TLC : Appoints Vincent Chang, PhD, as Vice President of Manufacturing Development

0
10/20/2019 | 02:21am EDT

TLC Appoints Vincent Chang, PhD, as Vice President of

Manufacturing Development

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TAIPEI, Taiwan - October 20, 2019 - TLC(Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152), a clinical-stagespecialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology, today announced the appointment of Vincent Chang, PhD, as TLC's Vice President of Manufacturing Development. With over 35 years of experience attained at Abbott, Roche, GlaxoSmithKline and Bayer, Dr. Chang will serve as a member of the TLC Management Team and guide the company in affairs related to the chemistry, manufacturing and controls of its products.

"It is with great excitement that we welcome Dr. Chang to the team," said George Yeh, President of TLC. "Dr. Chang has track record for successfully managing quality operations of several internal plants as well as great working relationships with active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) suppliers and contract manufacturing organization (CMO) partners globally. We very much look forward to seeing him apply valuable knowledge gained from his extensive experience at Abbott Laboratories to TLC's operations. Our team will benefit greatly from Dr. Chang's excellent command of current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) requirements for pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe and Asia, as well as his technical expertise in drug manufacturing and quality assurance."

"I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to join TLC at this exciting time, where a pivotal Phase III clinical trial of TLC599 has just been initiated, bringing us one step closer to the potential commercialization of a better drug for osteoarthritis knee pain," said Dr. Vincent Chang. "Very few companies with a size similar to TLC are capable of having a robust and diverse pipeline like TLC. Therefore it is especially important that we continue to ensure a timely and quality supply of materials for clinical studies while being fully prepared for future commercial launches."

Dr. Chang has over 35 years of experience in process development, project management and quality assurance. Prior to joining TLC, Dr. Chang run a consulting firm that performed quality audits and worked with clients on quality improvement and various CMC issues. Before that, he had been with Abbott for 25 years. In his last role, he was responsible for the quality assurance of contract manufacturing from API to a wide range of dosage forms of drug products. Dr. Chang received numerous Presidential Awards for outstanding achievement during his time at Abbott.

Dr. Chang received his MSc in inorganic chemistry from the University of Missouri - St. Louis and his PhD in organic chemistry from Duke University.

About TLC

TLC (NASDAQ: TLC, TWO: 4152) is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of novel nanomedicines that

maximize the potential of its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform (LipAD™). TLC believes that its deep experience with liposome science allows a combination of onset speed and benefit duration, improving active drug concentrations while decreasing unwanted systemic exposures. TLC's BioSeizer® technology is designed to enable local sustained release of therapeutic agents at the site of disease or injury; its NanoX™ active drug loading technology is designed to alter the systemic exposure of a drug, potentially reducing dosing frequency and enhancing distribution of liposome-encapsulated active agents to the desired site. These technologies are versatile in the choice of active pharmaceutical ingredients, and scalable with respect to manufacturing. TLC has a diverse, wholly owned portfolio of therapeutics that target areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology.

TLC Contact:

Dawn Chi

Corporate Communications +886 2 2655 7377 ext. 136 dawn@tlcbio.com

Disclaimer

Taiwan Liposome Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 06:20:03 UTC
