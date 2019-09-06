TMB Bank PCL : Independent Financial Advisor Opinion regarding The Acquisition of Shares of Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited to the Shareholders of TMB Bank Public Company Limited

Log in
0
09/06/2019 | 07:32am EDT

Independent Financial Advisor Opinion regarding

The Acquisition of Shares of Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited

to the Shareholders of

TMB Bank Public Company Limited

15 August 2019

Prepared by

Asia Plus Advisory Company Limited

Opinion of Independent Financial Advisor

TMB Bank Public Company Limited

Disclaimer

This report is prepared in Thai and this English version is a translation of the Thai report. While every effort was made to ensure the accuracy of the translation, there could be some inconsistency between the Thai report and the English translation. In any case, the Thai report shall take precedence and be considered the official Independent Financial Advisor report over its English translation.

Opinion of Independent Financial Advisor

TMB Bank Public Company Limited

Contents

Executive Summary

5

1. Transaction Background

1.1

Objective and Background of the Transaction

21

1.2

Date of the Transaction

23

1.3

Parties involved and Relationship with the Company

23

1.4

Characteristics and Details of the Transaction

24

1.5

Details of Acquired Assets

33

1.6

Consideration and Basis of Consideration

41

1.7

Sources of Fund

45

1.8

Dilution Effect to Shareholders From the New Share Issuance

49

1.9

Summary of Key Terms and Conditions

59

1.10

Post Integration Business Plan

64

1.11

Pro-forma Consolidated Financial Statements

67

1.12

Transaction Size

71

2. Opinion of Independent Financial Advisor Regarding Reasonableness of the Transaction

2.1 Objective and Necessity of the Transaction

73

2.2 Benefits and Risks of Entering into the Transaction

74

2.3 Conclusion of Independent Financial Advisor on the Reasonableness of the Transaction

83

3. Opinion of Independent Financial Advisor Regarding the Fairness of the Transaction Price

85

4. Opinion of Independent Financial Advisor Regarding the Fairness of Transaction Conditions

119

5. Conclusion of Independent Financial Advisor Opinion

123

Appendix 1 : Summary Information of Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited

125

Appendix 2 : Summary Information of Thanachart Fund Management Company Limited

139

Appendix 3 : Summary Information of Thanachart Broker Company Limited

143

Appendix 4 : Summary Information of TMB Bank Public Company Limited

147

Appendix 5 : Industry Overview and Outlook

165

Independent Financial Advisor Opinion

TMB Bank Public Company Limited

15 August 2019

Subject: Opinion of Independent Financial Advisor regarding the Acquisition of Shares of Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited

To: Audit Committee and Shareholders of

TMB BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Reference is made to the Special Meeting of the Board of Directors of TMB Bank Public Company Limited ("TMB") no. 4/ 2019 held on 7 August 2019 which approved the Merger Plan between TMB and Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited ("TBANK"), and the acquisition of entire shares of TBANK and other related matters as follows:

1. The acquisition of 6,062,438,397 shares, representing 99.96 percent of total paid-up shares of TBANK post business restructuring, from Thanachart Capital Public Company Limited ("TCAP") and Scotia Netherlands Holdings B.V. ("BNS"), and the acquisition of the remaining 2,423,773 shares, representing 0.04 percent of TBANK total paid- up shares from other TBANK minority shareholders, for a per share consideration determined in accordance with the following formula:

TBANK book value according to the consolidated financial statements, which is derived from the audited consolidated financial statements of TBANK at the end date of the lastest month immediately preceding the Transaction Date, adjusted with additional reserve required under Thai Financial Reporting Standard No. 9: Financial Instruments ( "TFRS9") ( if any) , and average daily profits of TBANK, TBROKE, and TFUND calculated from 1 January 2019 to the end date of the latest month immediately preceding the Transaction Date, multiplied by number of days from the first date of the month to the Transaction Date;

PlusGain on business restructuring;

PlusFixed premium of Baht 9,245 million

LessTBROKE book value according to TBANK consolidated financial statements

LessTFUND book value according to TBANK consolidated financial statements Divided by number of all issued and paid-up shares of TBANK

The Purchase Price formulated above shall be in accordance with the basis of pricing TBANK shares as stipulated in the Share Purchase Agreement. Under the assumption that the Transaction Date was 31 December 2018, the Purchase Price of entire shares of TBANK is estimated to be Baht 158,411 million, based on financial information prepared by TMB and assured as to the preparation standard by KPMG Phoomchai Audit Limited ("The Transaction").

1

Independent Financial Advisor Opinion

TMB Bank Public Company Limited

2. The issuance of not exceeding 31,481,481,482 units of Transferable Subscription Rights ( " TSR" ) to the existing shareholders of TMB in proportion to their respective shareholdings without charge, at the allocation ratio of at least 1.39 existing ordinary share to 1 unit of TSR with the exercise price between Baht 1.35 - 1.60 per share, and the allocation of not exceeding 31,481,481,482 newly issued ordinary shares to accommodate the exercise of TSR, to be used to finance the Transaction. TMB will notify the shareholders about the final allocation ratio and the exercise price of TSR within 2 business days prior to the posting date of the XT sign ( Please see more details in Indicative Terms of the Transferable Subscription Rights issued by TMB).

3. The issuance of not exceeding 3,067,340,365 new ordinary shares on the Private Placement basis to a specific investor who is not a Connected Person of TMB, to be used to finance the Transaction, at the offering price of not less than:

(a) 1. 1 times of TMB book value per share after fundraising through TSR, which is determined in accordance with the following formula:

1. 1 times of TMB book value, which is derived from the latest audited consolidated financial statements of TMB and the operating results of the following month after the end date of the latest consolidated financial statements, which is prepared by TMB management

PlusThe amount of funds raised from the issuance of newly issued shares to accommodate the exercise of TSR allocated to TMB existing shareholders in accordance with the predetermined procedures

LessAdditional reserve required under Thai Financial Reporting Standards No. 9 Re: Financial Instruments (TFRS9) (if any)

Divided by number of all issued and paid- up ordinary shares of TMB after fundraising through TSR; and

(b) 7 - 15 trading days weighted average market price of TMB shares ("Market Price") prior to the price determination date, which may include a discount of not greater than 10 percent on the Market Price.

The Private Placement shall be incurred after completion of fundraising through TSR (Please see more details in Information Memorandum on Issuance and Offering of Newly Issued Ordinary Shares by TMB)

4. The issuance of not exceeding 27,622,837,416 new ordinary shares to all TBANK shareholders, on the same date or the nearest date to the Transaction, at the offering price of 1. 1 times of TMB book value per share after fundraising through TSR, (determined in accordance with 3 (a) above). The issuance of new ordinary shares to TBANK shareholders shall be incurred after completion of fundraising through TSR and the Private

2

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

TMB Bank pcl published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
