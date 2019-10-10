Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  TMB Bank PCL    TMB   TH0068010Z07

TMB BANK PCL

(TMB)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SET adds new listed securities : TMB-T1's securities to be traded on October 15, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 11:36pm EDT

Headline:

SET adds new listed securities : TMB-T1's securities to be traded on October 15,

2019

Security Symbol:

SET, TMB

Announcement Details

Listing

Listing

Transferable Subscription Rights (TSR)

Company name

TMB BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TMB)

Transferable subscription rights symbol

TMB-T1

Secondary market

SET

Trading Date

From 15-Oct-2019 to 24-Oct-2019

Number of transferable subscription rights (units)

30,355,987,145

Right of TSR (TSR : Common stock)

1 : 1

Exercise price

1.40

Term of TSR

55 days (2 October 2019 - 25 November 2019)

Offering price

0.00

Exercise date

25-Nov-2019

Book closing date of TSR

29-Oct-2019

Date of post "SP" sign

From 25-Oct-2019 to 25-Nov-2019

Notification period for the exercise of TSR

From 08-Nov-2019 to 22-Nov-2019

Delisting date of TSR

26-Nov-2019

Remark

  • Please see the Information Memorandum of TMB-T1 through PDF File
  • The book closing date of TMB-T1 will be on 29 October 2019 - 25 November 2019.

Disclaimer

TMB Bank pcl published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 03:35:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TMB BANK PCL
10/10TMB BANK PCL : Timetable for the trading and exercise periods of the transferabl..
PU
10/10TMB BANK PCL : Summary of Information Memorandum of Transferable Subscription Ri..
PU
10/10SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : TMB-T1's securities to be traded on October 15,..
PU
10/03TMB BANK PCL : Clarification to the news
PU
10/01PRUDENTIAL : Eastspring buys second Thai asset manager to boost growth
RE
09/30TMB BANK PCL : Notification of execution of agreements in relation to Thanachart..
PU
09/26TMB BANK PCL : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 1.4 THB for 1.444533 existing shares
FA
09/24TMB BANK PCL : Notifying the exercise price and allocation ratio in respect of t..
PU
09/06TMB BANK PCL : Independent Financial Advisor Opinion regarding The Acquisition o..
PU
09/06TMB BANK PCL : Notifying the schedule of the record date for the transferable su..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 35 964 M
EBIT 2019 17 960 M
Net income 2019 7 623 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,03%
P/E ratio 2019 8,84x
P/E ratio 2020 7,20x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,84x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 66 216 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 1,93  THB
Last Close Price 1,51  THB
Spread / Highest target 78,8%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piti Tantakasem Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prasong Poontaneat Chairman
Rattana Arkachaisri Head-Operations & Services
Prapasiri Kositthanakorn Chief Financial Officer
Sutthikan Rungsrithong Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TMB BANK PCL2 155
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.14.55%360 079
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.57%268 801
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION13.19%259 609
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.49%212 154
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.99%192 243
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group