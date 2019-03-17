|
TMB Bank PCL : Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities As of 28 February 2019
03/17/2019 | 11:34pm EDT
Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities (Not audited/reviewed by Certified Public Accountant)
As of 28 February 2019
ASSETS
Cash
Interbank and money market items,net Claims on securities
Derivatives assets Investments, net
(with obligations Thousand Baht Investments in subsidiaries and associates, net Loans to customers, net
Accrued interest receivables Customers' liabilities under acceptances Properties foreclosed, net
Premises and equipment, net Other assets,net
Total Assets
16,033,910 )
|
Thousand Baht
11,309,435
95,235,135
-
10,672,413
79,084,410
221,942
654,211,590
1,363,013
-
2,645,977
11,795,839
8,288,693
|
Thousand Baht
653,734,749
43,108,346
4,162,332
-
399,158
9,387,754
34,702,061
-
33,023,121
|
778,517,521
|
42,062,895 4,797,805 49,450,226
|
96,310,926
|
874,828,447
|
874,828,447
|
Thousand Baht
|
Non-Performing Loans 2/ (net) as of 31 December 2018 (Quarterly )
|
8,696,379
|
( 1.12 percents of total loans after allowance for doubtful accounts of Non-Performing Loans)
|
Required provisioning for loan loss , as of 31 December 2018 (Quarterly )
|
20,688,641
|
Actual provisioning for loan loss, as of 31 December 2018 (Quarterly )
|
33,187,411
|
Loans to related parties
|
14,953,728
|
Loans to related asset management companies
|
-
|
Loans to related parties due to debt restructuring
|
-
|
Regulatory capital
|
109,168,097
|
(Capital adequacy ratio =17.53 percents)
|
Regulatory capital after deducting capital add-on arising from Single Lending Limit
|
109,168,097
|
(Regulatory capital ratio after deducting capital add-on arising from Single Lending Limit =17.53 percents)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities this quarter as of 28 February 2019 due to fine from violating
|
the Financial Institution Business Act B.E.2551, Section ……….
|
-
|
Contingent liabilities
|
Avals to bills and guarantees of loans
|
285,637
|
Liabilities under unmatured import bills
|
2,825,187
|
Letters of credit
|
14,312,988
|
Other contingencies
|
172,676,894
1/ Equity portion is referred to the sum of issued and paid-up share capital,stock rights/warrants/options,premium or discount on share capital,and premium on treasury shares less treasury shares
2/ 'Non-Performing Loans (gross) as of 31 December 2018 (Quarterly )
( 2.76 percents of total loans before allowance for doubtful accounts of Non-Performing Loans)
Channel of capital maintenance information disclosure
For Commercial Bank
(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand
Re: Public disclosure of Captial Maintenance for Commercial Banks)
Location of disclosure Date of disclosure Information as ofTMB websitehttps://www.tmbbank.com/en/ir/capital_funds/pillar3
26 October 2018
30 June 2018
Location of disclosure Date of disclosure Information as of
For Financial Group
(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand
Re: Consolidated Supervision)
TMB websitehttps://www.tmbbank.com/en/ir/capital_funds/pillar3
26 October 2018
30 June 2018
We certify here that this summary statement of assets and liabilities is completely, correctly and truly presented
(Waree Thanmongkolswad)
Position Head of Financial Regulatory Management
21,673,517
(Prapasiri Kositthanakorn) Position Chief Financial Officer
C.B.1.1
Disclaimer
TMB Bank pcl published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 03:33:07 UTC
|
|Latest news on TMB BANK PCL
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2019
|
38 272 M
|
EBIT 2019
|
17 645 M
|
Net income 2019
|
9 248 M
|
Debt 2019
|
-
|
Yield 2019
|
3,31%
|
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
10,28
|
P/E ratio 2020
|
8,91
|
Capi. / Sales 2019
|
2,45x
|
Capi. / Sales 2020
|
2,30x
|
Capitalization
|
93 843 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
19
|Average target price
|
2,43 THB
|Spread / Average Target
|
14%