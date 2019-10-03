Log in
TMB BANK PCL

(TMB)
TMB Bank PCL : Clarification to the news

10/03/2019

-Translation-

No. ST. 050/2562

4 October 2019

Subject: Clarification to the news

To:

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

This reference is made to the news in some media mentioning that TMB's Transferable Subscription Right or TMB-T1 will be traded on 10 October 2019. TMB would like to inform that the Bank has not made any announcement regarding the TMB-T1 trading period and therefore the information in the news is incorrect.

TMB-T1 trading period in the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is currently pending for the SET's approval. When TMB receives the approval, the Bank will announce the information to the public.

Please be informed accordingly

Your Faithfully

- Signed -

(Mr. Naris Aruksakunwong)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

TMB Bank pcl published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 02:51:03 UTC
