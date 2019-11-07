Log in
TMX : Equity Financing Statistics – October 2019
PU
09:01aTMX : Equity Financing Statistics - October 2019
AQ
11/06TMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics – October 2019
PU
TMX : Equity Financing Statistics – October 2019

November 7, 2019 (TORONTO) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for October 2019.

TSX welcomed eight new issuers in October 2019, compared with 14 in both the previous month and in October 2018. The new listings were four exchange traded funds, two mining companies and two technology companies. Total financings raised in October 2019 decreased 17% from the previous month, but were up 26% compared to October 2018. The total number of financings in October 2019 was 52, compared with 37 the previous month and 44 in October 2018.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in October 2019, compared with three in the previous month and 14 in October 2018. The new listings were three capital pool companies, three mining companies, and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in October 2019 decreased 15% compared to the previous month, and were down 4% compared to October 2018. There were 119 financings in October 2019, compared with 117 in the previous month and 144 in October 2018.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for October 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Related Document:
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - October 2019

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Kee
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations
TMX Group
416-814-8834
catherine.kee@tmx.com

Disclaimer

TMX Group Limited published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 14:24:06 UTC
