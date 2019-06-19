Log in
TMAC Resources : Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

06/19/2019 | 06:36pm EDT

TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX: TMR) (“TMAC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of the 2019 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 19, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario. The Company is also announcing the retirement of John Lydall from the Board of Directors.

Terry MacGibbon, Executive Chairperson, stated, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I would like to thank John Lydall for his contributions and years of dedicated service. John has been a valued member of the TMAC Board since the beginning. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Election of Directors: Each of the nominee directors listed in TMAC’s management information circular dated May 9, 2019 was elected as per the votes below.

Nominee

Votes

For

%

For

Votes
Withheld

%

Withheld

Andrew B. Adams

93,227,802

99.86%

129,202

0.14%

Leona Aglukkaq

93,044,159

99.66%

312,845

0.34%

João P. S. Carrêlo

92,923,898

99.54%

433,106

0.46%

Franklin L. Davis

93,027,418

99.65%

329,586

0.35%

E. Randall Engel

93,006,046

99.62%

350,958

0.38%

A. Terrance MacGibbon

92,989,080

99.61%

367,924

0.39%

David W. McLaren

93,007,146

99.63%

349,858

0.37%

Jason R. Neal

93,315,000

99.96%

42,004

0.04%

Jacques Perron

93,334,215

99.98%

22,789

0.02%

Appointment of Auditors: KPMG LLP was appointed as the Company’s auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

 

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Appointment of Auditors

93,373,118

100.00%

4,626

0.00%

Amended and Restated Incentive Plan: The amended and restated incentive plan resolution outlined in TMAC’s management information circular dated May 9, 2019 was approved as per the votes below.

 

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Incentive Plan

85,697,700

91.80%

7,656,204

8.20%

“Say on Pay” Advisory Vote: The shareholders have accepted the approach to executive compensation disclosed in TMAC’s management information circular dated May 9, 2019.

 

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Say on Pay

89,744,331

96.39%

3,358,740

3.61%

ABOUT TMAC RESOURCES INC.

TMAC operates Hope Bay located in Nunavut, Canada. The property and operations are remote but not isolated, serviced by both a port and airstrip. Hope Bay is an 80 km by 20 km Archean greenstone belt that has been explored by BHP, Miramar, Newmont and TMAC over a period spanning more than 30 years. In that time, more than $1.5 billion of expenditures have been incurred for exploration and evaluation, surface infrastructure, and mine and process plant development. TMAC began producing gold in early 2017 from Doris, its first mine at Hope Bay, and processed gold at the Doris Plant which originally had nameplate capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day and expanded to 2,000 tonnes per day midway through 2018. Hope Bay has 4.8 million ounces of measured and indicated resources at Doris, Madrid and Boston deposits, largely within 350 metres of surface. There is potential to grow these established deposits considerably at depth, and then grow resources further through the prioritized exploration of the more than 90 other identified regional targets. TMAC is also now permitted to produce from both Madrid and Boston.


