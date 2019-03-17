Log in
TMB Bank PCL : Clarification to the news

03/17/2019 | 11:34pm EDT

(Translation)

No. ST. 011/2562

12 March 2019

Subject: Clarification to the news

To:The President

The Stock Exchange of ThailandThis reference is made to the news in some media about the valuation of TMB newly issued share for the merger between TMB Bank Plc. and Thanachart Bank. TMB would like to inform that the transaction remains under the due diligence process, which is expected to take a minimum of two months before all related parties could arrive at a conclusive position to proceed into the next stage.

As such, there is no conclusion at this moment regarding the capital raising plan, including the price of the newly issued shares. If there is any development, the Bank will provide the updated information in due course.

Your Faithfully

(Mr. Naris Aruksakunwong)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

TMB Bank pcl published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 03:33:07 UTC
