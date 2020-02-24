TMB Bank Public : Clarification on news regarding to General Motors announcement to withdraw sales of Chevrolet vehicles from Thailand

-Translation -

ST. 017/2563

25 February 2020

Re: Clarification on news regarding to General Motors announcement to withdraw sales of Chevrolet vehicles from Thailand

To: President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)

After General Motors (GM) announced to cease selling Chevrolet vehicles in Thailand by the end of 2020, TMB Bank Plc. (the Bank) has received the enquires relating to the potential impact from this circumstance as Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited (TBANK), a subsidiary of TMB, has provided Captive Financing to Chevrolet (Thailand)'s affiliated companies and dealers.

Based on the data as of 21 February 2020, TBANK's outstanding loans granted to Chevrolet's affiliated companies and dealers were relatively low in terms of percentage to total loans . The details are as follows:

The outstanding balance of term loans to Chevrolet dealers was only THB23 million or accounted for 0.002% of the total loans (consolidated basis), with collaterals covering this amount. The outstanding balance of Floor Plan loans or Inventory Financing, which is a credit line for dealers to purchase car inventories for showroom display and for sale, was approximately THB469 million or accounted for 0.03% of total loan (consolidated basis). The outstanding of Floor Plan loans has been decreasing. This was because General Motors arranged a promotional campaign before ceasing the business and as a result, dealers therefore could rapidly sell their vehicle stocks and TBANK could reduce the outstanding loans. We believe that the dealers' vehicle stocks would be dispelled eventually.

Moreover, TBANK has already taken the immediate actions by reconsidering the credit line of floor plan financing for Chevrolet dealers based on their needs and closely monitoring the credit quality of both dealer partners and retail customers. With Chevrolet's commitment to further support its existing dealers and authorised service outlets in Thailand to continue aftersales service to Chevrolet customers, TMB and TBANK estimated that the possible impact would be relatively low and manageable.