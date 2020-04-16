Log in
Euronext Amsterdam  >  TKH Group N.V.    TWEKA   NL0000852523

TKH GROUP N.V.

(TWEKA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/16 12:02:11 pm
27.08 EUR   +4.96%
11:36aTKH N : divests its system integration activities in the Netherlands
PU
04/15TKH N : supplies cable systems for offshore wind farm Kaskasi
PU
04/01TKH GROUP N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
TKH N : divests its system integration activities in the Netherlands

04/16/2020 | 11:36am EDT
TKH divests its system integration activities in the Netherlands

TKH Group NV ('TKH') announces that, as part of the strategic reorientation the 'Simplify & Accelerate' program - it has reached agreement of the divestment of 100% of the shares in Cruxin B.V., located in Capelle a/d IJssel (the Netherlands) and active in the field of system integration, to Croonwolter&dros, part of TBI construction and engineering group.

The turnover of Cruxin totalled € 10 million in 2019 with a workforce of 49 FTE. The transaction has taken place as of today and has no effect on the net result.

Disclaimer

TKH Group NV published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 15:35:12 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 364 M
EBIT 2020 39,4 M
Net income 2020 25,0 M
Debt 2020 320 M
Yield 2020 5,43%
P/E ratio 2020 43,7x
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
EV / Sales2021 0,90x
Capitalization 1 084 M
Chart TKH GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
TKH Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TKH GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 44,50  €
Last Close Price 25,80  €
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 72,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Marius van der Lof Chief Executive Officer
Antoon de Proft Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elling Dirk de Lange CFO, Head-Organization & Personnel
Philippus Petrus F. Houben Member-Supervisory Board
Rokus L. van Iperen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TKH GROUP N.V.-48.30%1 182
KEYENCE CORPORATION-0.67%84 143
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-13.42%47 547
NIDEC CORPORATION2.14%32 092
EATON CORPORATION PLC-20.04%31 162
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-37.18%29 313