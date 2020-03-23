Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TLG Immobilien AG    TLG   DE000A12B8Z4

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

(TLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.03.2020 / 18:45
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020
Address: https://ir.tlg.de/websites/tlg/German/4000/publika-_br-_tionen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020
Address: https://ir.tlg.eu/websites/tlg/English/4190/financial-reports-_-presentations-2019.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020
Address: https://ir.tlg.de/websites/tlg/German/4000/publika-_br-_tionen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020
Address: https://ir.tlg.eu/websites/tlg/English/4190/financial-reports-_-presentations-2019.html

23.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.tlg.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1004369  23.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1004369&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
01:50pTLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
03/18TLG IMMOBILIEN : with strong preliminary financial figures
EQ
03/02TLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
02/28TLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
02/27TLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
02/25TLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
02/20TLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
02/17AROUNDTOWN SA : Announces 77.5% Final Acceptance Rate Of The Offer To Shareholde..
AQ
02/13TLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
01/31TLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 232 M
EBIT 2019 179 M
Net income 2019 552 M
Debt 2019 2 345 M
Yield 2019 7,38%
P/E ratio 2019 2,53x
P/E ratio 2020 5,48x
EV / Sales2019 16,3x
EV / Sales2020 14,2x
Capitalization 1 453 M
Chart TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
TLG Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 29,90  €
Last Close Price 12,96  €
Spread / Highest target 170%
Spread / Average Target 131%
Spread / Lowest Target 85,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barak Bar-Hen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Sascha Hettrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Overath Chief Operating Officer
Gerald Klinck Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Ullrich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG-54.45%1 555
CBRE GROUP, INC.-44.10%11 206
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-42.09%5 645
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-48.61%4 613
CHINA OVERSEAS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED2.48%2 623
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC-48.92%2 296
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group