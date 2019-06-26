DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Real Estate

TLG IMMOBILIEN successfully places 8.5m new shares, generating gross proceeds of about EUR 222m



27.06.2019 / 01:25

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TLG IMMOBILIEN successfully places 8.5m new shares, generating gross proceeds of about EUR 222m

- 8,500,000 new shares placed

- Placement price EUR 26.13 per share

- Gross issue proceeds of about EUR 222m

- Issue proceeds to be used for the financing of potential growth and acquisitions in line with TLG IMMOBILIEN's investment drive, including TLG IMMOBILIEN's LTV targets



Berlin, 26 June 2019 - In the context of a cash capital increase, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has placed 8.5m new shares with institutional investors at an issue price of EUR 26.13 per share in an accelerated bookbuilding process. The gross issue proceeds thus amount to approximately EUR 222m as targeted. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG will thereby increase its registered share capital through partial utilization of its authorized capital under the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights from EUR 103,384,729.00 by EUR 8,500,000.00 to EUR 111,884,729.00.

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for the financing of potential growth and acquisitions, while meeting our LTV and FFO targets.

It is expected that the new shares will be admitted to trading on 1 July 2019 and will be included in the existing quotation on the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) on 2 July 2019. The new shares will carry full dividend rights from 1 January 2019. Settlement/closing of the transaction is expected to take place on 2 July 2019. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has agreed to a customary lock-up period of three months.

Commenting on the capital increase, both Barak Bar-Hen, CEO, and Gerald Klinck, CFO of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG, said, 'We are committed to our growth strategy of our well established portfolio. The capital increase is part of few measures we consider to raise funds in order to capture attractive acquisition opportunities and to continue to drive the company's growth further.'

Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the private placement.

CONTACT

Christoph Wilhelm

Corporate Communications



Phone: +49 30 2470 6355

E-mail: christoph.wilhelm@tlg.de Sven Annutsch

Investor Relations



Phone: +49 30 2470 6089

E-mail: sven.annutsch@tlg.de

ABOUT TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. As at 31 March 2019, its portfolio contains properties worth in excess of EUR 4.1 bn. As at the same reporting date, the adjusted EPRA Net Asset Value per share amounted to EUR 26.67. The portfolio comprises office properties in cities including Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. It also contains a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties, primarily in the neighborhood shopping segment, in promising micro-locations as well as seven hotels in top central locations. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations.

This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's management and made to the best of knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets, to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding such forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.

