TLG Immobilien : Significant valuation uplift of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's property portfolio as of 30 June 2019

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

Significant valuation uplift of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's property portfolio as of 30 June 2019



08-Jul-2019 / 20:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc Notification pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation

Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR)

Berlin, 8 July 2019. The preliminary valuation of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's existing property portfolio as of the effective date 30 June 2019 leads to an increase of the Companies investment property of approx. EUR 400 m. The valuation result was confirmed by an external appraiser.

More than 90% of the value increase results from properties which are located in Berlin.

Approximately half of this significant increase is attributable to future projects in the Companie's own portfolio and the other half of the increase is due to market rents mainly in Berlin.

As a result of the revaluation, the value of the property portfolio increases from approx. EUR 4.1 bn as of 31 December 2018 to approx. EUR 4.6 bn during the first half of 2019, including past events of properties' purchases and sales.

On the basis of the EPRA Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) as of 31 March 2019 in an amount of EUR 2.8 bn, and taking into account the capital increase on 26 June 2019 (EUR 220 m) as well as the dividend distribution on 24 May 2019 (EUR 94 m), this results in a pro forma EPRA NAV of approx. EUR 3.3 bn with corresponding pro forma of Net LTV of below 30%.

Contact

Lisa Geppert

Investor Relations

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

Hausvogteiplatz 12

10117 Berlin

Germany

Phone: 030 2470 6089

Fax: 030 2470 7446

E-mail: ir@tlg.de

Internet: www.tlg.de

ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4

WKN: A12B8Z

Indices: SDAX

Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange