TMB Bank PCL    TMB   TH0068010Z07

TMB BANK PCL (TMB)
News Summary

TMB Bank PCL : Unreviewed Quarter 3 and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)

10/17/2018 | 09:18am CEST

Headline: Security Symbol:

Unreviewed Quarter 3 and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)

TMB

Announcement Details

The Company and Consolidated Financial Statement (F45-3)

Company nameTMB BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITEDQuarter

Quarter 3

(In thousands)

The Consolidated Financial Statement

Quarter 3

For 9 Months

Status

Unreviewed

Unreviewed

Ending

30 September

30 September

The Company Financial Statement

Quarter 3

For 9 MonthsStatus

Unreviewed

Unreviewed

Ending

30 September

30 September

Year

2018

2017

2018

2017

Net profit (loss)

2,367,601

1,882,539

7,105,860

6,231,751

EPS (baht)

0.054

0.0429

0.1621

0.1422

Please see details in financial statements from SET SMART

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete."

Signature ___________________________

(Mrs.Prapasiri Kositthanakorn)

Chief Financial Officer Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

TMB Bank pcl published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 07:17:02 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 38 352 M
EBIT 2018 19 342 M
Net income 2018 8 921 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,95%
P/E ratio 2018 11,56
P/E ratio 2019 10,45
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,63x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,45x
Capitalization 101 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 2,68  THB
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piti Tantakasem Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prasong Poontaneat Chairman
Lorenzo Tassan-Bassut Chief Operating Officer
Prapasiri Kositthanakorn Chief Financial Officer
Sutthikan Rungsrithong Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TMB BANK PCL3 095
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-0.56%359 447
BANK OF AMERICA-3.59%284 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.42%268 514
WELLS FARGO-12.25%245 521
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.33%210 632
