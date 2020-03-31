Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TLG Immobilien AG    TLG   DE000A12B8Z4

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

(TLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.03.2020 / 18:30
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.03.2020
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
112.179.274


31.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.tlg.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1011491  31.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1011491&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
12:35pTLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
11:05aTLG IMMOBILIEN : records strong growth of FFO and EPRA NAV
EQ
03/23TLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
03/18TLG IMMOBILIEN : with strong preliminary financial figures
EQ
03/02TLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
02/28TLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
02/27TLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
02/25TLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
02/20TLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
02/17AROUNDTOWN SA : Announces 77.5% Final Acceptance Rate Of The Offer To Shareholde..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 232 M
EBIT 2019 179 M
Net income 2019 552 M
Debt 2019 2 345 M
Yield 2019 6,72%
P/E ratio 2019 2,77x
P/E ratio 2020 6,02x
EV / Sales2019 16,9x
EV / Sales2020 14,8x
Capitalization 1 594 M
Chart TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
TLG Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 29,90  €
Last Close Price 14,22  €
Spread / Highest target 146%
Spread / Average Target 110%
Spread / Lowest Target 68,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barak Bar-Hen Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Sascha Hettrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Overath Chief Operating Officer
Gerald Klinck Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Ullrich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG-50.02%1 759
CBRE GROUP, INC.-33.06%13 420
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-24.11%7 603
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-38.28%5 540
CHINA OVERSEAS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED2.04%2 963
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC-37.92%2 790
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group