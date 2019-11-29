Taiwan Liposome : TLC to Hold Investor Conference in Taipei

TLC To Hold Investor Conference in Taipei

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TAIPEI, Taiwan - November 29, 2019 - TLC(Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152), a clinical-stagespecialty pharmaceutical company developing novel nanomedicines to target areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology, has been invited by MasterLink Securities to hold an investor conference on December 6, 2019. The management team will present updates on the company's product candidates and development plans.

Taiwan Liposome Company Investor Conference

Date: 4:00pm [Taipei time], Friday, December 6, 2019 Location: MasterLink Securities Offices [No. 97, Sec. 2, Dunhua North Road, Taipei, Taiwan] Agenda: 3:45 - 4:00pm Registration 4:00 - 4:45pm Company Presentation & Update 4:45 - 5:00pm Q&A

Registration: www.masterlink.com.tw/mlAP/UnderWrite/apply.aspx?pk=82

Registration for the conference must be done online before December 5, 2019. In an effort to be environmentally friendly, printed copies of the presentation will not be provided. An electronic copy of the presentation will be available one day prior to the event on the company website at www.tlcbio.com.

TLC Contact:

Dawn Chi

Corporate Communications +886 2 2655 7377 ext. 136 dawn@tlcbio.com