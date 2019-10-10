|
SET adds new listed securities : TMB-T1's securities to be traded on October 15, 2019
10/10/2019 | 11:36pm EDT
Headline:
SET adds new listed securities : TMB-T1's securities to be traded on October 15,
2019
Security Symbol:
SET, TMB
Announcement Details
Listing
Listing
Transferable Subscription Rights (TSR)
Company name
TMB BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TMB)
Transferable subscription rights symbol
TMB-T1
Secondary market
SET
Trading Date
From 15-Oct-2019 to 24-Oct-2019
Number of transferable subscription rights (units)
30,355,987,145
Right of TSR (TSR : Common stock)
1 : 1
Exercise price
1.40
Term of TSR
55 days (2 October 2019 - 25 November 2019)
Offering price
0.00
Exercise date
25-Nov-2019
Book closing date of TSR
29-Oct-2019
Date of post "SP" sign
From 25-Oct-2019 to 25-Nov-2019
Notification period for the exercise of TSR
From 08-Nov-2019 to 22-Nov-2019
Delisting date of TSR
26-Nov-2019
Remark
-
Please see the Information Memorandum of TMB-T1 through PDF File
-
The book closing date of TMB-T1 will be on 29 October 2019 - 25 November 2019.
Disclaimer
TMB Bank pcl published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 03:35:05 UTC
