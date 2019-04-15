Log in
TKP CORP

(3479)
TKP : Regus operator IWG to sell Japan operations for 320 million pounds
TKP : Regus operator IWG to sell Japan operations for 320 million pounds

04/15/2019 | 03:11am EDT

(Reuters) - British office space provider IWG Plc said on Monday it would sell its Japanese operations to TKP Corp for 320 million pounds as part of a strategic partnership.

The company behind the Regus and Spaces brand has been looking to close or refurbish locations in the UK and some other markets to revive its business, which has been hit by a weak property market in London and higher costs.

TKP will buy 130 flexible co-work centres operated by IWG in Japan and will also allow the Japanese company to exclusively use IWG's Regus, Spaces and OpenOffice brands.

IWG Chief Executive Officer Mark Dixon will join TKP board as a non-executive member. The deal needs antitrust clearance in Japan and is expected to close in May, IWG said.

Last month, IWG had said it would revamp some locations including in the UK after reporting a dip in its full-year operating profit.

Credit Suisse upgraded IWG to "outperform" from "underperform" and raised its price target to 328 pence from 200 pence earlier on Monday, saying the company "begins the evolution towards a franchise model with consequent benefits."

(This story corrects paragraph 6 to say 'company', not 'deal'.)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP 0.25% 275.7 Delayed Quote.31.91%
TKP CORP End-of-day quote.
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 35 669 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 1 473 M
Debt 2019 20 536 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 83,76
P/E ratio 2020 35,76
EV / Sales 2019 4,10x
EV / Sales 2020 3,45x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart TKP CORP
Duration : Period :
TKP Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4 233  JPY
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Kawano President, CEO & Representative Director
Koji Nakamura Chief Operating Officer & Director
Haruo Tsuji Independent Outside Director
Kouhei Watanabe Independent Outside Director
Takayuki Hayakawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TKP CORP1 088
WORLDPAY INC48.08%35 239
CINTAS CORPORATION22.31%21 486
LG CORP--.--%12 142
EDENRED31.45%11 454
TELEPERFORMANCE23.71%11 026
