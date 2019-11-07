TMX : Equity Financing Statistics – October 2019

November 7, 2019 (TORONTO) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for October 2019.

TSX welcomed eight new issuers in October 2019, compared with 14 in both the previous month and in October 2018. The new listings were four exchange traded funds, two mining companies and two technology companies. Total financings raised in October 2019 decreased 17% from the previous month, but were up 26% compared to October 2018. The total number of financings in October 2019 was 52, compared with 37 the previous month and 44 in October 2018.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in October 2019, compared with three in the previous month and 14 in October 2018. The new listings were three capital pool companies, three mining companies, and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in October 2019 decreased 15% compared to the previous month, and were down 4% compared to October 2018. There were 119 financings in October 2019, compared with 117 in the previous month and 144 in October 2018.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for October 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

