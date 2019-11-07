TMB Bank PCL : Delivery of Notice of Allocation of New Ordinary Shares in relation to the Exercise of Transferable Subscription Rights and the Remaining Shares
0
11/07/2019 | 11:00pm EST
(Translation)
No.ST. 065/2562
8 November 2019
Re:
Delivery of Notice of Allocation of New Ordinary Shares in relation to the Exercise of Transferrable
Subscription Rights and the Remaining Shares
To:
President,
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Attachment: Summary of Important Information for the Exercise of Transferrable Subscription Rights of TMB Bank Public Company Limited Tranche 1 (TMB-T1) and the Subscription of the Unsubscribed New Ordinary Shares In relation to the Exercise of Transferrable Subscription Rights
This is in reference to an issue of transferrable subscription rights (TSRs) by TMB Bank Public Company Limited (TMB) to its shareholders, which were traded on the Stock Exchange of Thailand during 15-24 October 2019.
TMB would like to inform that , now, it is time that all TSRs holders and shareholders of TMB can exercise the TSRs and subscribe to the unsubscribed new ordinary shares in relation to the exercise of the TSRs during 8 November 2019 to 22 November 2019 and as of 8 November 2019, TMB has delivered the Notice of Allocation of New Ordinary Shares in relation to the Exercise of Transferrable Subscription Rights and the Remaining Shares (the Notice of Allocation) to all TSRs holders and the shareholders of TMB. The document contains the relevant details and timeline for the exercise of TSRs, including the exercise period, the subscription agents, contact address as well as procedure for the exercise of TSRs. The summary details of which are attached herewith.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
-Signed-
(Mr. Naris Araksakulwong)
Company Secretary
Strategy, 02 292 4477
(Translation)
Summary of Important Information for the Exercise of Transferrable Subscription Rights of TMB Bank Public
Company Limited Tranche 1 (TMB-T1) (the TSRs) and the Subscription of the Unsubscribed New Ordinary Shares
In relation to the Exercise of Transferrable Subscription Rights
1. TIMETABLE
8 November 2019
Thailand Securities Depository Company Limited (TSD) sent the
Subscription Form and the Subscription Notification to the TSRs holders
and/or Existing Shareholders
8 November 2019
Subscription and payment period for the exercise of the TSRs and the
to 22 November 2019
subscription of the Unsubscribed New Ordinary Shares In relation to the
Exercise of Transferrable Subscription Rights
26 November 2019 at 12.00 PM
Deadline for submitting proof of payment when making payment by
(Institutional Investors only)
transfer through BAHTNET system, only for the portion of the subscription
of the unsubscribed new ordinary shares in relation to the exercise of
TSRs (if any)
2. RIGHT AND EXERCISE PRICE
Exercise of TSRs
TSRs holder who wish to exercise their rights may exercise their right to
subscribe to the new ordinary shares equal or less than their number of
entitled right per number of TSRs as shown in the Subscription
Notification. The exercise price is THB 1.40.
Subscription of the Unsubscribed
For TMB existing shareholders whose names are in the share register
New Ordinary Shares In relation to
book as at the record date for identifying the existing shareholders
the Exercise of Transferrable
eligible for the allocation of TSRs, i.e. 27 September 2019 ( the TSRs
Subscription Rights
Record Date) (the Existing Shareholders) and whose subscriptions have
been made to purchase the remaining unsubscribed new ordinary
shares, in which the subscription price is THB 1.40. Each Existing
Shareholder is able to oversubscribe to the new ordinary shares, rather
than making a subscription limited to the number of TSRs allocated to
SUBSCRIPTION AGENTS, CONTACT ADDRESS AND CONTACT CENTER
TMB Bank Public Company Limited, at its head office and all branches nationwide From 08.30 - 15.30 (or during the working hours of each branch)
3000 Phaholyothin Road, Chompol, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900 Tel: 1558 #9
Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited, at all branches in Bangkok From 08.30 - 15.30 (or during the working hours of each branch)
444 MBK Tower, Phayathai Road, Wangmai, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330 Tel: 1770
Phatra Securities Public Company Limited
(By making payment at Kiatnakin Bank Public Company Limited all branches nationwide) From 09.00 - 15.30 (or during the working hours)
Operations Department, 6/F, Muang Thai-Phatra Office Tower 1 252/6 Ratchadapisek Road, Huai Kwang, Bangkok 10310
For more information, please call TMB Contact Center 1558 #9 every day from 09.00 hrs. to 17.30 hrs.
PROCEDURES FOR THE EXERCISE OF TSRS, SUBSCRIPTION OF REMAINING UNSUBSCRIBED SHARES
Any TSRs holder wishing to exercise the TSRs and/or any Existing Shareholder wishing to subscribe to the Remaining Unsubscribed Shares must clearly, correctly and completely fill in the Subscription Form, stating the total number of ordinary shares to be purchased including the number of TSRs recorded in the Subscription Notification as well as the number of Remaining Unsubscribed Shares that the subscriber wishes to purchase. Each completed Subscription Form must bear the subscriber's signature (if the TSRs holder and/or Existing Shareholder is a legal entity, the Subscription Form must be signed by its authorised signatory, together with the corporate seal (if any) affixed). Subscription payment for the exercise of TSRs and/or the subscription of the Remaining Unsubscribed Shares must be made at the time of submitting the completed Subscription Form and all supporting documents at the relevant contact addresses during the Subscription Period.
If the total value of the subscribed shares indicated in the Subscription Form submitted by the TSRs holder and/or Existing Shareholder is lower or greater than the amount of the subscription payment actually paid to TMB, TMB reserves its right to rely on the amount actually paid.
See detail for payment methods in the Notice of Allocation which TSD sent via post or download from website https://www.tmbbank.com/ir/company_news/setnews
Subscription Notification issued by TSD (Enclosure 3)
Identification documents
Thai individualsA certified true copy of the subscriber's valid identification card is needed. If an identification card is not available or became invalid, please provide a certified true copy of house registration or any other official document showing the 13-digit personal identification number
Foreign individualsA certified true copy of the subscriber's alien certificate or passport which remains valid is needed.
Juristic person registered in ThailandA certified true copy of the corporate affidavit issued by the Ministry of Commerce no later than six months prior to the subscription date, affixed with the signature of the company's authorised signatory and the company's seal (if any), together with a certified true copy of its authorised signatory's identification card, alien certificate or passport (as the case may be) which remains valid.
Juristic person registered abroadA certified true copy of the certificate of incorporation, the memorandum of association, the articles of association and an affidavit issued by the company's officer or any authority of the country in which the company is situated, confirming the company's name, the name of its authorised signatory, the head office and the signing power or conditions of the authorised signatory are needed. The above documents remain valid for no later than six months prior to the subscription date and are certified by the company's authorised signatory, combined with the corporate seal (if any). A certified true copy of the authorised signatory's alien certificate or passport (as the case may be) which remains valid are also needed. In relation to all certified true copies of the above documents, the signature of the issuing or certifying officer must be notarised by a notary public and affixed with the notarial seal. The notarised documents must further be legalised by an official of the Thai embassy or Thai Consulate in the country in which those documents have been issued or certified. The notarisation and legalisation has been provided for no later than six months before the subscription date.
Certified true copy of the sub-cover page of a savings account's passbook. (In case the subscriber asks for a refund by bank transfer)
Evidence of payment (In case of transfer via BAHTNET or submit subscription documents at Phatra Securities Public Company Limited)
Apower-of-attorney (In case of authorization granted to a designated person)
U.S. Indicia Checklist (Individual & Juristic Person) (Enclosure 5) and Entity Status Certificate and Information
Disclosure Consent Form under FATCA" (Enclosure 6) (In case of depositary in the Issuer's account, member no. 600)
6. OTHER KEY INFORMATION ABOUT THE EXERCISE OF TSRS AND/OR THE SUBSCRIPTION OF REMAINING UNSUBSCRIBED SHARES
After making a subscription, the TSRs holder and/or Existing Shareholder will receive an acknowledgement receipt signed by the receiving officer for use as evidence. Each subscription will be valid only after the subscription payment has been cashed and the subscriber has duly and completely submitted the Subscription Form and all other supporting documents required by this Notice of Allocation.
Any subscription, if made by the TSRs holder and/or Existing Shareholder together with payment of the subscription payment, is irrevocable, except if TMB grants written consent.
TMB, represented by the Subscription Agents, willnot accept any supporting documents sent by the postal service.
The TSRs holder and/or Existing Shareholder is responsible for stamp duty and/or other taxes (if any) imposed by the Revenue Code or all other laws and regulations governing the exercise of TSRs and/or the subscription of Remaining Unsubscribed Shares. All other costs, fees and expenses, including banking fees (if any) shall also be borne by each subscriber.
If the subscriber does not pay the subscription payment for the exercise of TSRs and/or the subscription of Remaining Unsubscribed Shares, or TMB (represented by the Subscription Agents) is unable to cash the subscription payment, in full or in part, without fault on the part of TMB, within the Subscription Period and payment period, or the information in the Subscription Form is incomplete or unclear, or the subscriber exercises the TSRs or subscribes to the Remaining Unsubscribed Shares by any method not permitted by this Notice of Allocation, then the subscriber will be deemed to have waived the right to exercise the TSRs and/or to subscribe to the Remaining Unsubscribed Shares. In that event, TMB reserves the right not to allocate the new ordinary shares to that subscriber. Therefore, before making the subscription payment for the exercise
of TSRs and/or the subscription of Remaining Unsubscribed Shares, all subscribers should carefully study the payment terms and correctly and completely follow all applicable procedures.
If the subscriber does not provide all documents required within the Subscription Period, making it impossible for TMB to identify the subscriber, such subscriber will be deemed to have waived the right to exercise the TSRs and/or to subscribe to the Remaining Unsubscribed Shares. In that case, TMB reserves the right not to allocate the new ordinary shares to that subscriber.
For payment in cash where the subscription payment for the exercise/oversubscription includes a smaller unit of the Baht (i.e. satangs), TMB or the Subscription Agents reserve the right not to give a change in the smaller unit of currency. The subscription payment must cover the subscription price in full.
If the number of shares actually reallocated to any subscriber is lower than the number of shares subscribed (in respect of an oversubscription), TMB or the Subscription Agents will refund part of the subscription payment in an amount equal to the Exercise Price, multiplied by the unallocated number of shares.
To reallocate the Remaining Unsubscribed Shares, TMB reserves the right to, at its sole discretion, refuse to provide those shares to any shareholder if such allocation will or may: (a) breach any applicable laws, rules or regulations of Thailand or any foreign country and/or TMB's articles of association, including the rule over
49% foreign shareholding limit, (b) put an onerous obligation on TMB to fulfil, in addition to its obligation to comply with all applicable laws and regulations relating to the issuance and offering of securities under the laws of Thailand, or (c) conflict with any rules, procedures or conditions relating to the allocation of the remaining unsubscribed shares. However, TMB may exclusively allocate the new shares to a particular shareholder subject to an exception granted under any foreign law, which remains effective and is permissible at that time. For instance, TMB may allot the new shares to a qualified institutional investor and a professional investor in certain countries subject to applicable laws and exceptions of that country.
If any TSRs holder and/or Existing Shareholder receive a Subscription Notification representing more than one securities holder registration number, the TSRs holder and/or Existing Shareholder must prepare an appropriate number of supporting documents based on the number of securities holder registrations recorded in the Subscription Notification. Typically, one set of supporting documents is used for one securities holder registration number only. If the subscriber makes a subscription using the only one securities holder registration number by combining the total subscription rights of all other securities holder registration numbers into a single transaction or by putting the information about the total subscription rights in a single set of supporting documents, such practice will prejudice the subscriber's opportunity to obtain the full share allocation from a combination of his/her securities holder registration numbers. In this event, TMB and/or the
Subscription Agents reserve the right to allocate an appropriate number of new shares to that subscriber or to reject the exercise and/or subscription by the TSRs holder and/or Existing Shareholder, as they think fit.
TMB and/or the Subscription Agents reserve the right to modify any details relating to the share allocation, the acceptance date for Subscription Forms, the subscription procedure, subscription payment method for the exercise of TSRs and/or the subscription of Remaining Unsubscribed Shares, the rights and conditions for making a subscription and any information relating to the exercise of TSRs and the subscription of Remaining Unsubscribed Shares, as they think fit, if any difficulties, obstacles or restraints arise relating to the administration. That is in order to assure the maximum benefit from the exercise of subscription rights under this offering.