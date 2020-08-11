Log in
TKH GROUP N.V.

TKH GROUP N.V.

(TWEKA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 08/11 11:46:53 am
34.42 EUR   -3.59%
11:09aTKH N : Results and Developments Half Year 2020 Presentation
PU
01:39aTKH N : Half year results 2020
PU
01:39aTKH N : Halfjaarcijfers 2020
PU
TKH N : Results and Developments Half Year 2020 Presentation

08/11/2020 | 11:09am EDT

RESULTS AND DEVELOPMENTS HALF YEAR 2020

11 August 2020

CONTENT

1

2

3

4

5

Profile TKH Group

Highlights H1 2020 - Business update

Developments per Solution H1 2020

Financial performance H1 2020

Outlook FY 2020

2 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020

PROFILE

TKH Group NV (TKH) is focused on high-end innovative technologies in high growth markets within three business segments: Telecom, Building and Industrial Solutions.

Through a combination of technologies, TKH offers superior solutions that support to increase the efficiency, safety and security of its customers. The technologies are offered together with software to create smart technologies and one-stop-shop solutions with plug-and-play integrated technologies.

TKH operates on a global scale. Its growth is concentrated in Europe, North America and Asia.

TELECOM

BUILDING

INDUSTRIAL

3 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020

HIGHLIGHTS - BUSINESS UPDATE H1 2020

4 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020

HIGHLIGHTS - H1 2020

H1

H1

(in million € unless stated otherwise)

2020

2019

in %

Turnover

679.0

753.2

- 9.9%

EBITA 1)

69.0

77.6

- 11.0%

ROS

10.2%

10.3%

Net profit before amortization2) and one-off

income and expenses attributable to

36.0

45.9

- 21.6%

shareholders

Earnings per ordinary share

€ 0.63

€ 1.02

ROCE

16.0%

18.7%

  1. Before one-off expenses that in H1 2020 relate to costs for restructuring and integrations of € 3.7 million.
  2. Amortization of intangible non-current assets related to acquisitions (after tax).

Turnover declined 9.9% - organically -7.5%, per segment: Telecom Solutions -7.4%

Building Solutions -0.8%

Industrial Solutions -16.0%

EBITA decreased 11.0% - Gross margin improvement and lower cost level limit decline

ROS virtually stable at 10.2% (H1 2019: 10.3%) supported by Building Solutions

One-off expenses of € 3.7 million due to costs associated with restructuring and integrations and impairments of € 1.5 million

Net profit before amortization and one-off income and expenses attributable to shareholders decreased 21.6%

Order book at 30 June 2020 was € 399.2 million and decreased organically with 2.5% compared to 31 December 2019 - Decrease mainly in Industrial Solutions, increase in Building Solutions

5 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020

HIGHLIGHTS - H1 2020

Strategic highlights

Good progress strategic development driven by 'Simplify & Accelerate' program, despite COVID-19:

Integrations and focus on margin improvement well on track

Divestments of ZTC (production of copper data communication-cables in China) and Cruxin (system integration-activities in the Netherlands)

Since start of program € 260 million revenue divested

Successful introduction and progress of innovations in 3D-vision technology for 5G consumer electronics, UNIXX-tire building technology and Indivion (medicine dosing and dispensing system) - Strong basis for further growth and value creation

Substantial orders in subsea and Airfield Ground Lighting (CEDD / AGL) activities

Expansion of production capacity for energy cable systems for energy networks due to strong demand - Operational from Q3 2021

COVID-19 situation

Numerous measures have been taken to monitor and contain for effects of COVID-19, such as:

Measures, in accordance with guidelines of (local) authorities, to ensure safety of our working environment for our employees and to ensure the continuity of the company

Where necessary and appropriate, available government support and working time reductions have been used - Effect of government subsidies under COVID-19 on H1 result was limited

Increased focus on working capital management, limitations investment levels where possible and cost saving measures

COVID-19 had negative effect on turnover and result

Major impact of lockdowns in France, Italy and US - As of June, easing of measures, but deliveries not yet at normal levels

Activity levels in China have recovered since March - Limited impact

Lower productivity in manufacturing companies due to measures taken for safe and healthy working environment

Lower market demand caused by limited capacity at customers to realize projects

Reduction and postponement of investments in number of market segments

- In particular airports, parking garages and industrial sector

6 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020

VERTICAL MARKETS

FY

FY

FY

H1

H1

Growth

Turnover (in € millions)

2012

2018

2019

2019

2020

scenarios

Fibre Optic Networks

80

134

137

71

64

175

200

Parking

20

58

59

28

20

150

200

Tunnel & Infra

30

96

133

67

67

150

200

Marine & Offshore

20

64

54

26

32

150

200

Care

30

57

58

34

26

70

100

Machine Vision

95

129

143

64

91

250

300

Tire Building Industry

175

331

330

171

142

450

550

Growth verticals

450

869

914

461

442

1,395

1,750

Other vertical markets

652

589

576

292

237

450

500

Total

1,102

1,458

1490

753

679

1,845

2,250

The figures for 2018 and 2019 are presented based on 'continued operations' and thus excluding the divested industrial connectivity activities ('discontinued operations').

Growth target verticals: € 300 - € 500 million coming 3-5 years

Divestment non-vertical markets: € 300 - € 350 million revenue - growth at GDP within non-verticals

Key developments and innovations offer strong basis for growth and further value creation:

  • Fibre Optic Networks - Increased demand for bandwidth and 5G roll-out
  • Parking - Addressable market increased due to new technology smaller garages
  • Tunnel & Infra - Major CEDD /AGL order for Tier-1 Airport - Increased market demand energy infra projects
  • Marine & Offshore - Demand subsea market increased and substantial orders won
  • Care - Successful breakthrough Indivion (high grade medicine dosage and dispensing system)
  • Machine vision - Growth with 3D-vision technology for 5G consumer electronics
  • Tire Building - Roll-out of UNIXX tire building technology

Turnover share of vertical growth markets > 65%

Due to good progress with 'Simplify & Accelerate' program,

we are better positioned to utilize economies of scale and synergies - well on track to achieve targets

7 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020

DEVELOPMENTS

PER SOLUTION

H1 2020

H1 2020

H1 2019

Telecom Solutions

14.0%

13.6%

Building Solutions

50.8%

48.5%

Industrial Solutions

35.2%

37.9%

8 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020

TELECOM SOLUTIONS

H1

H1

(in million €)

2020

2019

%

Turnover 1)

95.1

102.8

- 7.6%

EBITA

12.3

16.0

- 23.1%

ROS

13.0%

15.6%

1) Organic turnover growth: -7.4%

Fibre optic networks

Significant negative impact on deliveries from lockdown in Europe, particularly in France

Increased demand for bandwidth due to lockdown in combination with demand from 5G - Not yet translated into higher order intake

Price pressure on optical fibre in China - Offset by higher share of complementary connectivity portfolio

Other markets

Growth in broadband products for home offices

Number of projects postponed due to COVID-19

In 2020, production of telecom copper cable portfolio will be terminated - Turnover already decreased significantly in recent years

9 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020

BUILDING SOLUTIONS

H1

H1

(in million €)

2020

2019

in %

Turnover 1)

344.9

364.8

- 5.5%

EBITA 2)

36.4

29.1

+ 25.2%

ROS

10.6%

8.0%

  1. Organic turnover growth: -0.8%
  2. Before one-off expenses that in H1 2020 relate to costs for restructuring and integrations of € 3.6 million

Care

Increased market demand for communication technology for care alarms and elderly care - Turnover decreased because of limited installation possibilities at care institutions due to COVID-19

Marine & Offshore

Turnover growth due to orders for subsea connectivity systems acquired in 2019

New orders won with Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm and Hollandse Kust Zuid - Increased production utilization in coming quarters

Drop in demand from stagnation in construction of cruise ships - More than offset by growth in subsea connectivity systems

Tunnel & Infra

Turnover remained stable despite restrictions for installers to carry out work

Increased investment needs for energy networks by network companies - Expansion of our production capacity - operational from Q3 2021

Airfield Ground Lighting (CEDD / AGL) technology faced COVID-19 effects and related investment constraints at airports - AGL technology is still well positioned - major order for Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport

10 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020

BUILDING SOLUTIONS

H1

H1

(in million €)

2020

2019

in %

Turnover 1)

344.9

364.8

- 5.5%

EBITA 2)

36.4

29.1

+ 25.2%

ROS

10.6%

8.0%

  1. Organic turnover growth: -0.8%
  2. Before one-off expenses that in H1 2020 relate to costs for restructuring and integrations of € 3.6 million

Parking

Main market North America negatively impacted by shutdown of projects and tenders at airports and shopping centers due to COVID-19

Significant reduction of operating costs in anticipation of lower investment level at customers

Machine Vision

Strong organic growth despite limitations from lockdowns

Increased demand for our 3D vision technology for new applications in consumer electronics industry - Significant contribution to turnover and EBITA growth

Achievement of cost efficiency through integration of 2D vision activities from last year's measures - Contribution to EBITA and ROS-improvement

Other markets

Limitations in execution of projects in building & construction market

Effect from COVID-19 safety measures on efficiency and output of production

11 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020

INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS

H1

H1

Tire building

(in million €)

2020

2019

in %

Postponement of completion of various projects at customer sites due to

Turnover 1)

239.0

285.6

- 16.3%

lockdown - Turnover decreased

EBITA

27.0

42.0

- 35.7%

Drop in demand at tire manufacturers led to postponement of investments

ROS

11.3%

14.7%

- Lower order intake

Development of UNIXX (new tire-building platform) progressing well -

1) Organic turnover growth: -16.0%

Completion delayed due to temporary closure of location of launching

customer

Care

Breakthrough in the US for large-scaleroll-out of Indivion technology, high- end automated medicine dosage and dispensing system

Other markets

Industrial sector is reluctant to invest, particularly machine builders and robot industry - Reduction of inventories - Turnover in industrial connectivity activities decreased

12 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020

FINANCIAL

PERFORMANCE

H1 2020

In accordance with IFRS, the financial figures for H1 2019 are presented based on 'continued operations' and thus excluding the in H2 2019 divested majority industrial connectivity activities ('discontinued operations').

The comparative figures have not been adjusted for the divestment of ZTC and Cruxin in 2020.

13 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION OF TURNOVER

Geographical distribution of turnover (in %)

H1 2020

H1 2019

Nederland

24

Nederland

20

Europa (overig)

42

Europa (overig)

43

Azië

19

Azië

21

Noord-Amerika

13

Noord-Amerika

14

Overig

2

Overig

2

14 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020

TURNOVER AND ADDED VALUE

(in € million)

H1 2020

H1 2019

in %

Turnover

679.0

753.2

- 9.9%

Raw materials and subcontracted work

-343.3

-395.9

Added value

335.7

49.4%

357.3

47.4%

- 6.0%

Change in turnover (in € million)

Organic turnover growth of -7.5%

Turnover from acquisitions of 2.9%:

Commend AG (1 April 2019)

ParkEyes (1 April 2019)

SVS-Vistek (1 September 2019)

FocalSpec (31 October 2019)

Turnover impact divestments of 4.8%

ZTC (1 January 2020)

Cruxin (1 April 2020)

Limited turnover impact from raw material prices and foreign currencies (-0.4%)

Gross margin increased to 49.4% (H1 2019: 47.4%) mainly due to:

Acquisitions with higher added value

Growth in Machine Vision

Divestments with lower added value

OPERATING EXPENSES AND EBITA

(in € million)

H1 2020

H1 2019

in %

Turnover

679.0

753.2

- 9.9%

Raw materials and

-343.3

-395.9

subcontracted work

Added value

335.7

49.4%

357.3

47.4%

- 6.0%

Operating expenses

266.7

39.3%

279.7

37.1%

- 4.7%

EBITA before one-off

69.0

10.2%

77.6

10.3%

-11.0%

expenses

Operating expenses decreased with 4.7%.

Acquisitions (+2.5%)

Divestments (-1.7%)

Decrease of turnover-related operating expenses Cost-saving programs and integrations

Working time reduction resulted in savings - Mainly in Germany and France

Use of COVID-19 government grants of € 1.3 million

Cost to turnover ratio increased from 37.1% to 39.3% mainly due to

Divestments

Lower productivity level at manufacturing companies

ROS virtually stable at 10.2% (H1 2019: 10.3%) supported by Building Solutions - Due to gross margin improvement and lower cost level

16 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020

ITEMS BELOW EBITA

(in € million)

H1 2020

H1 2019

in %

EBITA before one-off expenses

69.0

10.2%

77.6

10.3%

-11.0%

One-off expenses

3.7

Amortization

27.9

24.2

Impairments

1.5

0.1

Operating result

35.9

53.3

Financial expenses

-5.0

-4.5

Result from associates

3.2

0.2

Change in value financial liabilities

0.6

-0.1

Result before taxes

34.7

49.0

Taxes

8.1

11.3

Net profit continuing operations

26.6

3.9%

37.7

5.0%

-29.6%

Net profit discontinued operations

5.1

Total net profit

26.6

3.9%

42.8

5.7%

-38.0%

Net profit before amortization

and one- off income and

36.0

5.3%

45.9

6.1%

-21.6%

expenses attributable to

shareholders

One-off expenses mainly related to 'Simplify & Accelerate' program

Increase of amortization due to acquisitions and higher R&D investments in recent years

Impairment of € 1.5 million was mainly recognized due to COVID-19

Increase of financial expenses due to higher foreign currency losses (€ 0.7 million), which are partly offset by

lower interest charges (€ 0.3 million)

Result from associates rose by € 3.0 million due to:

Book profit of € 5.6 million from divestments

Amortization of purchase price allocations in CCG of € 2.2 million

Effective tax rate increased to 25.3% (H1 2019: 23.2%) due to divestments and lower profits from companies with a lower tax rate

Net profit from discontinued operations in 2019 related to divestment of majority of our industrial connectivity activities (CCG)

17 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020

BALANCE SHEET 30 JUNE 2020

(in € million)

30-06-202031-12-2019

Intangible non-current assets

585.3

596.4

Tangible non-current assets

224.2

230.9

Right-of-use assets

75.8

80.8

Other associates

26.0

28.6

Receivables

1.9

2.0

Deferred tax assets

19.6

21.0

Total non-current assets

932.8

959.7

Inventories

254.7

238.8

Receivables

189.6

176.5

Contract assets

144.2

115.7

Contract costs

4.3

1.9

Current income tax

1.4

1.6

Cash and cash equivalents

86.3

79.0

Total current assets

680.5

613.5

Assets held for sale

3.0

38.7

Total assets

1,616.3

1,611.9

Cash and cash equivalents includes € 7.9 million (2018: € 10.0 million) that are part of a balance and interest compensation schemes

Assets held for sale decreased due to divestments of ZTC and Cruxin

Solvency of 40.5% (2019: 43.7%) decreased due to cash dividend of

  • 62.7 million

18 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020

(in € million)

30-06-202031-12-2019

Shareholders' equity

654.2

704.5

Non-controlling interests

0.1

0.3

Total group equity

654.3

704.8

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

463.6

415.8

Deferred tax liabilities

62.0

65.5

Retirement benefit obligation

5.9

5.8

Financial liabilities

4.1

5.0

Provisions

6.1

6.3

Total non-current liabilities

541.7

498.4

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

61.0

54.9

Trade payables and other payables

287.2

257.4

Contract liabilities

38.2

49.2

Current income tax liabilities

8.9

11.8

Financial liabilities

3.4

3.7

Provisions

21.6

19.1

Total current liabilities

420.3

396.1

Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale

0

12.6

Total equity and liabilities

1,616.3

1,611.9

Financial covenants:

Net debt, based on financial covenant as agreed with banks, of

  • 357.6 million (2019: € 300.6 million)

Net debt/EBITDA of 1.9 (31 December 2019: 1.5), well below agreed covenant of 3.0

WORKING CAPITAL

Changes in working capital (in € million)

19 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020

Working capital as percentage of turnover was virtually unchanged (16.6% versus 16.5% at 30 June 2019)

Short-term provisions increased due to 'Simplify & Accelerate' with € 8.5 million, which will be settled in H2 2020

COVID-19 effects on working capital included

under 'Increase':

Deferred tax payments - impact of € -22 million

Postponement of delivery and completion of various projects, particularly in Industrial Solutions, due to lock-down - impact of € +40 million

Buffer stock to safeguard supply chain

Use of non recourse factoring:

30-06-2020

€ 42.6 million

31-12-2019

€ 38.7 million

30-06-2019

€ 50.2 million

Use of supply chain finance:

30-06-2020

€ 25.3 million

31-12-2019

€ 24.8 million

30-06-2019

€ 43.4 million

NET DEBT DEVELOPMENT

Change in net debt (in € million)

Positive cash flow from operations of € 52.5

million, although impacted by an increase in working capital

Investments in tangible and intangible assets (€ 29.8 million), mainly:

Investments in R&D

Expansion, replacement and upgrade of production capacity

Cash flow from divestments (€ 21.2 million)

does not include dividend paid out to TKH before transaction date

Cash dividend of € 1.50 paid per

(depositary receipt of) ordinary share

20 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020

FREE CASH FLOW

(in € million)

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2018

Operating result from continued operations

35.9

53.3

66.2

Operating result from discontinued operations

7.2

7.8

Operating result 1)

35.9

60.5

74.0

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

52.4

48.2

32.6

EBITDA adjusted

88.3

108.7

106.6

Change in working capital

-40.2

-39.0

-85.9

Taxes paid

-11.5

-11.9

-15.8

Other

4.5

2.2

1.1

Cash flow from operations before interest

41.1

60.0

6.0

Payment of lease liabilities

-8.8

-8.4

Capital expenditure (tangible)

-12.1

-17.6

-18.1

Capital expenditure (intangible)

-17.7

-19.4

-16.9

Free Cash Flow ('FCF')

2.5

14.6

-29.0

EBITDA to FCF conversion

2.8%

13.4%

-27.2%

FCF-conversion traditionally low in the first half year

FCF additionally impacted by decrease in result and increase in working capital

Payments for acquisitions and proceeds from divestments have not been included in FCF

1) Including one-off expenses and impairments.

21 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020

OUTLOOK

22 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020

OUTLOOK

Macro-economic uncertainties have increased since the outbreak of the

Industrial Solutions

COVID-19 virus. We expect this to have an impact on our operations in the second half of 2020, as it did in the first half of the year. Barring unforeseen circumstances and an escalation in the aforementioned situations, we expect the following developments per business segment for the second half of 2020.

Telecom Solutions

Some recovery expected in demand for fibre optic networks in Europe

- TKH's expect to benefit due to strong market positions in Europe

Turnover and result are expected remain stable compared to H1 2020

Building Solutions

Turnover in Marine & Offshore and Tunnel & Infra will be higher compared to H1 due to well-filled order book

Growth in Machine Vision is expected to level off after strong H1

On balance, turnover and result are expected to remain stable compared to H1 2020

Turnover in Tire Building will decline due to postponed deliveries of existing contracts and reluctance to invest by tire manufacturers - Also have an effect on expected order intake in H2

In other markets, modest recovery is expected, as effects of inventory reduction will be more limited

On balance, turnover and result are expected to decrease compared to H1 2020

The current economic uncertainties have had an impact on TKH's

operations activities and we expect this to continue in the second half of 2020. However, partly due to its solid financial position, TKH is also optimally positioned to benefit from the opportunities associated with its numerous innovations.

On balance, TKH expects, subject to unforeseen circumstances, a net profit for the full year 2020 from continuing activities, before amortization and one-off income and expenses attributable to shareholders, between

€ 63 million and € 69 million.

23 | H1 2020 | 11-08-2020

Disclaimer

Statements included in this press release that are not historical facts (including any statements concerning investment objectives, other plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and are not guarantees. Actual events or the results of our operations could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will", "should", "expect", "could", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "continue", "predict", "potential" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology.

The forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

TKH Group NV published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 15:08:09 UTC
