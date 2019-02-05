Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  TMX Group Ltd    X   CA87262K1057

TMX GROUP LTD (X)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/05 03:08:05 pm
80.53 CAD   +1.83%
03:14pTMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics – January 2019
PU
03:01pTMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics - January 2019
AQ
02/02TMX : A message from Loui Anastasopoulos
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics – January 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 03:14pm EST

February 5, 2019 (TORONTO) - TMX Group Limited today announced January 2019 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange (MX).

During January 2019, MX achieved a new open interest record on the Five-Year Government of Canada Bond Futures (CGF) with 31,728 contracts.

Related Document:
TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - January 2019

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

For more information please contact:

Catherine Kee
Manager, Corporate Communications
TMX Group
416-814-8834
catherine.kee@tmx.com

Disclaimer

TMX Group Limited published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 20:13:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TMX GROUP LTD
03:14pTMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics – January 2019
PU
03:01pTMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics - January 2019
AQ
02/02TMX : A message from Loui Anastasopoulos
PU
01/25TMX : 21st Annual Shorcan Charity Day Raised Over $720,000
PU
01/08TMX : Equity Financing Statistics – December 2018
PU
01/08TMX : Equity Financing Statistics - December 2018
AQ
01/07TMX : announces release date for Q4 2018 financial results and analyst conferenc..
AQ
01/04TMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics – December 2018
PU
01/04TMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics - December 2018
AQ
2018TMX : Equity Financing Statistics November 2018
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 811 M
EBIT 2018 402 M
Net income 2018 281 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,83%
P/E ratio 2018 15,94
P/E ratio 2019 16,11
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,44x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,24x
Capitalization 4 412 M
Chart TMX GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
TMX Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TMX GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 96,5  CAD
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis Vincent Eccleston Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles M. Winograd Chairman
Jay Rajarathinam Chief Technology & Operations Officer
John McKenzie Chief Financial Officer
Luc Bertrand Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TMX GROUP LTD11.81%3 364
CME GROUP-3.50%64 950
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.35%43 915
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED6.65%38 863
DEUTSCHE BOERSE10.15%25 105
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE13.86%21 000
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.