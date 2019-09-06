TMB Bank PCL : Distribution of Invitation Letter to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2019 on the Bank's Website

(Translation)

No.ST. 041/2562 6 September 2019

Subject: Distribution of Invitation Letter to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2019 on the Bank's Website

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Dear Sir,

Reference is made to the Bank's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2019 (EGM No. 1/2019) on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 14.00 hrs. at the Auditorium, 7th Floor, TMB Head Office, No. 3000, Phahon Yothin Road, Chom Phon Sub- district, Chatuchak District, Bangkok.

To allow for the shareholders' more access to the relevant information, we are going to post the information in the EGM No. 1/2019 invitation letter together with the meeting documents on our website, i.e. http://www.tmbbank.com, from September 9, 2019 onward.

In this regard, the invitation letter and its meeting documents will be sent to the shareholders whose names appeared in the Register of Shareholders on the record date that the shareholders having the right to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting are determined.

You are hereby informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

- Signed -

(Mr. Naris Aruksakunwong)

Company Secretary

Company Secretariat Office

Tel. 02-299-1237