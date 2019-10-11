TMB Bank PCL : Issuance and Offering of Transferrable Subscription Rights of TMB Bank Public Company Limited Tranche 1 (TMB-T1)

(Translation)

TMB Bank Public Company Limited

Issuance and Offering of Transferrable Subscription Rights of

TMB Bank Public Company Limited

Tranche 1 (TMB-T1)

Total issued TSRs: 30,357,141,795 units, Term of TSRs: 55 days from the Issuing Date

One TSR is exchangeable for one newly issued ordinary share

at the Exercise Price of THB 1.40 per share.

All TSRs will be allocated for free on a pro rata basis to TMB's existing shareholders at the ratio of

1.444533 existing shares to one TSR (any fractional number (if any) is rounded down).

The Record Date for the TSRs allocation is 27 September 2019.

"Cautions: The issuance and allocation of the transferable subscription rights (the TSRs) is being made to investors in Thailand in

accordance with the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535 (1992) (as amended) and to certain types of investors residing overseas. The TSRs have not been and will not be registered under the United States, Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the US SEC Act), nor any other countries and may not be offered or sold in the United States nor any other countries except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the respective securities laws of such country. Outside Thailand, no action is being taken with any regulatory authority for purposes of registering or qualifying any offer or sale of the TSRs or any shares of TMB where action for that purpose would be required.

Therefore, any publication or distribution, either wholly or partially, of this document into other countries (other than Thailand) may violate the respective securities laws of such country. Therefore, the publication and distribution of this document, either in whole or in part, in any jurisdiction outside Thailand is prohibited. TMB will not be responsible to any person from any violation of the foregoing prohibition.

This document is a translation of the terms and conditions of the TSRs in Thai language. If any part of this document is inconsistent with that of the terms and conditions in Thai language, the terms and conditions in Thai language shall prevail.

1