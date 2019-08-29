Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Tmc Content Group AG    ERO1   CH0016458363

TMC CONTENT GROUP AG

(ERO1)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

tmc Content Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 08:45am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: tmc Content Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
tmc Content Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.08.2019 / 14:44
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

tmc Content Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2019 German: https://www.contentgroup.ch/wp-content/uploads/HJB_2019.pdf English: https://www.contentgroup.ch/wp-content/uploads/HJB_2019.pdf


29.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: tmc Content Group AG
Poststrasse 24
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Internet: http://www.contentgroup.ch

 
End of News DGAP News Service

865605  29.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=865605&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TMC CONTENT GROUP AG
08:45aTMC CONTENT GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial ..
EQ
05/31TMC CONTENT GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial ..
EQ
2018TMC CONTENT GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial ..
EQ
2018CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 13.06.2 : 20 CET/CEST - tmc Content Group AG: Relea..
EQ
2018TMC CONTENT GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
2018TMC CONTENT GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
2018TMC CONTENT GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial ..
EQ
2017TMC CONTENT GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial ..
EQ
More news
Chart TMC CONTENT GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
tmc Content Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Manuela Stöckli Managing Director
Johannes Engelsma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TMC CONTENT GROUP AG-3.94%7
TOHO CO LTD (TOKYO)16.03%7 680
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%6 063
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO-6.37%5 955
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%4 980
CHINA FILM CO LTD-0.21%3 724
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group