TLG IMMOBILIEN : acquires an equity stake of 9.99% in Aroundtown SA and commences discussions with Aroundtown SA regarding a potential business combination

09/01/2019 | 02:50pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Investment/Acquisition
01-Sep-2019 / 20:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG acquires an equity stake of 9.99% in Aroundtown SA and commences discussions with Aroundtown SA regarding a potential business combination

Berlin, September 1, 2019. Today, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ("TLG") (ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4) has entered into an agreement to purchase a 9.99% stake in the share capital of Aroundtown S.A. ("Aroundtown") from Avisco Group Plc ("Avisco"), the largest shareholder of Aroundtown, for EUR1,016 million (the "Stake Purchase"). The price agreed for the Stake Purchase values Aroundtown at EUR8.3 per share (the "Purchase Price"), which corresponds to the EPRA NAV of Aroundtown as of June 30, 2019. The Stake Purchase is accretive to the FFO per share of TLG from day 1.
In addition, TLG and Avisco have concluded an option agreement pursuant to which TLG has a call right to purchase from Avisco, and Avisco has a put right to sell to TLG, another stake of up to 4.99% in the share capital of Aroundtown (the "Option"). In the case of the full exercise of the Option, TLG's shareholding in Aroundtown would increase from 9.99% to 14.99%, making it the largest shareholder in Aroundtown. The price per share of the Option is equivalent to the Purchase Price of the Stake Purchase. The Option is exercisable by either party prior to February 28, 2020, subject to certain conditions precedent, including receipt of merger control clearance.
As part of the transaction, each of TLG and Avisco have agreed to a lock-up of shares representing 9.99% in Aroundtown (based on the current share capital) until the earlier of August 31, 2020 or a potential merger between TLG and Aroundtown. Avisco supports the potential merger between TLG and Aroundtown.
Building upon today's announcement, TLG intends to seek representation on the Board of Directors of Aroundtown, commensurate with its shareholding in Aroundtown, as soon as possible. Aroundtown welcomes TLG as an investor in the company. TLG and Aroundtown intend to commence discussions in relation to a potential merger to the benefit of both companies and their shareholders. TLG intends to act as offeror (at an exchange ratio guided by the then prevailing EPRA NAV of the two companies, subject to market conditions and mutual due diligence), or effect a different form of business combination as to be mutually agreed between the parties.



Contact
Lisa Geppert
Investor Relations TLG IMMOBILIEN AG Hausvogteiplatz 12 10117 Berlin
Phone: +49 30 2470 6089 Fax: +49 30 2470 7446
E-mail: ir@tlg.de
Internet: www.tlg.de



 

01-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 - 2470 - 50
Fax: 030 - 2470 - 7337
E-mail: ir@tlg.de
Internet: www.tlg.de
ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4
WKN: A12B8Z
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 866695

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

866695  01-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=866695&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 231 M
EBIT 2019 181 M
Net income 2019 502 M
Debt 2019 1 557 M
Yield 2019 3,37%
P/E ratio 2019 5,82x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales2019 20,0x
EV / Sales2020 18,7x
Capitalization 3 056 M
Chart TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
TLG Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 29,95  €
Last Close Price 27,15  €
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Zahn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Overath Chief Operating Officer
Gerald Klinck Chief Financial Officer
Michael Bütter Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Ullrich Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG12.72%3 362
CBRE GROUP30.54%17 205
ZILLOW GROUP INC8.72%7 097
JONES LANG LASALLE INC5.88%6 906
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC16.38%3 655
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC19.27%2 673
