TLG IMMOBILIEN with strong preliminary financial figures



18.03.2020 / 18:52

TLG IMMOBILIEN WITH STRONG PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL FIGURES

Berlin, 18 March 2020 - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (DE000A12B8Z4) is publishing its preliminary results for key figures of the Group for the 2019 financial year in light of the capital market situation these days:

The EPRA Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) per share increased by around 24.4% from EUR 26.27 to EUR 32.69 in 2019. This was mainly due to the dynamic value increase of approx. EUR 638.4 m of the property portfolio - in particular the Berlin office portfolio - in the course of the financial year and the shareholding in Aroundtown since September 2019 with an effect of EUR 49.8 m.

Funds from operations (FFO) also increased in 2019: As a result of an increase in net operating income from letting activities and the results from the stake in Aroundtown, the FFO climbed from EUR 134 m to EUR 148 m by approx. 10.4%. On a per share base the FFO rose from EUR 1.30 to EUR 1.37 (+5.4%), which includes effects due to the capital increase in June 2019. The FFO/share are in line with our guidance for year 2019.

The company's Net LTV declined by 1.4 percentage points to 33.3% in the 2019 financial year with a cash balance of approx. EUR 500 m.

Gerald Klinck, CFO of TLG IMMOBILIEN commented: "The results are clearly positive and once again demonstrate the very good positioning of our platform. We are confident that our diversified property portfolio in strong locations and our solid business model will continue to contribute to the successful development of the new merged group of Aroundtown and TLG IMMOBILIEN. Our financial strength with the EUR 500 m cash balance and no upcoming significant debt maturities in the near future bring us to a very solid position."

The complete financial report for 2019 will be published as planned on 31 March 2020 after the approvals of the supervisory board and the auditors of the company and will include Aroundtown's final audited financial statements. Further details on the preliminary financial figures can be found here (Link).



