TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

(TLG)
  Report  
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
08/15/2019 | 08:15am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.08.2019 / 14:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Helmut
Last name(s): Ullrich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

b) LEI
549300NYSIH10FPUO363 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
26.95 EUR 17248.00 EUR
26.95 EUR 7680.75 EUR
26.95 EUR 2695.00 EUR
26.95 EUR 7330.40 EUR
26.95 EUR 6279.35 EUR
26.95 EUR 26141.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
26.95 EUR 67375.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


15.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.tlg.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53255  15.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 231 M
EBIT 2019 202 M
Net income 2019 529 M
Debt 2019 1 557 M
Yield 2019 3,43%
P/E ratio 2019 5,43x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales2019 19,8x
EV / Sales2020 18,7x
Capitalization 3 012 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 29,95  €
Last Close Price 26,65  €
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Zahn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Overath Chief Operating Officer
Gerald Klinck Chief Financial Officer
Michael Bütter Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Ullrich Independent Member-Supervisory Board
