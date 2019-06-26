TLG IMMOBILIEN : determines the number of new shares to be issued and the placement price for the new shares

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Real Estate

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG determines the number of new shares to be issued and the placement price for the new shares



27-Jun-2019 / 00:07 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL



Berlin, Germany, June 26, 2019 - TLG IMMOBILIEN has decided to increase its registered share capital through partial utilization of its authorized capital under the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights from EUR 103,384,729.00 by EUR 8,500,000.00 to EUR 111,884,729.00. The 8,500,000 new no?par value ordinary bearer shares were placed in a private placement with institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process and carry full dividend rights as from January 1, 2019.

The shares were placed at a placement price of EUR 26.13 per share. The gross issue proceeds thus amount to approximately EUR 222 million.

It is expected that the new shares will be admitted to trading on July 1, 2019 and will be included in the existing quotation on the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) on July 2, 2019. The new shares will carry full dividend rights from January 1, 2019. Settlement/closing of the transaction is expected to take place on July 2, 2019.

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for the financing of potential growth and acquisitions in line with TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's communicated investment strategy, including its LTV targets.

Contact

Sven Annutsch

Investor Relations

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

Hausvogteiplatz 12

10117 Berlin

Germany

Phone: +49 30 2470 6089

Fax: +49 30 2470 7446

E-Mail: ir@tlg.de

Internet: www.tlg.de

ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4

WKN: A12B8Z

Indices: SDAX

Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange



