TMB Bank Public : Notifying the initial purchase price of shares in TBank, the offering to purchase shares in TBank from minority shareholders and the offer and sale of shares in TMB Bank to TCap, Scotia Netherlands Holdings B.V. and minority shareholders of TBank

(Translation)

No. ST 076/2562

2 December 2019

Re: Notifying the initial purchase price of shares in Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited, the offering to purchase shares in Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited from minority shareholders and the offer and sale of shares in TMB Bank Public Company Limited to Thanachart Capital Public Company Limited, Scotia Netherlands Holdings B.V. and minority shareholders of Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited

To: President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference: The letter notifying resolutions of the Board of Directors of TMB Bank Public Company Limited re: share acquisition in Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited, the calling of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders no.1/2019, and the execution of the Sale and Purchase Agreement for Shares in Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited, dated 8 August 2019 (as amended)

TMB Bank Public Company Limited (TMB) has entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement for Shares in Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited (TBANK), dated 8 August 2019 (the SPA), with Thanachart Capital Public Company Limited (TCAP) and Scotia Netherland Holding B.V. (BNS). Under the SPA, TMB agreed to acquire 99.96% of the total shares in TBANK, which are currently held by TCAP and BNS, and to further purchase the remaining stake of 0.04% from other retail shareholders of TBANK. The initial purchase price of shares in TBANK would be calculated according to the formula established in the SPA, details of which are set out in the reference document mentioned above.

TMB would like to inform you that the initial purchase price has already been determined according to the agreed formula under the SPA1 (after calculation in accordance with the below formula, the purchase price equals to 1.1 times of TBANK's book value per share derived from consolidated financial statements as of 30 September 2019) at THB27.55 per share, representing the total initial purchase price of THB 167,110,341,045.012. The 99.96% share acquisition from TCAP and BNS is expected to complete on 3 December 2019 (Transaction Date).

In addition, to follow its affirmation provided in the reference documents mentioned above, TMB will then offer to purchase the remaining amount of up to 2,423,773 shares, accounting for 0.04% of the total shares in TBANK, from other minority shareholders at THB27.55 per share (the same as the price at which TMB will pay to TCAP and BNS), which is the initial purchase price. As soon as TMB, TCAP and BNS agree over the final price, TMB will take any of the following action:

1 The Initial Price per share of TBANK shares will be determined based on the following formula:

Initial Price of = Book value of TBANK in accordance with consolidated financial statements TBANK share Plus: Profits from the Restructuring Plus: Premium in an amount of THB 9,245 million Deduct: Book Value of TFUND in accordance with TBANK's consolidated financial statements Deduct: Book Value of TBROKE in accordance with TBANK's consolidated financial statements Divided by: Number of all issued and paid up ordinary shares of TBANK

Whereas the financial information shall be derived from TBANK's latest consolidated financial statements which has been audited by the approved certified auditor of TBANK and TBANK's net profits of the immediate following month after the end date of such latest audited financial statements which is the financial information prepared by TBANK's managements, deducted by an adjustment to reflect the effects of provisions in relation to

a cash reserve as required by the Thai Financial Reporting Standards No. 9 Re: Financial Instruments (the TFRS No. 9) (if any)