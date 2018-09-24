TLA Worldwide : appoints financial adviser

24 September 2018

TLA Worldwide plc

("TLA" or "the Company")

Appointment of Financial Adviser

TLA Worldwide plc (AIM: TLA), a leading athlete representation and sports marketing business, announces that it has appointed FTI Capital Advisors ("FTI") as financial adviser to the Company. Following the Company's previous announcement, the strategic review, led by the Company's Executive Chairman Ian Gray, is well underway and various options are being considered including a sale of the US business (comprising both the baseball and US sports marketing businesses). FTI will assist the Company in the sales process for the US business.

The Company also announces that it has received a number of preliminary approaches regarding a possible acquisition of its US business.

Executive Chairman, Ian Gray, said, "Good progress has been made in the early stages of the strategic review and we are looking at various options in order to maximise shareholder value. These include a potential sale of the US business which is at an early stage. TLA has a robust US business with a high-quality roster of bright, young stars and their successes both on and off the field, coupled with a number of the best and brightest professionals in the US sports industry, position the business well for the future."

A further announcement will be made as appropriate.

This announcement contains inside information for the purpose of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Enquiries: