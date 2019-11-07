TMB Bank PCL : Delivery of Notice of Allocation of New Ordinary Shares in relation to the Exercise of Transferable Subscription Rights and the Remaining Shares

(Translation)

No.ST. 065/2562

8 November 2019 Re: Delivery of Notice of Allocation of New Ordinary Shares in relation to the Exercise of Transferrable Subscription Rights and the Remaining Shares To: President, The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Attachment: Summary of Important Information for the Exercise of Transferrable Subscription Rights of TMB Bank Public Company Limited Tranche 1 (TMB-T1) and the Subscription of the Unsubscribed New Ordinary Shares In relation to the Exercise of Transferrable Subscription Rights

This is in reference to an issue of transferrable subscription rights (TSRs) by TMB Bank Public Company Limited (TMB) to its shareholders, which were traded on the Stock Exchange of Thailand during 15-24 October 2019.

TMB would like to inform that , now, it is time that all TSRs holders and shareholders of TMB can exercise the TSRs and subscribe to the unsubscribed new ordinary shares in relation to the exercise of the TSRs during 8 November 2019 to 22 November 2019 and as of 8 November 2019, TMB has delivered the Notice of Allocation of New Ordinary Shares in relation to the Exercise of Transferrable Subscription Rights and the Remaining Shares (the Notice of Allocation) to all TSRs holders and the shareholders of TMB. The document contains the relevant details and timeline for the exercise of TSRs, including the exercise period, the subscription agents, contact address as well as procedure for the exercise of TSRs. The summary details of which are attached herewith.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

-Signed-

(Mr. Naris Araksakulwong)

Company Secretary

Strategy, 02 292 4477