TKH N : divests its system integration activities in the Netherlands

TKH Group NV ('TKH') announces that, as part of the strategic reorientation the 'Simplify & Accelerate' program - it has reached agreement of the divestment of 100% of the shares in Cruxin B.V., located in Capelle a/d IJssel (the Netherlands) and active in the field of system integration, to Croonwolter&dros, part of TBI construction and engineering group.

The turnover of Cruxin totalled € 10 million in 2019 with a workforce of 49 FTE. The transaction has taken place as of today and has no effect on the net result.