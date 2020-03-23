TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
03/23/2020 | 01:50pm EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
23.03.2020 / 18:45
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: