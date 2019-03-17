TMB Bank PCL : Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities As of 28 February 2019

Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities (Not audited/reviewed by Certified Public Accountant)

As of 28 February 2019

ASSETS

Cash

Interbank and money market items,net Claims on securities

Derivatives assets Investments, net

(with obligations Thousand Baht Investments in subsidiaries and associates, net Loans to customers, net

Accrued interest receivables Customers' liabilities under acceptances Properties foreclosed, net

Premises and equipment, net Other assets,net

Total Assets

16,033,910 )

Thousand Baht 11,309,435 95,235,135 - 10,672,413 79,084,410 221,942 654,211,590 1,363,013 - 2,645,977 11,795,839 8,288,693 Thousand Baht 653,734,749 43,108,346 4,162,332 - 399,158 9,387,754 34,702,061 - 33,023,121 778,517,521 42,062,895 4,797,805 49,450,226 96,310,926 874,828,447 874,828,447

Thousand Baht Non-Performing Loans 2/ (net) as of 31 December 2018 (Quarterly ) 8,696,379 ( 1.12 percents of total loans after allowance for doubtful accounts of Non-Performing Loans) Required provisioning for loan loss , as of 31 December 2018 (Quarterly ) 20,688,641 Actual provisioning for loan loss, as of 31 December 2018 (Quarterly ) 33,187,411 Loans to related parties 14,953,728 Loans to related asset management companies - Loans to related parties due to debt restructuring - Regulatory capital 109,168,097 (Capital adequacy ratio =17.53 percents) Regulatory capital after deducting capital add-on arising from Single Lending Limit 109,168,097 (Regulatory capital ratio after deducting capital add-on arising from Single Lending Limit =17.53 percents) Changes in assets and liabilities this quarter as of 28 February 2019 due to fine from violating the Financial Institution Business Act B.E.2551, Section ………. - Contingent liabilities Avals to bills and guarantees of loans 285,637 Liabilities under unmatured import bills 2,825,187 Letters of credit 14,312,988 Other contingencies 172,676,894

1/ Equity portion is referred to the sum of issued and paid-up share capital,stock rights/warrants/options,premium or discount on share capital,and premium on treasury shares less treasury shares

2/ 'Non-Performing Loans (gross) as of 31 December 2018 (Quarterly )

( 2.76 percents of total loans before allowance for doubtful accounts of Non-Performing Loans)

Channel of capital maintenance information disclosure

For Commercial Bank

(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand

Re: Public disclosure of Captial Maintenance for Commercial Banks)

Location of disclosure Date of disclosure Information as ofTMB websitehttps://www.tmbbank.com/en/ir/capital_funds/pillar3

26 October 2018

30 June 2018

Location of disclosure Date of disclosure Information as of

For Financial Group

(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand

Re: Consolidated Supervision)

TMB websitehttps://www.tmbbank.com/en/ir/capital_funds/pillar3

26 October 2018

30 June 2018

We certify here that this summary statement of assets and liabilities is completely, correctly and truly presented

(Waree Thanmongkolswad)

Position Head of Financial Regulatory Management

21,673,517

(Prapasiri Kositthanakorn) Position Chief Financial Officer

C.B.1.1