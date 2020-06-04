TMB Bank Public : Change in Chief Accounting

|
Headline:
|
Change in Chief Accounting
|
Security Symbol:
|
TMB
|
|
Announcement Details
Change in CFO / Chief Accounting
Chief Accountant
|
Position of Chief Accountant
|
Financial Controller
|
|
|
Title
|
Mr.
|
|
|
Name
|
Mate
|
|
|
Surname
|
Kanokpibool
|
|
|
Effective Date of Appointment
|
01-Jun-2020
|
|
|
Signature _________________
|
|
(Mr. Naris Aruksakunwong)
|
|
Company Secretary
|
|
Authorized Person to Disclose
|
|
Information
|
|
|
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.
Disclaimer
TMB Bank pcl published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 06:35:09 UTC