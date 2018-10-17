TMB Bank PCL : Unreviewed Quarter 3 and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)

Headline: Security Symbol:

Unreviewed Quarter 3 and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)

TMB

Announcement Details

The Company and Consolidated Financial Statement (F45-3)

Company nameTMB BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITEDQuarter

Quarter 3

(In thousands)

The Consolidated Financial Statement Quarter 3 For 9 Months Status Unreviewed Unreviewed Ending 30 September 30 September

The Company Financial Statement

Quarter 3

For 9 MonthsStatus

Unreviewed

Unreviewed

Ending

30 September

30 September

Year 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net profit (loss) 2,367,601 1,882,539 7,105,860 6,231,751 EPS (baht) 0.054 0.0429 0.1621 0.1422

Please see details in financial statements from SET SMART

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete."

Signature ___________________________

(Mrs.Prapasiri Kositthanakorn)

Chief Financial Officer Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

