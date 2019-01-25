TMX : 21st Annual Shorcan Charity Day Raised Over $720,000

January 25, 2019 (TORONTO) - Shorcan Brokers Limited (Shorcan), TMX Group's fixed income interdealer broker, held its 21st Annual Charity Day on January 24, 2019, raising more than $720,000 in support of a range of Canadian charitable organizations. Each year, Shorcan donates revenue from the trading day to a variety of designated charities, resulting in a total of $9.9M raised since the inaugural event in 1999.

'Shorcan is proud to host its Annual Charity Day contributing to organizations that provide vital services and aid to our Canadian communities, the places where we live and work every day,' said Michael Gibbens, President, Shorcan. 'I thank our clients for their unwavering support of this initiative and the Shorcan team for their dedication to making this event a resounding success.'

The following organizations are among those that will receive funds from Charity Day proceeds:

Cystic Fibrosis Canada Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada Alzheimer Society of Canada Children's Aid Foundation Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research Ontario Track 3 Association The Brain Campaign - Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation ALS Society of Canada Covenant House Toronto North York Harvest Food Bank StepStones for Youth Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation - Dr. Lee's Research Rotary Club of Toronto Charitable Foundation Best Buddies Canada Eva's Initiative for Homeless Youth Niemann-Pick Canada St. Simon's Anglican Church Outreach Lime Connect The Samaritan Foundation Meningitis Research Foundation of Canada WE Charity Canadian Athletes Now Fund One Voice One Team Ontario SPCA Je Passe Partout Girl Guides of Canada - Quebec Council Le Phare enfants et familles/ The Lighthouse Children and Families La Fondation Martin-Matte The Otis Grant & Friends Foundation Matt Cook Foundation The Foundation Fighting Blindness Le Grand défi - Pierre Lavoie

