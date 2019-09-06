TMB Bank PCL : Notifying the schedule of the record date for the transferable subscription rights offering

(Translation) No.ST. 042/2562 6 September 2019 Re: Notifying the schedule of the record date for the transferable subscription rights offering To: President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference to: TMB's document no. ST 039/2562 Re: notifying board resolutions relating to the acquisition of shares in Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited, the calling of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders No. 1/2562 and the execution of a share purchase agreement in relation to TBANK shares dated 8 August 2019

The meeting of the Board of Directors of TMB Bank Public Company Limited (TMB) No. Special 4/2562 held on 7 August 2019 approved the issuance of up to 31,481,481,482 transferable subscription rights (TSR) for free to TMB existing shareholders on a pro rata basis. The allocation ratio of not lower than 1.39 existing shares to 1 TSR unit applies (a fractional amount will be rounded down). Each TSR is exercisable into one new ordinary share. TMB expects to obtain the proceeds of not exceeding THB 42.5 billion from this TSR offering, as detailed in the referred document.

In this regard, the CEO, as authorised by the consideration of the resolution of the meeting of the Board of Directors of TMB No. Special 4/2562 scheduled the record date for the TSRs offering to be on 27 September 2019.

