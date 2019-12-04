|
TMB Bank Public : New shares of TMB to be traded on December 6, 2019
12/04/2019 | 12:18am EST
Headline:
New shares of TMB to be traded on December 6, 2019
Security Symbol:
SET, TMB
Announcement Details
Additional listed securities
Subject
|
Additional listed shares
Company name
|
TMB BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TMB)
Old capital (baht)
|
67,683,271,645.95
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
|
71,245,549,101
Number of additional shares
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
|
25,113,805,279
New capital (baht)
|
91,541,386,661.00
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
|
96,359,354,380
Par value (baht per share)
|
0.95
Allocated to
|
Public offering
Offering price (baht per share)
|
2.16
Offering date
|
From 03-Dec-2019 to 03-Dec-2019
Trading date
|
06-Dec-2019
Disclaimer
TMB Bank pcl published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 05:17:00 UTC
