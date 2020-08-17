Log in
TMX Group Limited    X   CA87262K1057

TMX GROUP LIMITED

(X)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/14 04:00:00 pm
136.5 CAD   +1.27%
TMX : Canada's TMX Group interim chief John McKenzie CEO

08/17/2020 | 12:29pm BST

Aug 17 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said on Monday interim Chief Executive Officer John McKenzie would lead the company on a permanent basis with immediate effect.

McKenzie, who has served as TMX's chief financial officer since 2016, became the interim CEO in January after TMX announced the early retirement of Lou Eccleston.

While TMX did not find any evidence that Eccleston engaged in sexual harassment or sexual misconduct while employed at the company, it said Eccleston believed "it is in the best interests of TMX Group, including its employees and stakeholders, for him to retire early."

TMX also appointed Frank DiLiso, vice president of corporate finance and administration, as interim CFO until a permanent successor is appointed. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Financials
Sales 2020 871 M 657 M 503 M
Net income 2020 291 M 220 M 168 M
Net Debt 2020 507 M 383 M 293 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
Yield 2020 2,00%
Capitalization 7 722 M 5 827 M 4 459 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,45x
EV / Sales 2021 9,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 332
Free-Float 98,9%
