TKH N : divests its system integration activities in the Netherlands

TKH divests its system integration activities in the Netherlands
TKH Group NV ('TKH') announces that, as part of the strategic reorientation the 'Simplify & Accelerate' program - it has reached agreement of the divestment of 100% of the shares in Cruxin B.V., located in Capelle a/d IJssel (the Netherlands) and active in the field of system integration, to Croonwolter&dros, part of TBI construction and engineering group.
The turnover of Cruxin totalled € 10 million in 2019 with a workforce of 49 FTE. The transaction has taken place as of today and has no effect on the net result.
