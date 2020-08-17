TMX : Canada's TMX Group interim chief John McKenzie CEO

Aug 17 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd, the operator of the
Toronto Stock Exchange, said on Monday interim Chief Executive
Officer John McKenzie would lead the company on a permanent
basis with immediate effect.
McKenzie, who has served as TMX's chief financial officer
since 2016, became the interim CEO in January after TMX
announced the early retirement of Lou Eccleston.
While TMX did not find any evidence that Eccleston engaged
in sexual harassment or sexual misconduct while employed at the
company, it said Eccleston believed "it is in the best interests
of TMX Group, including its employees and stakeholders, for him
to retire early."
TMX also appointed Frank DiLiso, vice president of corporate
finance and administration, as interim CFO until a permanent
successor is appointed.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)