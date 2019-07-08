Log in
TLG Immobilien : Significant valuation uplift of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's property portfolio as of 30 June 2019

07/08/2019 | 02:30pm EDT

Significant valuation uplift of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's property portfolio as of 30 June 2019

Significant valuation uplift of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's property portfolio as of 30 June 2019

Berlin, 8 July 2019. The preliminary valuation of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's existing property portfolio as of the effective date 30 June 2019 leads to an increase of the Companies investment property of approx. EUR 400 m. The valuation result was confirmed by an external appraiser.

More than 90% of the value increase results from properties which are located in Berlin.

Approximately half of this significant increase is attributable to future projects in the Companie's own portfolio and the other half of the increase is due to market rents mainly in Berlin.

As a result of the revaluation, the value of the property portfolio increases from approx. EUR 4.1 bn as of 31 December 2018 to approx. EUR 4.6 bn during the first half of 2019, including past events of properties' purchases and sales.

On the basis of the EPRA Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) as of 31 March 2019 in an amount of EUR 2.8 bn, and taking into account the capital increase on 26 June 2019 (EUR 220 m) as well as the dividend distribution on 24 May 2019 (EUR 94 m), this results in a pro forma EPRA NAV of approx. EUR 3.3 bn with corresponding pro forma of Net LTV of below 30%.

Contact
Lisa Geppert
Investor Relations
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 2470 6089
Fax: 030 2470 7446
E-mail: ir@tlg.de
Internet: www.tlg.de

ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4
WKN: A12B8Z
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 233 M
EBIT 2019 181 M
Net income 2019 305 M
Debt 2019 1 464 M
Yield 2019 3,55%
P/E ratio 2019 9,00x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales2019 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 18,7x
Capitalization 2 967 M
Chart TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
TLG Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 28,3  €
Last Close Price 26,8  €
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Zahn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Overath Chief Operating Officer
Gerald Klinck Chief Financial Officer
Michael Bütter Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Ullrich Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG9.21%3 320
CBRE GROUP31.79%17 366
ZILLOW GROUP INC52.43%9 901
JONES LANG LASALLE INC10.27%7 222
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC25.09%3 924
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC24.96%2 840
