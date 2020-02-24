Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  TMB Bank PCL    TMB   TH0068010Z07

TMB BANK PCL

(TMB)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TMB Bank Public : Clarification on news regarding to General Motors announcement to withdraw sales of Chevrolet vehicles from Thailand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 10:09pm EST

-Translation -

ST. 017/2563

25 February 2020

Re: Clarification on news regarding to General Motors announcement to withdraw sales of Chevrolet vehicles from Thailand

To: President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)

After General Motors (GM) announced to cease selling Chevrolet vehicles in Thailand by the end of 2020, TMB Bank Plc. (the Bank) has received the enquires relating to the potential impact from this circumstance as Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited (TBANK), a subsidiary of TMB, has provided Captive Financing to Chevrolet (Thailand)'s affiliated companies and dealers.

Based on the data as of 21 February 2020, TBANK's outstanding loans granted to Chevrolet's affiliated companies and dealers were relatively low in terms of percentage to total loans . The details are as follows:

  1. The outstanding balance of term loans to Chevrolet dealers was only THB23 million or accounted for 0.002% of the total loans (consolidated basis), with collaterals covering this amount.
  2. The outstanding balance of Floor Plan loans or Inventory Financing, which is a credit line for dealers to purchase car inventories for showroom display and for sale, was approximately THB469 million or accounted for 0.03% of total loan (consolidated basis). The outstanding of Floor Plan loans has been decreasing. This was because General Motors arranged a promotional campaign before ceasing the business and as a result, dealers therefore could rapidly sell their vehicle stocks and TBANK could reduce the outstanding loans. We believe that the dealers' vehicle stocks would be dispelled eventually.

Moreover, TBANK has already taken the immediate actions by reconsidering the credit line of floor plan financing for Chevrolet dealers based on their needs and closely monitoring the credit quality of both dealer partners and retail customers. With Chevrolet's commitment to further support its existing dealers and authorised service outlets in Thailand to continue aftersales service to Chevrolet customers, TMB and TBANK estimated that the possible impact would be relatively low and manageable.

Asset quality has been one of the Bank's priorities and TMB has continued to monitor on asset quality closely. NPL ratio remained low at 2.35% as of end 2019 when compared to the average of NPL ratio in banking industry. Capital base was also well-maintained with capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and Tier 1 ratio at 18.9% and 14.6% respectively.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Naris Aruksakunwong)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

TMB Bank pcl published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 03:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TMB BANK PCL
10:09pTMB BANK PUBLIC : Clarification on news regarding to General Motors announcement..
PU
02/14TMB BANK PUBLIC : Appointment of TMB Director and Chairman of the Board of Direc..
PU
01/20TMB BANK PUBLIC : Financial Statement Yearly 2019 (Unreviewed/Unaudited)
PU
01/20TMB BANK PUBLIC : Unaudited Yearly financial performance (F45)
PU
01/02TMB BANK PUBLIC : Resignation of TMB Chairman of the Board of Directors
PU
2019TMB BANK PUBLIC : Notification of the completion of the sale by Thanachart Bank ..
PU
2019Most fall on profit-booking ahead of holiday trade
RE
2019TMB BANK PUBLIC : Appointment of Directors
PU
2019TMB BANK PUBLIC : Resignation of Directors, Member of the Audit Committee, and M..
PU
2019TMB BANK PUBLIC : The offering to purchase shares in Thanachart Bank Public Comp..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 70 845 M
EBIT 2020 34 392 M
Net income 2020 15 038 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,35%
P/E ratio 2020 7,76x
P/E ratio 2021 7,26x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,69x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,63x
Capitalization 119 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1,71  THB
Last Close Price 1,24  THB
Spread / Highest target 62,9%
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piti Tantakasem Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prasong Poontaneat Chairman
Rattana Arkachaisri Head-Operations & Services
Prapasiri Kositthanakorn Chief Financial Officer
Sutthikan Rungsrithong Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TMB BANK PCL4 058
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.58%425 902
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.44%299 912
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%272 110
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.62%208 670
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.34%197 212
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group