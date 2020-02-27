Log in
TLG Immobilien AG

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

(TLG)
  Report
News 
News

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/27/2020 | 09:50am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.02.2020 / 15:13
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Street: Postfach 100155
Postal code: 57001
City: Siegen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300NYSIH10FPUO363

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, 112, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Feb 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0 % 0 % 0 % 112,073,731
Previous notification 3.21 % 0 % 3.21 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A12B8Z4 0 0 0 % 0 %
Total 0 0 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Shares tendered into Aroundtown SA offer. 

Date
25 Feb 2020


27.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

984939  27.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=984939&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 232 M
EBIT 2019 179 M
Net income 2019 547 M
Debt 2019 2 334 M
Yield 2019 3,45%
P/E ratio 2019 5,41x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 23,4x
EV / Sales2020 21,2x
Capitalization 3 082 M
Chart TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
TLG Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 30,11  €
Last Close Price 27,50  €
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barak Bar-Hen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Sascha Hettrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Overath Chief Operating Officer
Gerald Klinck Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Ullrich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG-3.34%3 353
CBRE GROUP, INC.-7.11%18 649
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.25.80%11 975
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-15.88%7 408
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC-15.70%3 776
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.-0.04%3 609
