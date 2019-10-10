Log in
TMB Bank PCL : Timetable for the trading and exercise periods of the transferable subscription rights (TMB-T1)

0
10/10/2019 | 11:36pm EDT

(Translation)

No. 057/2019

11 October 2019

Re:

Timetable for the trading and exercise periods of the transferrable subscription rights (TMB-T1)

To:

President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

With reference to an issuance and allocation of 30,355,987,145 units of transferrable subscription rights, tranche 1 (the TMB-T1 or TSRs), by TMB Bank Public Company Limited (TMB) to its existing shareholders on a pro rata basis on 2 October 2019, TMB would like to announce the timetable concerning the trading period and subscription period in respect of the TMB-T1 as follows:

Description

Designated time/period

1.

Trading period on the SET

15-24 October 2019

2.

SP-sign posting date

Starting from 25 October 2019

3.

Suspended trading period

25 October - 25 November 2019

4.

Record date for the exercise of TSRs

29 October 2019

5.

Period to express the intention to exercise TSRs

8 - 22 November 2019

6.

Settlement period for the subscription fee*

8 - 22 November 2019

Payment should be made constantly at

the time of filing an exercise form.

7.

Exercise date

25 November 2019

8.

Expiry date

26 November 2019

9.

SET-delisting date

26 November 2019

Note: Payment of the subscription price by cheque, cashier's cheque or draft can be made from 8 November 2019 until 11.00 a.m. of 22 November 2019 or by no later than the clearing time of the settlement bank.

If a holder of TSRs does not exercise the subscription right within the subscription period, those TSRs will immediately become null and the relevant holder will be unable to subscribe for the new shares exercised thereunder.

The terms and conditions governing the rights and obligations of the Issuer and the TSRs holders (the Conditions) are made available on TMB's website: https://www.tmbbank.com/iron and from 11 October 2019. In addition, the Conditions have also been circulated to all individuals and entities identified as existing shareholders in the share register book as at the record date for the allocation of TSRs, i.e. 27 September 2019.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

- Signed -

(Mr. Naris Araksakulwongse)

Company Secretary

Strategy, Tel. 02 292 4477

Disclaimer

TMB Bank pcl published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 03:35:05 UTC
