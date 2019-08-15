TLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.08.2019 / 14:09

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Helmut Last name(s): Ullrich

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

b) LEI

549300NYSIH10FPUO363

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 26.95 EUR 17248.00 EUR 26.95 EUR 7680.75 EUR 26.95 EUR 2695.00 EUR 26.95 EUR 7330.40 EUR 26.95 EUR 6279.35 EUR 26.95 EUR 26141.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 26.95 EUR 67375.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

15.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

