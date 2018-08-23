Log in
TMB BANK PCL (TMB)
TMB Bank PCL : Audited Half Year and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)

08/23/2018

Headline: Security Symbol:

Audited Half Year and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)

TMB

Announcement Details

The Company and Consolidated Financial Statement (F45-3)

Company nameTMB BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITEDQuarter

Half year

(In thousands)

The Consolidated Financial Statement

Quarter 2

For 6 Months

Status

Reviewed

Audited

Ending

30 June

30 June

The Company Financial Statement

Year

2018

2017

2018

2017

Net profit (loss)

1,925,255

2,336,589

4,738,259

4,349,212

EPS (baht)

0.0439

0.0533

0.1081

0.0992

Type of report

Unqualified opinion

Please see details in financial statements, auditor's report and remarks from SET SMART

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal), and has also submitted the original report to the Securities and Exchange Commission."

Signature ___________________________

(Mrs.Prapasiri Kositthanakorn)

Chief Financial Officer Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness andcompleteness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

TMB Bank pcl published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 02:36:02 UTC
2017TMB Bank Public Company (TMBBY) Presents At Opportunity Day (Q217) - Slidesho.. 
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 39 058 M
EBIT 2018 18 785 M
Net income 2018 9 023 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,22%
P/E ratio 2018 10,65
P/E ratio 2019 9,32
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,28x
Capitalization 95 597 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,61  THB
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boontuck Wungcharoen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prasong Poontaneat Chairman
Lorenzo Tassan-Bassut Chief Operating Officer
Thanomsak Chotikaprakai Chief Financial Officer
Sutthikan Rungsrithong Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TMB BANK PCL2 923
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.84%387 577
BANK OF AMERICA5.08%309 836
WELLS FARGO-2.82%283 959
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.06%275 973
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.76%235 697
