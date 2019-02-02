TMX : A message from Loui Anastasopoulos

It is with great sadness that I share news of the passing of Julie Shin, Managing Director, Listed Issuer Services. In a career spanning nearly 20 years with Toronto Stock Exchange, Julie served our listed issuers and broader capital markets community with unparalleled integrity and unrivaled depth of expertise.

Julie was a formidable leader, a fearless champion of market integrity and a good friend and mentor to many, both inside and outside of our organization. A respected and impassioned voice at the table on capital markets matters, she was held in extremely high regard by her colleagues as well as by our clients and stakeholders across the industry. Among Julie's impressive career achievements, she was recently presented with the prestigious Business Achievement Award at the 2018 Canadian General Counsel Awards (CGCA). An honour she well earned, the award recognizes a practicing lawyer who has excelled at making the challenging transition from lawyer to senior executive, and helped develop and implement overall strategy contributing to the success of her organization.

Most of all, Julie Shin was an invaluable part of the fabric of TMX and Toronto Stock Exchange. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Julie's family and friends and pledge our full support, our prayers, and our friendship during this difficult time.

Sincerely,

Loui Anastasopoulos,

President of Capital Formation,

TMX Group