TLC

TLC

(4152)
  Report  
News 
News

Taiwan Liposome : TLC to Hold Investor Conference in Taipei

0
11/29/2019 | 01:03am EST

TLC To Hold Investor Conference in Taipei

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TAIPEI, Taiwan - November 29, 2019 - TLC(Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152), a clinical-stagespecialty pharmaceutical company developing novel nanomedicines to target areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology, has been invited by MasterLink Securities to hold an investor conference on December 6, 2019. The management team will present updates on the company's product candidates and development plans.

Taiwan Liposome Company Investor Conference

Date:

4:00pm [Taipei time], Friday, December 6, 2019

Location:

MasterLink Securities Offices

[No. 97, Sec. 2, Dunhua North Road, Taipei, Taiwan]

Agenda:

3:45 - 4:00pm Registration

4:00 - 4:45pm Company Presentation & Update

4:45 - 5:00pm Q&A

Registration: www.masterlink.com.tw/mlAP/UnderWrite/apply.aspx?pk=82

Registration for the conference must be done online before December 5, 2019. In an effort to be environmentally friendly, printed copies of the presentation will not be provided. An electronic copy of the presentation will be available one day prior to the event on the company website at www.tlcbio.com.

TLC Contact:

Dawn Chi

Corporate Communications +886 2 2655 7377 ext. 136 dawn@tlcbio.com

Disclaimer

Taiwan Liposome Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 06:02:10 UTC
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 213 M
EBIT 2019 -770 M
Net income 2019 -770 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,72x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,67x
Capi. / Sales2019 27,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 83,7x
Capitalization 5 782 M
Chart TLC
Duration : Period :
Tlc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 77,90  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keelung Hong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chih Hung Yeh President
Ju Yi Lin Deputy General Manager & Head-Finance & Accounting
Yun Lung Tseng Spokesman, Deputy GM-Research & Development
George Spencer-Green Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TLC-13.90%190
GILEAD SCIENCES7.31%84 917
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS32.80%56 588
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.51%40 622
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.68.86%20 878
GENMAB49.46%15 227
