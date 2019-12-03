|
TMB Bank Public : New shares of TMB to be traded on December 4, 2019
12/03/2019 | 03:05am EST
|
Headline:
|
New shares of TMB to be traded on December 4, 2019
|
|
Security Symbol:
|
SET, TMB
|
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement Details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional listed securities
|
|
|
|
Subject
|
|
Additional listed shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company name
|
|
TMB BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TMB)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Old capital (baht)
|
|
41,659,298,454.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
|
|
43,851,893,110
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of additional shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
|
|
27,393,655,991
|
|
|
|
|
|
New capital (baht)
|
|
67,683,271,645.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
|
|
71,245,549,101
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value (baht per share)
|
|
0.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allocated for
|
|
TSR (TMB-T1) 26,225,207,129 units exercise to 26,225,207,129
|
|
|
|
common shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratio (TSR : share)
|
|
1 : 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise price (baht per share)
|
|
1.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise date
|
|
25-Nov-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allocated to
|
|
TMB existing shareholders have allocated TMB-T1,
|
|
|
|
1,168,448,862 shares i.e. 27 September 2019 (the TSRs Record
|
|
|
|
Date)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Offering price (baht per share)
|
|
1.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
Offering date
|
|
From 08-Nov-2019 to 22-Nov-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trading date
|
|
04-Dec-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
TMB Bank pcl published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 08:04:05 UTC
|
|Latest news on TMB BANK PCL
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|36 082 M
|EBIT 2019
|17 944 M
|Net income 2019
|7 681 M
|Debt 2019
|-
|Yield 2019
|3,62%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|8,93x
|P/E ratio 2020
|7,87x
|Capi. / Sales2019
|3,07x
|Capi. / Sales2020
|2,23x
|Capitalization
|111 B
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|20
|Average target price
|
1,85 THB
|Last Close Price
|
1,58 THB
|Spread / Highest target
|
61,4%
|Spread / Average Target
|
17,0%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-16,5%