit discontinued operations
5.1
Total net profit
26.6
3.9%
42.8
5.7%
-38.0%
Net profit before amortization
and one- off income and
36.0
5.3%
45.9
6.1%
-21.6%
expenses attributable to
shareholders
One-off expenses mainly related to 'Simplify & Accelerate' program
Increase of amortization due to acquisitions and higher R&D investments in recent years
Impairment of € 1.5 million was mainly recognized due to COVID-19
Increase of financial expenses due to higher foreign currency losses (€ 0.7 million), which are partly offset by
lower interest charges (€ 0.3 million)
Result from associates rose by € 3.0 million due to:
Book profit of € 5.6 million from divestments
Amortization of purchase price allocations in CCG of € 2.2 million
Effective tax rate increased to 25.3% (H1 2019: 23.2%) due to divestments and lower profits from companies with a lower tax rate
Net profit from discontinued operations in 2019 related to divestment of majority of our industrial connectivity activities (CCG)
17 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020
BALANCE SHEET 30 JUNE 2020
(in € million)
30-06-202031-12-2019
Intangible non-current assets
585.3
596.4
Tangible non-current assets
224.2
230.9
Right-of-use assets
75.8
80.8
Other associates
26.0
28.6
Receivables
1.9
2.0
Deferred tax assets
19.6
21.0
Total non-current assets
932.8
959.7
Inventories
254.7
238.8
Receivables
189.6
176.5
Contract assets
144.2
115.7
Contract costs
4.3
1.9
Current income tax
1.4
1.6
Cash and cash equivalents
86.3
79.0
Total current assets
680.5
613.5
Assets held for sale
3.0
38.7
Total assets
1,616.3
1,611.9
Cash and cash equivalents includes € 7.9 million (2018: € 10.0 million) that are part of a balance and interest compensation schemes
Assets held for sale decreased due to divestments of ZTC and Cruxin
Solvency of 40.5% (2019: 43.7%) decreased due to cash dividend of
62.7 million
18 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020
(in € million)
30-06-202031-12-2019
Shareholders' equity
654.2
704.5
Non-controlling interests
0.1
0.3
Total group equity
654.3
704.8
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
463.6
415.8
Deferred tax liabilities
62.0
65.5
Retirement benefit obligation
5.9
5.8
Financial liabilities
4.1
5.0
Provisions
6.1
6.3
Total non-current liabilities
541.7
498.4
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
61.0
54.9
Trade payables and other payables
287.2
257.4
Contract liabilities
38.2
49.2
Current income tax liabilities
8.9
11.8
Financial liabilities
3.4
3.7
Provisions
21.6
19.1
Total current liabilities
420.3
396.1
Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale
0
12.6
Total equity and liabilities
1,616.3
1,611.9
Financial covenants:
Net debt, based on financial covenant as agreed with banks, of
357.6 million (2019: € 300.6 million)
Net debt/EBITDA of 1.9 (31 December 2019: 1.5), well below agreed covenant of 3.0
WORKING CAPITAL
Changes in working capital (in € million)
19 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020
Working capital as percentage of turnover was virtually unchanged (16.6% versus 16.5% at 30 June 2019)
Short-term provisions increased due to 'Simplify & Accelerate' with € 8.5 million, which will be settled in H2 2020
COVID-19 effects on working capital included
under 'Increase':
Deferred tax payments - impact of € -22 million
Postponement of delivery and completion of various projects, particularly in Industrial Solutions, due to lock-down - impact of € +40 million
Buffer stock to safeguard supply chain
Use of non recourse factoring:
30-06-2020
€ 42.6 million
31-12-2019
€ 38.7 million
30-06-2019
€ 50.2 million
Use of supply chain finance:
30-06-2020
€ 25.3 million
31-12-2019
€ 24.8 million
30-06-2019
€ 43.4 million
NET DEBT DEVELOPMENT
Change in net debt (in € million)
Positive cash flow from operations of € 52.5
million, although impacted by an increase in working capital
Investments in tangible and intangible assets (€ 29.8 million), mainly:
Investments in R&D
Expansion, replacement and upgrade of production capacity
Cash flow from divestments (€ 21.2 million)
does not include dividend paid out to TKH before transaction date
Cash dividend of € 1.50 paid per
(depositary receipt of) ordinary share
20 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020
FREE CASH FLOW
(in € million)
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2018
Operating result from continued operations
35.9
53.3
66.2
Operating result from discontinued operations
7.2
7.8
Operating result 1)
35.9
60.5
74.0
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
52.4
48.2
32.6
EBITDA adjusted
88.3
108.7
106.6
Change in working capital
-40.2
-39.0
-85.9
Taxes paid
-11.5
-11.9
-15.8
Other
4.5
2.2
1.1
Cash flow from operations before interest
41.1
60.0
6.0
Payment of lease liabilities
-8.8
-8.4
Capital expenditure (tangible)
-12.1
-17.6
-18.1
Capital expenditure (intangible)
-17.7
-19.4
-16.9
Free Cash Flow ('FCF')
2.5
14.6
-29.0
EBITDA to FCF conversion
2.8%
13.4%
-27.2%
FCF-conversion traditionally low in the first half year
FCF additionally impacted by decrease in result and increase in working capital
Payments for acquisitions and proceeds from divestments have not been included in FCF
1) Including one-off expenses and impairments.
21 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020
OUTLOOK
22 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020
OUTLOOK
Macro-economic uncertainties have increased since the outbreak of the
Industrial Solutions
COVID-19 virus. We expect this to have an impact on our operations in the second half of 2020, as it did in the first half of the year. Barring unforeseen circumstances and an escalation in the aforementioned situations, we expect the following developments per business segment for the second half of 2020.
Telecom Solutions
Some recovery expected in demand for fibre optic networks in Europe
- TKH's expect to benefit due to strong market positions in Europe
Turnover and result are expected remain stable compared to H1 2020
Building Solutions
Turnover in Marine & Offshore and Tunnel & Infra will be higher compared to H1 due to well-filled order book
Growth in Machine Vision is expected to level off after strong H1
On balance, turnover and result are expected to remain stable compared to H1 2020
Turnover in Tire Building will decline due to postponed deliveries of existing contracts and reluctance to invest by tire manufacturers - Also have an effect on expected order intake in H2
In other markets, modest recovery is expected, as effects of inventory reduction will be more limited
On balance, turnover and result are expected to decrease compared to H1 2020
The current economic uncertainties have had an impact on TKH's
operations activities and we expect this to continue in the second half of 2020. However, partly due to its solid financial position, TKH is also optimally positioned to benefit from the opportunities associated with its numerous innovations.
On balance, TKH expects, subject to unforeseen circumstances, a net profit for the full year 2020 from continuing activities, before amortization and one-off income and expenses attributable to shareholders, between
€ 63 million and € 69 million.
23 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020
Disclaimer
Statements included in this press release that are not historical facts (including any statements concerning investment objectives, other plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and are not guarantees. Actual events or the results of our operations could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will", "should", "expect", "could", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "continue", "predict", "potential" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology.
The forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.