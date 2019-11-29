Log in
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/29/2019 | 12:05pm EST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
29.11.2019 / 18:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
112.070.518


29.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.tlg.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

924973  29.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=924973&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
