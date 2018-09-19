Log in
TMAC RESOURCES INC (TMR)
09/19 09:29:09 pm
4.38 CAD   +3.30%
09:41pTMAC RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - TMR
AQ
09:40pIIROC Trade Halt - TMAC Resources Inc.
NE
08/17TMAC RESOURCES : Reports improved second quarter 2018 results and de..
AQ
IIROC Trade Halt - TMAC Resources Inc.

09/19/2018 | 09:40pm CEST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2018) - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: 

TMAC Resources Inc.

TSX Symbol:

TMR (All Issues)

Reason:

Pending News

Halt Time (ET)

15:30
   

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly listed company, usually in anticipation of a material news announcement by the company. Trading halts are issued based on the principle that all investors should have the same timely access to important company information. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

- 30 -

For further information: IIROC Inquiries 1-877-442-4322 (Option 3) - Please note that IIROC is not able to provide any additional information regarding a specific trading halt. Information is limited to general enquiries only.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
05/11TMAC Resources' (TMMFF) CEO Jason Neal on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 220 M
EBIT 2018 8,95 M
Net income 2018 -14,8 M
Debt 2018 134 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,81
EV / Sales 2018 2,33x
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 378 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jason R. Neal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
A. Terrance MacGibbon Executive Chairman
Gilbert John Frederick Lawson Chief Operating Officer
Marthinus Wilhelmus Theunissen Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Bell Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TMAC RESOURCES INC-56.11%290
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-18.34%16 343
BARRICK GOLD CORP-25.74%12 081
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-15.51%10 762
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 055
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-23.48%7 977
