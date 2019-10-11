Log in
TMB BANK PCL

(TMB)
TMB Bank PCL : Issuance and Offering of Transferrable Subscription Rights of TMB Bank Public Company Limited Tranche 1 (TMB-T1)

10/11/2019

(Translation)

TMB Bank Public Company Limited

Issuance and Offering of Transferrable Subscription Rights of

TMB Bank Public Company Limited

Tranche 1 (TMB-T1)

Total issued TSRs: 30,357,141,795 units, Term of TSRs: 55 days from the Issuing Date

One TSR is exchangeable for one newly issued ordinary share

at the Exercise Price of THB 1.40 per share.

All TSRs will be allocated for free on a pro rata basis to TMB's existing shareholders at the ratio of

1.444533 existing shares to one TSR (any fractional number (if any) is rounded down).

The Record Date for the TSRs allocation is 27 September 2019.

"Cautions: The issuance and allocation of the transferable subscription rights (the TSRs) is being made to investors in Thailand in

accordance with the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535 (1992) (as amended) and to certain types of investors residing overseas. The TSRs have not been and will not be registered under the United States, Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the US SEC Act), nor any other countries and may not be offered or sold in the United States nor any other countries except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the respective securities laws of such country. Outside Thailand, no action is being taken with any regulatory authority for purposes of registering or qualifying any offer or sale of the TSRs or any shares of TMB where action for that purpose would be required.

Therefore, any publication or distribution, either wholly or partially, of this document into other countries (other than Thailand) may violate the respective securities laws of such country. Therefore, the publication and distribution of this document, either in whole or in part, in any jurisdiction outside Thailand is prohibited. TMB will not be responsible to any person from any violation of the foregoing prohibition.

This document is a translation of the terms and conditions of the TSRs in Thai language. If any part of this document is inconsistent with that of the terms and conditions in Thai language, the terms and conditions in Thai language shall prevail.

1

(Translation)

TERMS AND CONDITIONS GOVERNING THE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS OF TMB BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ALL HOLDERS OF TRANSFERRABLE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF TMB BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED, TRANCHE 1 (TMB - T1)

The transferrable subscription rights of TMB Bank Public Company Limited, tranche 1 (TMB - T1) (the TSRs) are issued by TMB Bank Public Company Limited (TMB or the Issuer) in accordance with a shareholders' resolution adopted at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, no.1/2562, held on 23 September 2019 and the consideration by the Chief Executive Officer, as authorised by the resolution of the EGM no.1/2562, on 23 September 2019 per the letter notifying the exercise price and allocation ratio in respect of the TSRs.

Each holder of TSRs is eligible for all rights, interests and benefits specified in these Conditions. TMB and all TSRs holders shall abide by these Conditions in all respects. All TSRs holders are deemed to have acknowledged and apprehended all terms and conditions contained herein. The Issuer ensures that a copy of these Conditions will be kept at its head office for inspection during working hours.

DEFINITIONS

All terms and expressions contained herein shall have the meaning as indicated below:

Conditions

means

the Terms and Conditions governing the Rights and Obligations of

the Issuer and all Holders of Transferrable Subscription Rights of

TMB Bank Public Company Limited, Tranche 1 (TMB T-1)

(including all amendments and supplements) (if any)

SET

means

the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subscription Agent(s)

means

the subscription agents dealing with the exercise of TSRs, which

are appointed and designated by TMB to gather all supporting

documents used in the subscription of newly issued shares, namely,

1. Phatra Securities Public Company Limited; and

2. Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited

TSRs Registrar or TSD

means

Thailand Securities Depository Company Limited

TMB or the Issuer

means

TMB Bank Public Company Limited

TSRs

means

each transferrable subscription right of TMB Bank Public Company

Limited, Tranche 1 (TMB-T1)

Subscription Notification

means

a certificate issued by Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd. to

represent each transferrable subscription right of TMB Bank Public

Company Limited, Tranche 1 (TMB-T1)

Notification No. Thor Jor.

means

the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Thor

33/2551

Jor. 33/2551 Re: Seeking and granting an approval for an offering

of newly issued shares in reserve for transferrable subscription

rights, dated 15 December 2008 (as amended)

TSRs Holder

means

a holder of each TSR as defined in clause 1.2.3

2

(Translation)

Subscription Period

means

the period within which each TSRs Holder wishing to purchase

TMB newly issued ordinary shares is able to make and submit a

subscription of the new shares issued in reserved for the exercise of

TSRs to the Subscription Agent

TSRs Record Date

means

the record date for identifying the existing shareholders eligible for

the allocation of TSRs, i.e. 27 September 2019

Exercise Date

means

25 November 2019

SEC Office

means

the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission

Business Day

means

a day on which commercial banks are open for business in

Bangkok, other than Saturday, Sunday and any public holidays

announced by the Bank of Thailand

TSD

means

Thailand Securities Depository Company Limited

TSRs Register Book

means

a register book or a source of record containing all records and

information about TSRs and TSRs Holders, which is kept by the

TSRs Registrar.

1. DETAILS RELATING TO TSRS

TMB has currently issued 30,357,141,795 TSRs to be allocated on a pro rata basis to its existing shareholders whose names are recorded in the share register book on the TSRs Record Date. The Record Date for the TSRs Allocation is 27 September 2019. Key features of TSRs can be summarised in the following table:

1.1 Key features of TSRs

Issuer

TMB Bank Public Company Limited

Issuer's address

3000 Phaholyothin Road, Chompol, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900

Designation of

Transferrable subscription rights of TMB Bank Public Company Limited, Tranche

securities

1 (TMB-T1)

Nature of securities

Transferrable subscription rights of TMB Bank Public Company Limited - Given

that TSRs are negotiable and tradable on the SET, each shareholder has two

options: either to subscribe to new ordinary shares issued in reserved for these

TSRs or to sell the TSRs for some value on the SET if the shareholder does not

wish or is not ready to exercise the subscription rights

Type of TSRs

TSR is a negotiable instrument issued in the name of each holder

Total issuing number

30,357,141,795 units (Thirty billion three hundred fifty seven million one hundred

forty-one thousand seven hundred and ninety-five units)

Total number of new

Not exceeding 31,481,481,482 shares with a par value of THB 0.95 each, making

ordinary

shares

an increase in the registered capital by THB 29,907,407,407.90

issued in

reserve for

the exercise of TSRs

3

(Translation)

Unsubscribed

new

If there remain newly issued ordinary shares left unsubscribed after the TSRs are

shares left after

the

exercised, those shares will be reallocated to TMB existing shareholders whose

exercise of TSRs

names are in the share register book as at the TSRs Record Date, i.e. 27 September

2019 (the Existing Shareholders) and whose subscriptions have been made to

purchase the remaining unsubscribed new ordinary shares (however, any TSRs

Holder who is not an Existing Shareholder as at the TSRs Record Date is not

included). Each Existing Shareholder is able to oversubscribe to the new ordinary

shares, rather than making a subscription limited to the number of TSRs allocated

to him/her. If the number of remaining unsubscribed shares is greater than the

aggregate number of oversubscribed shares requested by the Existing Shareholders,

all those remaining unsubscribed shares will be reallocated to all Existing

Shareholders who have made an oversubscription and fully paid the subscription

payment within the time specified. On the other hand, if the number of remaining

unsubscribed shares is lower than the aggregate number of oversubscribed shares

requested by the Existing Shareholders, all those remaining unsubscribed shares

will be reallocated on a pro rata basis (using the shareholding records as at the TSR

Record Date) to all Existing Shareholders who have made an oversubscription and

fully paid the subscription payment within the time specified, until those shares

become zero. At last, if there are a number of new shares left unsubscribed after

the completion of the TSRs exercise, TMB will further seek a shareholder's

resolution to approve the capital reduction by cancelling those unsubscribed shares.

In allocating of the remaining unsubscribed new ordinary shares issued in reserved

for the exercise of TSRs, TMB reserves the right to, at its sole discretion, refuse to

allocate the remaining unsubscribed shares to any shareholder if such allocation

will or may: (a) breach any applicable laws, rules or regulations of Thailand or any

foreign country and/or TMB's articles of association, (b) put an onerous obligation

on TMB to fulfill, in addition to its obligation to comply with all applicable laws

and regulations relating to the issuance and offering of securities under the laws of

Thailand, or (c) conflict with any rules, procedures or conditions relating to the

allocation of the remaining unsubscribed shares. However, TMB may exclusively

allocate the new shares to a particular shareholder subject to an exception granted

under any foreign law, which remains effective and is permissible at that time. For

instance, TMB may allot the new shares to a qualified institutional investor and a

professional investor in certain countries subject to applicable laws and exceptions

of that country.

Allocation procedure

All TSRs will be allocated for free on a pro rata basis to the Existing Shareholders

whose names are in the share register book as at the TSRs Record Date at the ratio

of 1.444533 existing shares to one TSR (any fractional number of TSRs will be

rounded down). Each TSR is exchangeable for one new ordinary share.

However, TMB reserves the right to, at its sole discretion, refuse to allocate the

TSRs to any shareholder if such allocation will or may: (a) violate any applicable

laws, rules or regulations of Thailand or any foreign country and/or TMB's articles

of association, (b) put an onerous obligation on TMB to fulfill, in addition to its

obligation to comply with all applicable laws and regulations relating to the

issuance and offering of securities under the laws of Thailand, or (c) conflict with

any rules, procedures or conditions relating to the allocation of TSRs. However,

TMB may exclusively allocate TSRs to a particular shareholder subject to an

exception granted under any foreign law, which remains effective and is

permissible at that time. For instance, TMB may allot TSRs to a qualified

institutional investor and a professional investor in certain countries subject to

applicable laws and exceptions of that country.

All these TSRs are in the scripless form. Each shareholder can select to take any of

4

(Translation)

the following procedures:

1. For those shareholders having a securities trading account opened with a

securities company, TSD will issue the allocated TSRs in the name of

"Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd. for Depositors" and keep a record of

the number of TSRs deposited by the securities company. At the same time,

the relevant securities company will record the deposited number of TSRs

owned by each holder and issue a certificate of deposit to that TSRs Holder as

evidence.

2. Alternatively, if a shareholder does not have a securities trading account,

he/she must deposit the allocated TSRs in the Issuer's account for the

shareholder, member no. 600. TSD will keep a record of the number of TSRs

deposited by each holder in the Issuer's account and issue a certificate of

deposit to that TSRs Holder.

Delivery

All of the allocated TSRs will be deposited with TSD in the scripless form only

Offering Price

THB 0.00 per unit (allocated free of charge)

Exercise Ratio

Each TSR is exchangeable for one new ordinary share.

Exercise Price

THB 1.40 for each share with a par value of THB 0.95 each

Issuing Date

2 October 2019

Record

Date for the

29 October 2019

Share Subscription

Exercise Date

25 November 2019

TMB will ask the SET to post a suspended trading sign (SP sign) on TSRs two (2)

Business Days before the book closing date for the suspension of trading in TSRs.

Each TSRs Holder can make a subscription for the newly issued shares within 15

days after the Record Date for the Share Subscription. Failure to do so within the

time limit will immediately abort the allocated TSRs and, consequently, the holder

of the aborted TSRs will be precluded from re-subscribing to this rights offering.

Maturity

55 days - the TSRs will be revoked from being securities on 26 November 2019

SET-trading

Period

Between 15 October 2019 - 24 October 2019

of TSRs

Subscription Period

Between 8 November 2019 - 22 November 2019, totaling 15 days

Irrevocable

Each subscription of the newly issued shares, after made by a TSRs Holder, is

subscription

irrevocable

Secondary market of

All these TSRs will be listed on the SET

TSRs

Secondary market of

All new ordinary shares issued in reserved for the exercise of the TSRs will be

ordinary

shares

listed on the SET

derived

from the

exercise of TSRs

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TMB Bank pcl published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 04:25:08 UTC
