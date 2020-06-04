Log in
TMB Bank Public : Change in Chief Accounting

06/04/2020 | 02:36am EDT

Headline:

Change in Chief Accounting

Security Symbol:

TMB

Announcement Details

Change in CFO / Chief Accounting

Chief Accountant

Position of Chief Accountant

Financial Controller

Title

Mr.

Name

Mate

Surname

Kanokpibool

Effective Date of Appointment

01-Jun-2020

Signature _________________

(Mr. Naris Aruksakunwong)

Company Secretary

Authorized Person to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

TMB Bank pcl published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 06:35:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 69 267 M 2 190 M 2 190 M
Net income 2020 12 804 M 405 M 405 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Yield 2020 3,83%
Capitalization 115 B 3 627 M 3 625 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart TMB BANK
Duration : Period :
TMB Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TMB BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1,15 THB
Last Close Price 1,19 THB
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target -3,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piti Tantakasem Chief Executive Officer & Director
Praphan Anupongongarch President
Ekniti Nitithanprapas Chairman
Markus Dolenga Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Prapasiri Kositthanakorn Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TMB BANK-29.17%3 627
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.20%301 395
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.33%254 604
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.47%215 502
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.50%204 384
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.31%134 680
