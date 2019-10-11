TMB Bank PCL : Issuance and Offering of Transferrable Subscription Rights of TMB Bank Public Company Limited Tranche 1 (TMB-T1)
0
10/11/2019 | 12:26am EDT
(Translation)
TMB Bank Public Company Limited
Issuance and Offering of Transferrable Subscription Rights of
TMB Bank Public Company Limited
Tranche 1 (TMB-T1)
Total issued TSRs: 30,357,141,795 units, Term of TSRs: 55 days from the Issuing Date
One TSR is exchangeable for one newly issued ordinary share
at the Exercise Price of THB 1.40 per share.
All TSRs will be allocated for free on a pro rata basis to TMB's existing shareholders at the ratio of
1.444533 existing shares to one TSR (any fractional number (if any) is rounded down).
The Record Date for the TSRs allocation is 27 September 2019.
"Cautions: The issuance and allocation of the transferable subscription rights (the TSRs) is being made to investors in Thailand in
accordance with the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535 (1992) (as amended) and to certain types of investors residing overseas. The TSRs have not been and will not be registered under the United States, Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the US SEC Act), nor any other countries and may not be offered or sold in the United States nor any other countries except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the respective securities laws of such country. Outside Thailand, no action is being taken with any regulatory authority for purposes of registering or qualifying any offer or sale of the TSRs or any shares of TMB where action for that purpose would be required.
Therefore, any publication or distribution, either wholly or partially, of this document into other countries (other than Thailand) may violate the respective securities laws of such country. Therefore, the publication and distribution of this document, either in whole or in part, in any jurisdiction outside Thailand is prohibited. TMB will not be responsible to any person from any violation of the foregoing prohibition.
This document is a translation of the terms and conditions of the TSRs in Thai language. If any part of this document is inconsistent with that of the terms and conditions in Thai language, the terms and conditions in Thai language shall prevail.
1
(Translation)
TERMS AND CONDITIONS GOVERNING THE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS OF TMB BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED AND ALL HOLDERS OF TRANSFERRABLE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF TMB BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED, TRANCHE 1 (TMB - T1)
The transferrable subscription rights of TMB Bank Public Company Limited, tranche 1 (TMB - T1) (the TSRs) are issued by TMB Bank Public Company Limited (TMB or the Issuer) in accordance with a shareholders' resolution adopted at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, no.1/2562, held on 23 September 2019 and the consideration by the Chief Executive Officer, as authorised by the resolution of the EGM no.1/2562, on 23 September 2019 per the letter notifying the exercise price and allocation ratio in respect of the TSRs.
Each holder of TSRs is eligible for all rights, interests and benefits specified in these Conditions. TMB and all TSRs holders shall abide by these Conditions in all respects. All TSRs holders are deemed to have acknowledged and apprehended all terms and conditions contained herein. The Issuer ensures that a copy of these Conditions will be kept at its head office for inspection during working hours.
DEFINITIONS
All terms and expressions contained herein shall have the meaning as indicated below:
Conditions
means
the Terms and Conditions governing the Rights and Obligations of
the Issuer and all Holders of Transferrable Subscription Rights of
TMB Bank Public Company Limited, Tranche 1 (TMB T-1)
(including all amendments and supplements) (if any)
SET
means
the Stock Exchange of Thailand
Subscription Agent(s)
means
the subscription agents dealing with the exercise of TSRs, which
are appointed and designated by TMB to gather all supporting
documents used in the subscription of newly issued shares, namely,
1. Phatra Securities Public Company Limited; and
2. Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited
TSRs Registrar or TSD
means
Thailand Securities Depository Company Limited
TMB or the Issuer
means
TMB Bank Public Company Limited
TSRs
means
each transferrable subscription right of TMB Bank Public Company
Limited, Tranche 1 (TMB-T1)
Subscription Notification
means
a certificate issued by Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd. to
represent each transferrable subscription right of TMB Bank Public
Company Limited, Tranche 1 (TMB-T1)
Notification No. Thor Jor.
means
the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Thor
33/2551
Jor. 33/2551 Re: Seeking and granting an approval for an offering
of newly issued shares in reserve for transferrable subscription
rights, dated 15 December 2008 (as amended)
TSRs Holder
means
a holder of each TSR as defined in clause 1.2.3
2
(Translation)
Subscription Period
means
the period within which each TSRs Holder wishing to purchase
TMB newly issued ordinary shares is able to make and submit a
subscription of the new shares issued in reserved for the exercise of
TSRs to the Subscription Agent
TSRs Record Date
means
the record date for identifying the existing shareholders eligible for
the allocation of TSRs, i.e. 27 September 2019
Exercise Date
means
25 November 2019
SEC Office
means
the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission
Business Day
means
a day on which commercial banks are open for business in
Bangkok, other than Saturday, Sunday and any public holidays
announced by the Bank of Thailand
TSD
means
Thailand Securities Depository Company Limited
TSRs Register Book
means
a register book or a source of record containing all records and
information about TSRs and TSRs Holders, which is kept by the
TSRs Registrar.
1. DETAILS RELATING TO TSRS
TMB has currently issued 30,357,141,795 TSRs to be allocated on a pro rata basis to its existing shareholders whose names are recorded in the share register book on the TSRs Record Date. The Record Date for the TSRs Allocation is 27 September 2019. Key features of TSRs can be summarised in the following table: