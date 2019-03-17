Log in
TMB Bank PCL : Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities As of 28 February 2019

03/17/2019 | 11:34pm EDT

Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities (Not audited/reviewed by Certified Public Accountant)

As of 28 February 2019

ASSETS

Cash

Interbank and money market items,net Claims on securities

Derivatives assets Investments, net

(with obligations Thousand Baht Investments in subsidiaries and associates, net Loans to customers, net

Accrued interest receivables Customers' liabilities under acceptances Properties foreclosed, net

Premises and equipment, net Other assets,net

Total Assets

16,033,910 )

Thousand Baht

11,309,435

95,235,135

-

10,672,413

79,084,410

221,942

654,211,590

1,363,013

-

2,645,977

11,795,839

8,288,693

Thousand Baht

653,734,749

43,108,346

4,162,332

-

399,158

9,387,754

34,702,061

-

33,023,121

778,517,521

42,062,895 4,797,805 49,450,226

96,310,926

874,828,447

874,828,447

Thousand Baht

Non-Performing Loans 2/ (net) as of 31 December 2018 (Quarterly )

8,696,379

( 1.12 percents of total loans after allowance for doubtful accounts of Non-Performing Loans)

Required provisioning for loan loss , as of 31 December 2018 (Quarterly )

20,688,641

Actual provisioning for loan loss, as of 31 December 2018 (Quarterly )

33,187,411

Loans to related parties

14,953,728

Loans to related asset management companies

-

Loans to related parties due to debt restructuring

-

Regulatory capital

109,168,097

(Capital adequacy ratio =17.53 percents)

Regulatory capital after deducting capital add-on arising from Single Lending Limit

109,168,097

(Regulatory capital ratio after deducting capital add-on arising from Single Lending Limit =17.53 percents)

Changes in assets and liabilities this quarter as of 28 February 2019 due to fine from violating

the Financial Institution Business Act B.E.2551, Section ……….

-

Contingent liabilities

Avals to bills and guarantees of loans

285,637

Liabilities under unmatured import bills

2,825,187

Letters of credit

14,312,988

Other contingencies

172,676,894

1/ Equity portion is referred to the sum of issued and paid-up share capital,stock rights/warrants/options,premium or discount on share capital,and premium on treasury shares less treasury shares

2/ 'Non-Performing Loans (gross) as of 31 December 2018 (Quarterly )

( 2.76 percents of total loans before allowance for doubtful accounts of Non-Performing Loans)

Channel of capital maintenance information disclosure

For Commercial Bank

(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand

Re: Public disclosure of Captial Maintenance for Commercial Banks)

Location of disclosure Date of disclosure Information as ofTMB websitehttps://www.tmbbank.com/en/ir/capital_funds/pillar3

26 October 2018

30 June 2018

Location of disclosure Date of disclosure Information as of

For Financial Group

(under the Notification of the Bank of Thailand

Re: Consolidated Supervision)

TMB websitehttps://www.tmbbank.com/en/ir/capital_funds/pillar3

26 October 2018

30 June 2018

We certify here that this summary statement of assets and liabilities is completely, correctly and truly presented

(Waree Thanmongkolswad)

Position Head of Financial Regulatory Management

21,673,517

(Prapasiri Kositthanakorn) Position Chief Financial Officer

C.B.1.1

Disclaimer

TMB Bank pcl published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 03:33:07 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 38 272 M
EBIT 2019 17 645 M
Net income 2019 9 248 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,31%
P/E ratio 2019 10,28
P/E ratio 2020 8,91
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,30x
Capitalization 93 843 M
