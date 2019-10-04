Log in
TMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics – September 2019

10/04/2019 | 09:12am EDT

October 4, 2019 (TORONTO) - TMX Group Limited today announced September 2019 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange (MX).

TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - September 2019

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Kee
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations
TMX Group
416-814-8834
catherine.kee@tmx.com

Disclaimer

TMX Group Limited published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 13:11:01 UTC
