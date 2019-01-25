Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  TMX Group Ltd    X   CA87262K1057

TMX GROUP LTD (X)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TMX : 21st Annual Shorcan Charity Day Raised Over $720,000

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 12:09pm EST

January 25, 2019 (TORONTO) - Shorcan Brokers Limited (Shorcan), TMX Group's fixed income interdealer broker, held its 21st Annual Charity Day on January 24, 2019, raising more than $720,000 in support of a range of Canadian charitable organizations. Each year, Shorcan donates revenue from the trading day to a variety of designated charities, resulting in a total of $9.9M raised since the inaugural event in 1999.

'Shorcan is proud to host its Annual Charity Day contributing to organizations that provide vital services and aid to our Canadian communities, the places where we live and work every day,' said Michael Gibbens, President, Shorcan. 'I thank our clients for their unwavering support of this initiative and the Shorcan team for their dedication to making this event a resounding success.'

The following organizations are among those that will receive funds from Charity Day proceeds:

  1. Cystic Fibrosis Canada
  2. Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada
  3. Alzheimer Society of Canada
  4. Children's Aid Foundation
  5. Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research
  6. Ontario Track 3 Association
  7. The Brain Campaign - Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation
  8. ALS Society of Canada
  9. Covenant House Toronto
  10. North York Harvest Food Bank
  11. StepStones for Youth
  12. Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation - Dr. Lee's Research
  13. Rotary Club of Toronto Charitable Foundation
  14. Best Buddies Canada
  15. Eva's Initiative for Homeless Youth
  16. Niemann-Pick Canada
  17. St. Simon's Anglican Church Outreach
  18. Lime Connect
  19. The Samaritan Foundation
  20. Meningitis Research Foundation of Canada
  21. WE Charity
  22. Canadian Athletes Now Fund
  23. One Voice One Team
  24. Ontario SPCA
  25. Je Passe Partout
  26. Girl Guides of Canada - Quebec Council
  27. Le Phare enfants et familles/ The Lighthouse Children and Families
  28. La Fondation Martin-Matte
  29. The Otis Grant & Friends Foundation
  30. Matt Cook Foundation
  31. The Foundation Fighting Blindness
  32. Le Grand défi - Pierre Lavoie

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

For more information please contact:

Amy Mulhern
Manager, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
TMX Group
416-947-4210
amy.mulhern@tmx.com

Disclaimer

TMX Group Limited published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 17:08:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TMX GROUP LTD
12:09pTMX : 21st Annual Shorcan Charity Day Raised Over $720,000
PU
01/08TMX : Equity Financing Statistics – December 2018
PU
01/08TMX : Equity Financing Statistics - December 2018
AQ
01/07TMX : announces release date for Q4 2018 financial results and analyst conferenc..
AQ
01/04TMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics – December 2018
PU
01/04TMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics - December 2018
AQ
2018TMX : Equity Financing Statistics November 2018
AQ
2018TMX : Equity Financing Statistics - November 2018
AQ
2018TMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics November 2018
AQ
2018TMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics – November 2018
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 811 M
EBIT 2018 402 M
Net income 2018 280 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,90%
P/E ratio 2018 15,59
P/E ratio 2019 15,75
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,32x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,12x
Capitalization 4 313 M
Chart TMX GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
TMX Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TMX GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 96,5  CAD
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis Vincent Eccleston Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles M. Winograd Chairman
Jay Rajarathinam Chief Technology & Operations Officer
John McKenzie Chief Financial Officer
Luc Bertrand Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TMX GROUP LTD9.30%3 237
CME GROUP-0.96%66 660
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-0.16%42 838
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED5.07%38 286
DEUTSCHE BOERSE9.19%24 651
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%20 545
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.