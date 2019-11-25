Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TLG Immobilien AG    TLG   DE000A12B8Z4

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

(TLG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Correction of a release from 18.11.2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 12:15pm EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Correction of a release from 18.11.2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
25.11.2019 / 18:11
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Street: Hausvogteiplatz 12
Postal code: 10117
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300NYSIH10FPUO363

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Change in chain of controlled undertakings (see section 10)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: AXA S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 Nov 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.13 % 0.00 % 0.13 % 111,961,938
Previous notification 3.19 % 0.00 % 3.19 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A12B8Z4 0 150,000 0.00 % 0.13 %
Total 150,000 0.13 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
AXA S.A. % % %
AXA Investment Managers S.A. % % %
AXA Investment Managers Paris S.A. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Notification made following sale by AXA S.A. of its remaining stake in AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. and resulting loss of control. As a result of this operation and from 13 November 2019, any holdings in German reportable securities of EQH and its subsidiaries including AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein L.P. are no longer assimilated with those of AXA S.A. 

Date
22 Nov 2019


25.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.tlg.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

921381  25.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=921381&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
12:15pTLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Correction of a release from 18.11.2019 according to Article..
EQ
12:00pTLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Correction of a release from 22.10.2019 according to Article..
EQ
11/21TLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
11/19TLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
11/19US companies stuck with lawsuits and investigations
11/19Germany's Aroundtown and TLG Immobilien agree on all share merger
RE
11/18TLG IMMOBILIEN : and Aroundtown sign BCA and announce exchange offer to create l..
EQ
11/18DGAP-WPÜG : Takeover Offer ;
EQ
11/18TLG IMMOBILIEN : and Aroundtown agree on business combination and exchange offer..
EQ
11/15TLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 232 M
EBIT 2019 184 M
Net income 2019 524 M
Debt 2019 2 223 M
Yield 2019 3,48%
P/E ratio 2019 5,55x
P/E ratio 2020 9,44x
EV / Sales2019 22,6x
EV / Sales2020 21,3x
Capitalization 3 023 M
Chart TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
TLG Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 29,91  €
Last Close Price 27,00  €
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barak Bar-Hen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Sascha Hettrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Overath Chief Operating Officer
Gerald Klinck Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Ullrich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG11.48%3 334
CBRE GROUP, INC.37.14%17 987
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED31.20%8 560
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.29.24%8 495
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC28.40%4 072
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.24.98%2 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group