TMB Bank Public : Notifying the initial purchase price of shares in TBank, the offering to purchase shares in TBank from minority shareholders and the offer and sale of shares in TMB Bank to TCap, Scotia Netherlands Holdings B.V. and minority shareholders of TBank

(Translation)
No. ST 076/2562
2 December 2019
Re: Notifying the initial purchase price of shares in Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited, the offering to purchase shares in Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited from minority shareholders and the offer and sale of shares in TMB Bank Public Company Limited to Thanachart Capital Public Company Limited, Scotia Netherlands Holdings B.V. and minority shareholders of Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited
To: President,
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
TMB Bank Public Company Limited (TMB) has entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement for Shares in Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited (TBANK), dated 8 August 2019 (the SPA), with Thanachart Capital Public Company Limited (TCAP) and Scotia Netherland Holding B.V. (BNS). Under the SPA, TMB agreed to acquire 99.96% of the total shares in TBANK, which are currently held by TCAP and BNS, and to further purchase the remaining stake of 0.04% from other retail shareholders of TBANK. The initial purchase price of shares in TBANK would be calculated according to the formula established in the SPA, details of which are set out in the reference document mentioned above.
TMB would like to inform you that the initial purchase price has already been determined according to the agreed formula under the SPA1 (after calculation in accordance with the below formula, the purchase price equals to 1.1 times of TBANK's book value per share derived from consolidated financial statements as of 30 September 2019) at THB27.55 per share, representing the total initial purchase price of THB 167,110,341,045.012. The 99.96% share acquisition from TCAP and BNS is expected to complete on 3 December 2019 (Transaction Date).
In addition, to follow its affirmation provided in the reference documents mentioned above, TMB will then offer to purchase the remaining amount of up to 2,423,773 shares, accounting for 0.04% of the total shares in TBANK, from other minority shareholders at THB27.55 per share (the same as the price at which TMB will pay to TCAP and BNS), which is the initial purchase price. As soon as TMB, TCAP and BNS agree over the final price, TMB will take any of the following action:
1 The Initial Price per share of TBANK shares will be determined based on the following formula:
|
Initial Price of =
|
Book value of TBANK in accordance with consolidated financial statements
|
TBANK share
|
Plus: Profits from the Restructuring
|
|
Plus: Premium in an amount of THB 9,245 million
|
|
Deduct: Book Value of TFUND in accordance with TBANK's consolidated financial statements
|
|
Deduct: Book Value of TBROKE in accordance with TBANK's consolidated financial statements
|
|
Divided by: Number of all issued and paid up ordinary shares of TBANK
Whereas the financial information shall be derived from TBANK's latest consolidated financial statements which has been audited by the approved certified auditor of TBANK and TBANK's net profits of the immediate following month after the end date of such latest audited financial statements which is the financial information prepared by TBANK's managements, deducted by an adjustment to reflect the effects of provisions in relation to
a cash reserve as required by the Thai Financial Reporting Standards No. 9 Re: Financial Instruments (the TFRS No. 9) (if any)
-
if the initial price is lower than the final price, TMB will pay a difference to those selling minority shareholders; or
-
if the initial price is higher than the final price, any benefit will belong to those selling minority
shareholders.
The offer period in respect of shares held by all other minority shareholders lasts for four business days during 9-13 December 2019 (Except for bank's holiday) at 9.00 - 16.00 (however, TMB reserves the right to change the offer period as appropriate). Details of the offer will be announced on the website of the Stock Exchange Market of Thailand within 6 December 2019. Each minority shareholder of TBANK wishing to sell their shares may submit an acceptance of the offer, together with all other documents, at the head office of TMB. Please contact TMB Contact Center at 1558 #9.
In addition to the TBANK's share purchase from TCAP and BNS, TMB will issue and offer 25,113,805,279 the newly issued ordinary shares of TMB at a price of THB 2.16 per shares which equals to
1.1 times of TMB book value per share derived from financial information from consolidated financial statement2 to (a) TCAP (in an amount of 19,375,000,000 shares), (b) BNS (in an amount of 5,723,611,111 shares) and (c) TCAP for re-offering to minority shareholders of TBANK (in an amount of 15,194,168 shares) (TMB Share offering).
In relation to TMB new ordinary shares offered to TCAP for further reallocating to the TBANK minority shareholders stated in (c) above, the TBANK minority shareholders can make a subscription for those shares allocated to them during 2 - 15 January 2020 (during business day) at 9.00 - 16.00. Should the minority shareholder need further information, please contact TNS Contact Center at 0-2056-8888. Thanachart Securities Public Company Limited (the Underwriter) will be responsible for the procedures of subscription, distribution and allocation of these new ordinary shares to the TBANK minority shareholders. Details are set out in the prospectus published by TMB.
The TBANK minority shareholders eligible for this subscription are existing shareholders whose names appear in the share register book of TBANK as at the record date (the shareholders can still trade their shares)for identifying shareholders entitled to this share subscription, i.e. 3 December 2019.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely
- Signed -
Mr. Naris Aruksakunwong
Company Secretary
Strategy, Tel.: 02 292 4477
2 1.1 multiplied by the TMB book value per share, derived from TMB's consolidated financial statements as of 30 September 2019 audited by the auditor of TMB and the financial information prepared by TMB's management in relation to its net profits from the end date of its latest financial statements to the 31 October 2019, plus the proceeds of the offering of new ordinary shares issued in reserved for the exercise of transferable subscription rights, deducted by an adjustment to reflect the effects of provisions in relation to a cash reserve as required by the TFRS No. 9.
