TMX : Announces Organizational Changes

September 24, 2018 (TORONTO) - TMX Group today announced leadership changes at two of its subsidiaries: London-based Trayport Limited (Trayport), a world-leading provider of technology and software solutions for energy traders, brokers and exchanges and Shorcan Brokers Limited (Shorcan), Canada's premier inter-dealer fixed-income bond broker.

Kevin Heffron, President of Trayport is leaving Trayport to pursue other opportunities. Over the past nine years with the company, Kevin made a significant contribution to the success and growth of the business while guiding Trayport through an intricate sales process, and the conversion to the Software as a Service (SaaS) delivery model.

'On behalf of TMX and our Board of Directors, I would like to sincerely thank Kevin for his valuable contribution to Trayport's success and wish him well into the future,' said Lou Eccleston, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group.

Peter Conroy, President, Shorcan will take on the leadership of the Trayport business, and subject to a visa confirmation, will be named President, Trayport. Mr. Conroy will report to Mr. Eccleston. As President of Shorcan over the last 10 years, Mr. Conroy's team building skills and keen focus on client relationships, along with strategic investments in technology, have been instrumental in increasing Shorcan's market share.

'Going forward, TMX is continuously examining ways to adapt our business to meet the needs of our clients across the markets we serve, explore synergies across the enterprise and execute on our global strategy for long-term profitable growth,' added Mr. Eccleston. 'Peter's entrepreneurial spirit, proven track record in growing a business and extensive knowledge of both TMX and the broker community are key assets he will leverage in helping us continue to drive growth at Trayport.'

In addition to the above changes, Michael Gibbens has been named President of Shorcan, effective October 5, 2018. A seasoned, forward-thinking leader with longstanding relationships in the global financial industry, Mr. Gibbens was most recently with TD Securities where he was Managing Director, Global Head of FX, responsible for TD's global wholesale FX trading and sales businesses. Prior to TD, he held senior FX leadership roles at CIBC World Markets and Bank of America.

