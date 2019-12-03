Log in
TMB Bank Public : New shares of TMB to be traded on December 4, 2019

0
12/03/2019 | 03:05am EST

Headline:

New shares of TMB to be traded on December 4, 2019

Security Symbol:

SET, TMB

Announcement Details

Additional listed securities

Subject

Additional listed shares

Company name

TMB BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TMB)

Old capital (baht)

41,659,298,454.50

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

43,851,893,110

Number of additional shares

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

27,393,655,991

New capital (baht)

67,683,271,645.95

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

71,245,549,101

Par value (baht per share)

0.95

Allocated for

TSR (TMB-T1) 26,225,207,129 units exercise to 26,225,207,129

common shares

Ratio (TSR : share)

1 : 1

Exercise price (baht per share)

1.40

Exercise date

25-Nov-2019

Allocated to

TMB existing shareholders have allocated TMB-T1,

1,168,448,862 shares i.e. 27 September 2019 (the TSRs Record

Date)

Offering price (baht per share)

1.40

Offering date

From 08-Nov-2019 to 22-Nov-2019

Trading date

04-Dec-2019

Disclaimer

TMB Bank pcl published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 08:04:05 UTC
