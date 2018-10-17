TMB Bank PCL : Unreviewed Quarter 3 and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)

Headline: Security Symbol:
Unreviewed Quarter 3 and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)
TMB
The Company and Consolidated Financial Statement (F45-3)
Company nameTMB BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITEDQuarter
Quarter 3
(In thousands)
|
The Consolidated Financial Statement
|
Quarter 3
|
For 9 Months
|
Status
|
Unreviewed
|
Unreviewed
|
Ending
|
30 September
|
30 September
The Company Financial Statement
Quarter 3
For 9 MonthsStatus
Unreviewed
Unreviewed
Ending
30 September
30 September
|
Year
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net profit (loss)
|
2,367,601
|
1,882,539
|
7,105,860
|
6,231,751
|
EPS (baht)
|
0.054
|
0.0429
|
0.1621
|
0.1422
Please see details in financial statements from SET SMART
"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete."
Signature ___________________________
(Mrs.Prapasiri Kositthanakorn)
Chief Financial Officer Authorized Persons to Disclose Information
